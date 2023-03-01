DRILLING
County Operator Lease/Well Field Survey Type Depth Location
Harrison Brookston Energy Inc. Currie/5 Waskom Jordan, B. oil or gas 9800 3.3 miles north of Waskom
Limestone Crescent Pass Energy LLC. Mabel Carpenter ET AL GU/4 Personville Chavert, J.L. gas 11700 5.5 miles southeast of Thornton
Panola KJ Energy LLC. Joe Bailey Hillin Gas Unit/3H Brachfield, S.E. Handley, A.E. gas 10130 13.2 miles east of Henderson
San Augustine Aethon Energy Operating LLC. Clark-Armstrong E/6H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Bittick, J. gas 14600 3.5 miles north of San Augustine
COMPLETIONS
County Operator Lease/Well Field Depth Flow Rate (42 Hrs.) Choke Size Location
Anderson Trueblood Resources Inc. Fitzgerald/12 Slocum 663 N/A N/A 2 miles northwest of Slocum
Camp Basa Resources Inc. Wilson, J. Wesley heirs/3 Pittsburg 3956 N/A N/A 5.5 miles southwest of Pittsburg
Panola Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC. Richardson Lagrone HV Unit B/2H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 10856 19129 32/64 3.5 miles south of DeBerry
Panola Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC. Richardson Lagrone HV Unit D/4H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 10983 22181 32/64 3.5 miles south of DeBerry
Robertson LRR Pecos Valley LLC. Ellie Grace/1HA Giddings 5336 N/A N/A 16.5 miles southwest of Franklin
Robertson Ironroc Energy Rowlf/1H Giddings 5485 N/A N/A 3.2 miles west of Hearne
Robertson Aethon Energy Operating LLC. River Ranch Gas Unit/1H Bald Prairie 17547 N/A N/A 7 miles southwest of Marquez
Rusk Tanos Exploration II LLC. Williams A Tatum A/1H Carthage 9932 7467 24 2.9 miles south of Long Branch
San Augustine Aethon Energy Operating LLC. Sally Ride/2H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 13031 17189 18/64 8 miles northwest of San Augustine
San Augustine Aethon Energy Operating LLC. Blue Hens Gas Unit/3H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 14194 N/A N/A 7 miles southwest of San Augustine