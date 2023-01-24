DRILLING
County Operator Lease/Well Field Survey Type Depth Location
Cass Rose City Resources LLC. Rosemary/1 Hidden Rock Davis, J. oil 11500 1.5 miles southwest of Linden
Harrison Graward Operating Inc. Anderson/1 Wildcat Findley, J. oil 6740 3.5 miles west of Elysian Field
Kaufman Walker Operating Company Jeff/1 Ham Gossett Kyser, J. oil 4600 3.7 miles east of Oak Grove
Panola R. Lacy Services LTD. Woolworth HV G/7HH Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Hull, T.F./Coffee, C. gas 12000 10.5 miles north of Carthage
Panola R. Lacy Services LTD. Woolworth HV F/6HH Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Hull, T.F./Coffee, C. gas 12000 10.5 miles north of Carthage
Panola Tanos Exploration LLC. Brady Est GU 2-Holly/1H Brachfield, S.E. McAdams, J. gas 9794 1.9 miles south of Longbranch
Panola Tanos Exploration LLC. Williams A Worley/1H Brachfield, S.E. McAdams, J. gas 9876 4.1 miles east of Brachfield
Panola KJ Energy LLC. Joe Bailey Hillin/3H Brachfield, S.E. Handley, A.E. gas 10130 13.2 miles east of Henderson
Smith Faulconer Energy LLC. Milton Anderson/15 Overton Henriquez, M.G. oil or gas 11940 3.3 miles southwest of Arp
COMPLETIONS
County Operator Lease/Well Field Depth Flow Rate (42 Hrs.) Choke Size Location
Dallas GHA Barnett LLC. Quarter Horse/17H Newark, East 9000 4700 N/A within Grand Prairie
Harrison Trinity Operating LLC. TJT Unit/2H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 10676 N/A N/A 5.5 miles northwest of Waskom
Harrison Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC. C.M. Abney A HV Unit C/3H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 10937 23005 34/64 2.5 miles southwest of Waskom
Harrison Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC. Fields-Isaacs HV Unit A/1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 10649 21494 32/64 2 miles southwest of Waskom
Harrison Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC. Speights HV Unit B/2H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 10898 18683 32/64 3 miles southwest of Waskom
Panola Glassell Producing Company Inc. Christian Co. heirs unit/9 Carthage 6560 N/A N/A 8.2 miles northeast of Carthage
Panola Comstock Oil & Gas LLC. Bentley Furrh H/1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 10934 N/A N/A 2 miles southeast of Elysian Field
Panola Comstock Oil & Gas LLC. Bentley Furrh H/2H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 11043 N/A N/A 2 miles southeast of Elysian Field
Rusk Craton Operating LLC. Gladney Gas Unit/11 Oak Hill 7400 N/A N/A 20.9 miles southwest of Marshall
San Augustine Aethon Energy Operating LLC. Columbia Unit/1HB Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 14982 25995 19 2.8 miles northwest of Broaddus
San Augustine XTO Energy Inc. Keydets A 47/4H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 14534 27229 33/64 12 miles southwest of San Augustine
Upshur Sabine Oil & Gas Corporation Wertz-Collie/1H Gilmer 11031 N/A N/A 9.75 miles southwest of Gilmer