DRILLING
County Operator Lease/Well Field Survey Type Depth Location
Cass Barrow-Shaver Resources Co. Owens/1 Hidden Rock Sunigas, R. oil 12000 10.8 miles southwest of Linden
Cass Barrow-Shaver Resources Co. MCD/1 Hidden Rock Cannon, J. oil 12000 12.2 miles southwest of Linden
Harrison Comstock Oil & Gas LLC. Hamilton/2H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Cellum, J. gas 13000 9 miles southeast of Marshall
Harrison Comstock Oil & Gas LLC. Hamilton Verhalen A/1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Cellum, J. gas 13000 9 miles southeast of Marshall
Harrison Rose City Resources LLC. Payne/1H Whelan Wilson, R.P. oil 7450 4 miles northwest of Harleton
Nacogdoches Aethon Energy Operating LLC. Silver Hammer-Patzakis/1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Chirino, J.A. gas 14300 3 miles northwest of Chireno
Nacogdoches Aethon Energy Operating LLC. Silver Hammer-Patzakis/2HB Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Chirino, J.A. gas 14000 3 miles northwest of Chireno
Nacogdoches Aethon Energy Operating LLC. Silver Hammer-Patzakis/3H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Chirino, J.A. gas 14300 3 miles northwest of Chireno
Nacogdoches Aethon Energy Operating LLC. Silver Hammer-Patzakis/4HB Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Chirino, J.A. gas 14000 3 miles northwest of Chireno
Panola Corsa Resources LLC. Neal heirs unit/1 Carthage A.J. McGowan oil or gas 10500 9.2 miles southwest of Carthage
Panola TGNR East Texas LLC. Poss, L.T. unit 16HH Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Williams, J.K. gas 11500 5.94 southeast of Carthage
Panola KJ Energy LLC. Hillin SE/2H Brachfield, S.E. Handley, A.E. gas 10130 13.2 miles east of Henderson
San Augustine XTO Energy Inc. LMRC/2H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Hennis, J.J. gas 20000 10 miles south of Center
Smith Valence Operating Company Antony/1H Girlie Caldwell Bynum, T.A. oil 8800 4.3 miles northeast of Noonday
Upshur Petralis Energy Resources LLC. Gladewater-Jeter/H1 Glenwood J.R. Crosby gas 10700 within Gladewater
COMPLETIONS
County Operator Lease/Well Field Depth Flow Rate (42 Hrs.) Choke Size Location
Angelina Aethon Energy Operating LLC. Rainier Gas Unit/4H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 16841 22644 16/64 10 miles east of Lufkin
Camp Scout Energy Management LLC. Newsome Unit/161 Newsome 8312 N/A N/A 1.8 miles east of Newsome
Camp Basa Resources Inc. Florence, J.B./5 Pittsburg 3925 N/A N/A 2 miles southwest of Leesburg
Cherokee Valence Operating Company Burns/3HR Overton 11495 N/A N/A 3.6 miles southeast of Troup
Cherokee Valence Operating Company Chiles GU B-1/6H Overton 11989 N/A N/A 3.7 miles southeast of Troup
Harrison Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC. C.M. Abney “A” HV Unit A/1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 6200 N/A N/A 2.5 miles southwest of Waskom
Harrison Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC. Bryson A1 HV Unit D/4H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 10959 17588 32/64 3.5 miles west of Waskom
Leon Valence Operating Company Lewis “B”/5 Farrar 14824 N/A N/A 7.5 miles west of Jewett
Nacogdoches Aethon Energy Operating LLC. Clous Gas Unit/3H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 13168 N/A N/A 2 miles south of Martinsville
Panola Silver Hill Energy Operating LLC. Sharp Lewis-Alloc/2H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 10853 14974 24/64 1.77 southeast of DeBerry
Panola Silver Hill Energy Operating LLC. Sharp/3H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 10755 13765 27/64 1.77 southeast of DeBerry
Panola Corsa Resources LLC. Neal heirs unit/1 Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 11073 N/A N/A 9.2 miles southwest of Carthage
Robertson Chesapeake Operating LLC. Scamardo HCX2 AC/2H Giddings 5957 N/A N/A 6.9 miles southwest of Hearne
Rusk Tanos Exploration II LLC J. Brady-Tatum A/1H Carthage 10009 6115 24 2.9 miles southwest of Long Branch
Rusk Valence Operating Company Senesac-Bath/1H Beckville 10498 N/A N/A 4 miles southwest of Tatum
Rusk Craton Operating LLC. Shelton Gas Unit No. 1/2 Oak Hill 8850 463 15/64 5.5 miles northwest of Tatum
San Augustine Aethon Energy Operating LLC. BSI Hokies DU/2H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 14716 16170 20 12.1 Southwest of San Augustine
San Augustine Aethon Energy Operating LLC. Ichabods Gas Unit/1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 14770 N/A N/A 3.5 miles northwest of Broaddus
San Augustine Aethon Energy Operating LLC. Ichabods Gas Unit/2HB Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 14625 N/A N/A 3.5 miles northwest of Broaddus