DRILLING

County Operator Lease/Well Field Survey Type Depth Location

Cass Barrow-Shaver Resources Co. Owens/1 Hidden Rock Sunigas, R. oil 12000 10.8 miles southwest of Linden

Cass Barrow-Shaver Resources Co. MCD/1 Hidden Rock Cannon, J. oil 12000 12.2 miles southwest of Linden

Harrison Comstock Oil & Gas LLC. Hamilton/2H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Cellum, J. gas 13000 9 miles southeast of Marshall

Harrison Comstock Oil & Gas LLC. Hamilton Verhalen A/1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Cellum, J. gas 13000 9 miles southeast of Marshall

Harrison Rose City Resources LLC. Payne/1H Whelan Wilson, R.P. oil 7450 4 miles northwest of Harleton

Nacogdoches Aethon Energy Operating LLC. Silver Hammer-Patzakis/1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Chirino, J.A. gas 14300 3 miles northwest of Chireno

Nacogdoches Aethon Energy Operating LLC. Silver Hammer-Patzakis/2HB Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Chirino, J.A. gas 14000 3 miles northwest of Chireno

Nacogdoches Aethon Energy Operating LLC. Silver Hammer-Patzakis/3H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Chirino, J.A. gas 14300 3 miles northwest of Chireno

Nacogdoches Aethon Energy Operating LLC. Silver Hammer-Patzakis/4HB Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Chirino, J.A. gas 14000 3 miles northwest of Chireno

Panola Corsa Resources LLC. Neal heirs unit/1 Carthage A.J. McGowan oil or gas 10500 9.2 miles southwest of Carthage

Panola TGNR East Texas LLC. Poss, L.T. unit 16HH Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Williams, J.K. gas 11500 5.94 southeast of Carthage

Panola KJ Energy LLC. Hillin SE/2H Brachfield, S.E. Handley, A.E. gas 10130 13.2 miles east of Henderson

San Augustine XTO Energy Inc. LMRC/2H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Hennis, J.J. gas 20000 10 miles south of Center

Smith Valence Operating Company Antony/1H Girlie Caldwell Bynum, T.A. oil 8800 4.3 miles northeast of Noonday

Upshur Petralis Energy Resources LLC. Gladewater-Jeter/H1 Glenwood J.R. Crosby gas 10700 within Gladewater

COMPLETIONS

County Operator Lease/Well Field Depth Flow Rate (42 Hrs.) Choke Size Location

Angelina Aethon Energy Operating LLC. Rainier Gas Unit/4H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 16841 22644 16/64 10 miles east of Lufkin

Camp Scout Energy Management LLC. Newsome Unit/161 Newsome 8312 N/A N/A 1.8 miles east of Newsome

Camp Basa Resources Inc. Florence, J.B./5 Pittsburg 3925 N/A N/A 2 miles southwest of Leesburg

Cherokee Valence Operating Company Burns/3HR Overton 11495 N/A N/A 3.6 miles southeast of Troup

Cherokee Valence Operating Company Chiles GU B-1/6H Overton 11989 N/A N/A 3.7 miles southeast of Troup

Harrison Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC. C.M. Abney “A” HV Unit A/1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 6200 N/A N/A 2.5 miles southwest of Waskom

Harrison Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC. Bryson A1 HV Unit D/4H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 10959 17588 32/64 3.5 miles west of Waskom

Leon Valence Operating Company Lewis “B”/5 Farrar 14824 N/A N/A 7.5 miles west of Jewett

Nacogdoches Aethon Energy Operating LLC. Clous Gas Unit/3H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 13168 N/A N/A 2 miles south of Martinsville

Panola Silver Hill Energy Operating LLC. Sharp Lewis-Alloc/2H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 10853 14974 24/64 1.77 southeast of DeBerry

Panola Silver Hill Energy Operating LLC. Sharp/3H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 10755 13765 27/64 1.77 southeast of DeBerry

Panola Corsa Resources LLC. Neal heirs unit/1 Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 11073 N/A N/A 9.2 miles southwest of Carthage

Robertson Chesapeake Operating LLC. Scamardo HCX2 AC/2H Giddings 5957 N/A N/A 6.9 miles southwest of Hearne

Rusk Tanos Exploration II LLC J. Brady-Tatum A/1H Carthage 10009 6115 24 2.9 miles southwest of Long Branch

Rusk Valence Operating Company Senesac-Bath/1H Beckville 10498 N/A N/A 4 miles southwest of Tatum

Rusk Craton Operating LLC. Shelton Gas Unit No. 1/2 Oak Hill 8850 463 15/64 5.5 miles northwest of Tatum

San Augustine Aethon Energy Operating LLC. BSI Hokies DU/2H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 14716 16170 20 12.1 Southwest of San Augustine

San Augustine Aethon Energy Operating LLC. Ichabods Gas Unit/1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 14770 N/A N/A 3.5 miles northwest of Broaddus

San Augustine Aethon Energy Operating LLC. Ichabods Gas Unit/2HB Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 14625 N/A N/A 3.5 miles northwest of Broaddus

Recommended for You


— The drilling report was produced with data from the Texas Railroad Commission from Jan. 15-21, 2023 The following counties were searched: Anderson, Angelina, Camp, Cass, Cherokee, Dallas, Ellis, Franklin, Freestone, Gregg, Harrison, Henderson, Houston, Kaufman, Leon, Limestone, Marion, Nacogdoches, Navarro, Panola, Rains, Robertson, Rusk, San Augustine, Shelby, Smith, Upshur, Van Zandt and Wood.