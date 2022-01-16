DRILLING
County Operator Lease/Well Field Survey Type Depth Location
Anderson TrueBlood Resources Inc. Fitzgerald/7 Slocum Crawford, J. oil 670 2 miles northwest of Slocum
Anderson TrueBlood Resources Inc. Fitzgerald/6 Slocum Crawford, J. oil 670 2 miles northwest of Slocum
Anderson TrueBlood Resources Inc. Fitzgerald/8 Slocum Crawford, J. oil 670 2 miles northwest of Slocum
Anderson TrueBlood Resources Inc. Fitzgerald/9 Slocum Crawford, J. oil 670 2 miles northwest of Slocum
Cass Rose City Resources LLC. Glover/1 Hidden Rock Campbell, J.H. oil 11300 1.4 miles southeast of Linden
Dallas GHA Barnett LLC. Quarter Horse-DLS/19H Newark, East Read, J.C. gas 9000 within Grand Prairie
Harrison Trinity Operating LLC. TJT Unit 1/3H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Harkins, J. gas 12000 5.5 miles northwest of Waskom
Panola Sheridan Production Co. III LLC. Wallace Unit/2 Bethany Asher, J. oil or gas 9750 2.7 miles northeast of Deberry
Robertson Aethon Energy Operating LLC. Topsy/1H Bald Prairie Reid, J. gas 16900 5.3 miles southwest of Marquez
Rusk Barrow-Shaver Resources Co. Valbasa/1 Minden White, T.M. gas 8500 0.5 miles within Price
Shelby XTO Energy Inc. Owls-Sun Devils/3H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Nicholsen, Mrs. E. gas 20000 10 miles southwest of Center
Smith Vess Oil Corporation Lyons/52 Hitts Lake Minor, D. oil 10000 8.5 miles north of Tyler
COMPLETIONS
County Operator Lease/Well Field Depth Flow Rate (42 Hrs.) Choke Size Location
Robertson Chesapeake Operating LLC. Broughton-Perrone Unit/1 Giddings 6291 N/A N/A 5.23 miles southwest of Hearne
Rusk Tanos Exploration II LLC. Maxwell, T.D./1 Minden 7570 N/A N/A 2 miles northeast of Minden
Smith 3-T Exploration Inc. Jones, Nollie/1 Lane Chapel 7210 N/A N/A 5.2 miles northeast of Tyler