DRILLING
County Operator Lease/Well Field Survey Type Depth Location
Freestone Petro-Chem Operating Company Keyes/1 Wildcat Wheeler, H. oil or gas 5440 13.2 miles southwest of Palestine
Panola AC Exploration LLC. M.K. Anderson/1 Wildcat McGowan, A.J. oil or gas 8470 9.7 miles southwest of Carthage
Panola Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC. Richardson Morelock HV Unit A/1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Hallmark, J.M. gas 13000 3.5 miles southeast of DeBerry
Panola Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC. Richardson Morelock HV Unit B/2H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Hallmark, J.M. gas 13000 3.5 miles southeast of DeBerry
Panola Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC. Richardson Morelock HV Unit C/3H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Hallmark, J.M. gas 13000 3.5 miles southeast of DeBerry
Rusk Valence Operating Company Senesac Bath/1H Beckville Knodell, C. gas 10500 4 miles southwest of Tatum
Rusk Barrow-Shaver Resources Co. Brown/1 Minden Fowlkes, E.B. gas 8500 2.4 miles west of Price
San Augustine XTO Energy Inc. Panthers-Broncos/3B Carthage (Haynesville Shale) HT&B RR Co. gas 18000 7.2 miles northwest of San Augustine
San Augustine Aethon Energy Operating LLC. Nolte Unit/2H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Tillman, C. gas 14000 7 miles northwest of San Augustine
San Augustine Aethon Energy Operating LLC. Nolte Unit/3H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Tillman, C. gas 14000 7 miles northwest of San Augustine
Shelby Legacy Reserves Operating LP USA Cothrom Unit A10/10H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Latham, S. gas 12500 8.7 miles west of Shelbyville
Wood Valence Operating Company Catfish/2H Como (Rodessa Hill, Lo) Walker, J. oil 8900 4.5 miles northeast of Yantis
COMPLETIONS
County Operator Lease/Well Field Depth Flow Rate (42 Hrs.) Choke Size Location
Anderson Permian Natural Resources Marks/1 Concord Dome 12336 N/A N/A 5 miles southwest of Brushy Creek
Cherokee Breitburn Operating LP. Wilkinson/1 Overton 11992 N/A N/A 23 miles east of Rusk
Harrison XTO Energy Inc. Oney, Henry/1 Whelan 8799 77 64/64 3 miles northwest of Harleton
Leon Valence Operating Company Black/14 Farrar 14500 N/A N/A 8.6 miles north of Jewett
Marion Boss Operating LLC. Hart Water Flood Unit/301W Marion County 2300 N/A N/A 6 miles east of Smithland
Robertson Hawkwood Energy Operating Closs-Ruland Unit/3H Aguila Vado 7571 N/A N/A 10.4 miles southeast of Franklin
Rusk Bass Resources Inc. Mason, R.G./1 East Texas 3701 N/A N/A 1.5 miles south of Turnertown