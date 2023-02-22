DRILLING
County Operator Lease/Well Field Survey Type Depth Location
Angelina Aethon Energy Operating LLC. Velo-Aclco Hay Alloc/2HB Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Richardson, T. gas 16100 6.5 miles northeast of Huntington
Angelina Aethon Energy Operating LLC. Velo-Aclco Hay Alloc/3H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Richardson, T. gas 16100 6.5 miles northeast of Huntington
Angelina Aethon Energy Operating LLC. Velo-Aclco Hay Alloc/4HB Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Richardson, T. gas 16100 6.5 miles northeast of Huntington
Angelina Aethon Energy Operating LLC. Velo-Aclco Hay Alloc/5H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Richardson, T. gas 16100 6.5 miles northeast of Huntington
Angelina Aethon Energy Operating LLC. Velo-Aclco Hay Alloc/6HB Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Richardson, T. gas 16100 6.5 miles northeast of Huntington
Harrison Comstock Oil & Gas LLC. Hamilton Verhalen B/2H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Cellum, J. gas 13000 9 miles southeast of Marshall
Harrison Rose City Resources LLC. Wilburn/2H Whelan Wilson, R.P. oil 7450 4.3 miles northwest of Harleton
Harrison Sheridan Production Co. III LLC. Scott, T.P./5 Waskom Long, B. oil or gas 7500 2 miles west of Waskom
Panola Sheridan Production Co. III LLC. Davis, A.L./2 Carthage Hanks, I. oil or gas 9525 5 miles southwest of Carthage
Rusk Valence Operating Company White-Heirs/1H Oak Hill Thorn, F. gas 10900 2.8 miles southeast of Lakeport
San Augustine Aethon Energy Operating LLC. Clark-Armstrong A/1HB Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Bittick, J. gas 14250 3.5 miles north of San Augustine
San Augustine Aethon Energy Operating LLC. Clark-Armstrong B/2H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Bittick, J. gas 14600 3.5 miles north of San Augustine
COMPLETIONS
County Operator Lease/Well Field Depth Flow Rate (42 Hrs.) Choke Size Location
Angelina Aethon Energy Operating LLC. Sarge Unit/3HB Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 15507 N/A N/A 8 miles northeast of Lufkin
Angelina Aethon Energy Operating LLC. Bolivar Unit/1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 17283 N/A N/A 2 miles north of Huntington
Dallas GHA Barnett LLC. Cobra Palomino Unit/12H Newark, East 8783 5764 N/A within Grand Prairie
Dallas GHA Barnett LLC. Cobra Appaloosa Palomino Unit/13H Newark, East 8955 414 N/A within Grand Prairie
Harrison Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC. Speights HV Unit A/1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 10797 19603 33/64 3 miles southwest of Waskom
Harrison Comstock Oil & Gas LLC. Herrin Gulley AR H/1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 11130 22908 34 9 miles southeast of Marshall
Harrison Rose City Resources LLC. Jewell/1 Whelan 7507 N/A N/A 3.6 miles northwest of Harleton
Nacogdoches Aethon Energy Operating LLC. Waylon Unit/1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 13133 N/A N/A 2 miles south of Martinsville
Nacogdoches Sonerra Resources Corporation Golden Eagle/1 Nacogdoches, E. 9651 N/A N/A 10 miles southeast of Nacogdoches
Nacogdoches Sonerra Resources Corporation Sun Dancer/1 Martinsville 11355 N/A N/A 6 miles east of Nacogdoches
Nacogdoches Sonerra Resources Corporation Painted Horse/1 Martinsville 11598 N/A N/A 20 miles east of Nacogdoches
Panola R. Lacy Services LTD. Woolworth HV A/1HH Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 11085 17657 32 9 miles north of Carthage
Panola Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC. Richardson-Morelock HV Unit C/3H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 11018 20834 32/64 3.5 miles southeast of DeBerry
Panola Comstock Oil & Gas LLC. Sparks MLT/1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 11015 21871 36 4.6 miles southwest of Elysian Field
Panola Comstock Oil & Gas LLC. Sparks McJimsey B/2H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 11043 19587 34 4.6 miles southwest of Elysian Field
Panola Sheridan Production Co. III LLC. Carthage Gas Unit 110/3 Carthage 9550 34 32/64 6.5 miles southwest of Carthage
Rusk KJ Energy LLC. Pro/2H Brachfield, S.E. 10216 1266 48/64 12 miles southeast of Henderson
San Augustine XTO Energy Inc. Penguins DU/H1 Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 14489 31332 37/64 11 miles southwest of San Augustine
San Augustine Aethon Energy Operating LLC. BSI Hokies DU/4HB Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 14425 25059 20 12.1 miles southwest of San Augustine
San Augustine XTO Energy Inc. BSI Fighting Camels/B2SL Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 13791 28344 50/64 11 miles southwest of San Augustine
San Augustine Aethon Energy Operating LLC. Baret Oglesbee/1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 13687 N/A N/A 3 miles west of San Augustine
Shelby XTO Energy Inc. Owls-Sun Devils/3H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 12671 N/A N/A 10 miles southwest of Center
Shelby XTO Energy Inc. Panthers-Broncos/1B Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 12907 N/A N/A 7.2 miles northwest of San Augustine