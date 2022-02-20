DRILLING
County Operator Lease/Well Field Survey Type Depth Location
Cass Rose City Resources LLC. Alford/1 Hidden Rock Frazier, M.D. oil 11500 6.9 miles northeast of Avinger
Dallas GHA Barnett LLC. Quarterhorse DLS/16H Newark, East Read, J.C. gas 9000 Within Grand Prairie
Gregg Dallas Production Company LLC. Clemens-Castleberry/1H Willow Springs Sanchez, D. gas 10720 1.25 miles north of Spring Hill
Nacogdoches Comstock Oil & Gas LLC. Crane et al./3H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Chirino, J.A. gas 13000 3 miles southwest of Chireno
Nacogdoches Comstock Oil & Gas LLC. Crane et al./4H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Chirino, J.A. gas 13000 3 miles southwest of Chireno
Nacogdoches Comstock Oil & Gas LLC. Crane et al./5H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Chirino, J.A. gas 13000 3 miles southwest of Chireno
Panola Sabine Oil & Gas Salt Creek/4H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) English, W. gas 12000 13 miles northeast of Carthage
Panola Sabine Oil & Gas Salt Creek/3H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) English, W. gas 12000 13 miles northeast of Carthage
Panola Rockcliff Energy Operating Morelock-White HV Unit A/1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Hallmark, J.M. gas 13000 3.5 miles southeast of DeBerry
Panola Rockcliff Energy Operating Morelock-White HV Unit B /2J Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Hallmark, J.M. gas 13000 3.5 miles southeast of DeBerry
Panola R. Lacy Services LTD. Emerald HV A/1HH Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Jordan, B.C. gas 12000 17 miles northeast of Carthage
Panola R. Lacy Services LTD. Emerald HV B/2HH Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Jordan, B.C. gas 12000 17 miles northeast of Carthage
Panola R. Lacy Services LTD. Emerald HV C/3HH Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Jordan, B.C. gas 12000 17 miles northeast of Carthage
Panola R. Lacy Services LTD. Emerald HV D/4HH Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Jordan, B.C. gas 12000 17 miles northeast of Carthage
Panola Chevron U.S.A Inc. O.W. Alexander/7 Carthage (Cotton Valley) Vaughn, W. oil or gas 9000 11.4 miles southeast of Carthage
Panola Sheridan Production Co. Davis, A.L./4 Carthage (Travis Peak) Hanks, I. oil or gas 7500 4 miles southwest of Carthage
Rusk TGNR East Texas LLC. Busby Estate A Gas Unit/5TP Oak Hill K.H. Douglass oil or gas 10896 7.8 miles northeast of Henderson
Rusk TGNR East Texas LLC. Beck, Fred Gas Unit/2TP Oak Hill George, S.C. gas 11200 10.1 miles northwest of Henderson
San Augustine Aethon Energy Operating LLC. Sally Ride Knox 1H/1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Davidson, A.M. gas 13670 8 miles northwest of San Augustine
San Augustine Aethon Energy Operating LLC. Sally Ride Knox 2H/2H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Nash, A. gas 13685 8 miles northwest of San Augustine
San Augustine Aethon Energy Operating LLC. Sally Ride Knox 3H/3H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Nash, A. gas 13685 8 miles northwest of San Augustine
San Augustine XTO Energy Black Knights DU/2H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Zanco, C. gas 21000 8.6 miles northwest of San Augustine
Shelby XTO Energy Inc. Panthers-Broncos/4B Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Burns, E. gas 18000 7.2 miles northwest of San Augustine
Smith 3-T Exploration Inc. Byars-North/1 Wildcat Earle, S.L. oil or gas 7200 3.4 miles southeast of Winona
Wood Cypress Production Inc. Fouke/2 Deu Pree Watkins, G.B. oil 6000 8.4 miles northwest of Hawkins
Wood Southwest Operating Inc. Noe, J.L./8 Manziel Barnhill, W. oil 6500 7.1 miles northeast of Quitman
COMPLETIONS
County Operator Lease/Well Field Depth Flow Rate (42 Hrs.) Choke Size Location
Anderson Highmark Energy Operating LLC. Fairway/James Lime/Unit/954G Fairway 10200 N/A N/A 1.8 miles southwest of Frankston
Gregg Buffco Production Inc. Norris, N.C. heirs/1 Willow Springs 7950 54 14/64 4.58 miles northeast of Kilgore
Nacogdoches XTO Energy Inc. Thoroughbreds DU/H1 Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 12525 N/A N//A 2 miles southeast of Martinsville
Nacogdoches XTO Energy Inc. Thoroughbreds DU/B1 Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 12214 N/A N/A 2 miles southeast of Martinsville
Panola KJ Energy LLC. Powell/2H Brachfield, S.E. 10129 14232 42/64 14.2 miles west of Carthage
Panola Tanos Exploration II LLC. Smith/1 Carthage, South 10000 289 22 6.5 miles southwest of Clayton
Panola Sheridan Production Co. III Wallace Unit/2 Bethany 9742 814 18/64 2.7 miles northeast of DeBerry
Panola R. Lacy Services LTD. Opal HV B/2HH Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 11198 19585 26 18.5 miles southeast of Carthage
Shelby Brookston Energy Inc. Pickering Lumber Co./B15 Joaquin 8800 4262.5 64 1.3 miles east of Joaquin
Shelby Brookstone Energy Inc. Childress, J.W./9 Joaquin 8810 1423 64 1.3 miles east of Joaquin
Shelby Bowles Energy Inc. May Unit/1C Joaquin 10504 N/A N/A 4.2 miles northeast of Paxton
Shelby Legacy Reserves Operating LP. USA Cothrom Unit MBS C11/11H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 11656 23712 33 7.9 miles east of Shelbyville
Shelby Sheridan Production Co. III Polley/2 Stockman 12400 N/A N/A 13.2 miles southwest of Center
Smith Challenger Energy SVCS Co. Cannon, David/1 Girlie Caldwell 6544 N/A N/A 12.8 miles southwest of Flint
Smith Valence Operating Company Hemphill/1H Girlie Caldwell 7606 N/A N/A 2.2 miles southwest of Noonday
Smith Valence Operating Company Shubert/1H Girlie Caldwell 9240 N/A N/A 2.2 miles southwest of Noonday
Smith Faulconer Energy LLC. Anderson, Milton Gas Unit 1/4 Fulton-Forgotson 11810 N/A N/A 3.2 miles southwest of Arp