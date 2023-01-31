DRILLING
County Operator Lease/Well Field Survey Type Depth Location
Cass; Stetson Petroleum Corp.; Allday Supply Co./2; Linden, East; Turner, J.; oil; 10700; 6.4 miles southeast of Linden
Dallas; GHA Barnett LLC.; DLS Quarter Horse C/12H; Newark, East; Bough, J.R.; oil or gas; 9000; within Grand Prairie
Dallas; GHA Barnett LLC.; DLS Quarter Horse D/13H; Newark, East; Bough, J.R.; oil or gas; 9000; within Grand Prairie
Dallas; GHA Barnett LLC.; DLS Quarter Horse E/14H; Newark, East; Bough, J.R.; oil or gas; 9000; within Grand Prairie
Dallas; GHA Barnett LLC.; DLS Quarter Horse F/15H; Newark, East; Bough, J.R.; oil or gas; 9000; within Grand Prairie
Shelby; Aethon Energy Operating LLC.; AMB/1HB; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); Smith, A.; gas; 12600; 3.8 miles south of Huxley
Shelby; Aethon Energy Operating LLC.; RI Lightning/1HB; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); Smith, A.; gas; 12600; 3.8 miles south of Huxley
Wood; Blackwell EXP & Development LLC.; HCM/1; Schneider; Tollet, W.; oil or gas; 9450; 1 mile west of Hainesville
Wood; Blackwell EXP & Development LLC.; Jones A/4; Wildcat; Tollet, W.; oil or gas; 8621; 2.5 miles southwest of Hainesville
COMPLETIONS
County Operator Lease/Well Field Depth Flow Rate (42 Hrs.) Choke Size Location
Freestone; Goldston Oil Corporation; Carter Bloxom Unit/1; Carter-Bloxom; 11800; N/A; N/A; 3.7 miles northeast of Kirvin
Harrison; Sabine Oil & Gas Corporation; Allen/2; Beckville; 11592; 391; 26/64; 10.2 miles southeast of Marshall
Harrison; Sabine Oil & Gas Corporation; Floyd-Hope/1D; Bethany; 6657; N/A; N/A; 7.5 miles southeast of Marshall
Henderson; Highmark Energy Operating LLC.; Fairway/James Lime Unit/450WG; Fairway; 10427; N/A; N/A; 4 miles northeast of Poynor
Nacogdoches; Exco Operating Company LP.; Walker SU B-A/1H; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); 14574; 31716; 26/64; 4.6 miles southwest of Chireno
Panola; Tanos Exploration LLC.; Vera Davis-Burk/1H; Carthage; 9688; 5327; 20; 3 miles east of Long Branch
Panola; Glassell Producing Company Inc.; Panola Development Company/13; Carthage; 6950; N/A; N/A; 8 miles northeast of Carthage
Panola; Glassell Producing Company Inc.; Christian C.O. heirs unit/7; Carthage; 8100; 200; 48/64; 8.2 miles northeast of Carthage
Panola; Glassell Producing Company Inc.; Christian C.O. heirs unit/4; Carthage; 8150; N/A; N/A; 8.5 miles east of Carthage
Panola; Glassell Producing Company Inc.; Christian C.O. heirs unit/9; Carthage; 8071; N/A; N/A; 8.2 miles northeast of Carthage
Panola; Buffco Production Inc.; Brown/5; Beckville; 10459; N/A; N/A; 3.4 miles northwest of Beckville
Robertson; Crescent Pass Energy LLC.; Williams B Unit/1; Bald Prairie; 11380; N/A; N/A; 8.7 miles northwest of Franklin
Rusk; LATX Operations LLC.; Luther Ross SWD/1; Church Hill; 7092; N/A; N/A; 2.5 miles east of Church Hill
San Augustine; Aethon Energy Operating LLC.; Sally Ride Knox/3H; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); 13020; N/A; N/A; 8 miles northwest of San Augustine
Shelby; Legacy Reserves Operating LP.; USA Cothrom Unit B/5H; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); 11500; N/A; N/A; 8.1 miles east of Shelbyville
Shelby; Legacy Reserves Operating LP.; USA Cothrom Unit C1/1H; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); 11517; N/A; N/A; 8.7 miles east of Shelbyville