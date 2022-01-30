DRILLING
County Operator Lease/Well Field Survey Type Depth Location
Cass Rose City Resources LLC. Houston/1 Hidden Rock Wilson, S. oil 11200 3.3 miles southeast of Linden
Dallas GHA Barnett LLC. Quarter Horse-DLS/18H Newark, East Read, J.C. gas 9000 within Grand Prairie
Dallas GHA Barnett LLC. Quarter Horse-DLS/17H Newark, East Read, J.C. gas 9000 within Grand Prairie
Freestone Energy Transfer Company Wortham Station Deepwell/1 Wildcat Jackson, E.F. cathodic protection well 400 3.96 miles northeast of Wortham
Nacogdoches Exco Operating Company LP. Walker SU B-A/1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Totin, R. gas 15000 4.6 miles southwest of Chireno
Nacogdoches XTO Energy Inc. Thoroughbreds DU/B1 Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Flores, HRS J. gas 19300 2 miles southeast of Martinsville
Nacogdoches XTO Energy Inc. Thoroughbreds DU/H1 Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Flores, HRS J. gas 19300 2 miles southeast of Martinsville
Nacogdoches Titan Rock E&P LLC. Miller Trust/4 Waterman Flores, HRS J. gas 12000 13.5 miles northeast of Martinsville
Navarro Energy Transfer Company CR 4250 Deepwell/1 Wildcat Benson, S. cathodic protection well 400 4.31 miles southwest of Pursley
Panola Pine Wave Energy Partners Sharp/3H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Johnson, J. gas 10800 1.77 miles southeast of DeBerry
Panola Pine Wave Energy Partners Sharp Lewis-Alloc/3H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Johnson, J. gas 10800 1.77 miles southeast of DeBerry
Panola Sheridan Production Co. III Page, L.E./10 Carthage (Travis Peak) Ferguson, A. oil or gas 7500 7.7 miles southwest of Carthage
Panola KJ Energy LLC. Shaw Gas Unit/2 Brachfield, S.E. Robinson, R.G. exploratory test well 10240 12.4 miles southwest of Carthage
Panola Sheridan Production Co. III Thompson Unit/13 Carthage (Travis Peak) Witherspoon, A.M. oil or gas 9650 2.6 miles northeast of Carthage
Panola Tanos Exploration LLC. Williams SWD/1 Carthage (Travis Peak) J. McAdams injection well 6300 1.8 miles southwest of Longbranch
Shelby XTO Energy Inc. Panthers-Broncos/1B Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Burns, E. gas 18000 7.2 miles northwest of San Augustine
Shelby Aethon Energy Operating LLC. USA Commando Unit/1HB Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Smith, A. gas 12500 11.5 miles east of Shelbyville
Van Zandt Basa Resources Inc. Swain, W.F. 14/8 Van Walling, J. injection well 5300 0.5 mile northeast of Van
Wood TTK Energy LLC. Dierks, J.S./3 Quitman Anderson, H. oil 4322 4 miles northwest of Quitman
COMPLETIONS
County Operator Lease/Well Field Depth Flow Rate (42 Hrs.) Choke Size Location
Anderson Trueblood Resources Inc. Fitzgerald/1 Slocum 640 N/A N/A 2 miles northwest of Slocum
Cass Stetson Petroleum Corp. Shelton, W.L./1 Linden, East 10656 N/A N/A 3 miles northwest of Kildare
Cass Stetson Petroleum Corp. Shelton, W.L./2 Linden, East 10658 N/A N/A 6.4 miles southeast of Linden
Harris Houston Pipe Line Company LP Bammel G.U./11 Bammel 6202 N/A N/A 5 miles southwest of Westfield
Nacogdoches Aethon Energy Operating LLC. Giants Gas Unit/1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 13019 18038 20/64 4 miles southeast of Martinsville
Panola TGNR East Texas LLC. CGU 10/10TP Carthage (Travis Peak) 9640 510 20/64 2.8 miles northwest of Carthage
Panola Tri-State Vacuum and Rental LLC. DeBerry SWD/1 DeBerry, S.W. 9828 N/A N/A 1 mile west of DeBerry
Panola Sabine Oil & Gas Corporation Lake-Furrh/2H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 10942 16152 30/64 2.9 miles east of Elysian Field
Panola Sabine Oil & Gas Corporation Lake-Furrh/3H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 10827 14915 30/64 2.9 miles east of Elysian Field
Panola Tanos Exploration III LLC. Burke-West Bay/1H Carthage 9627 2517 20 3.5 miles east of Long Branch
Panola Sabine Oil & Gas Corporation Toledo Bend/2H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 10935 15549 30/64 3.3 miles southeast of Elysian Field
Panola Sabine Oil & Gas Corporation Toledo Bend/3H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 10895 11435 30/64 3.3 miles southeast of Elysian Field
Smith Breitburn Operating L.P. Chapel Hill 3/1H Chapel Hill 11301 N/A N/A 11 miles east of Tyler
Smith Breitburn Operating L.P. NE Overton Unit/3H Overton 11780 N/A N/A 1.94 miles northeast of Omen
Smith Faulconer Energy LLC. Odom, Jr. GU 1/1 Troup, West 13000 N/A N/A 1.1 miles southwest of Troup
Van Zandt Presswood Travis Peak Unit/1 Van 7380 N/A N/A 2.5 miles northwest of Van
Van Zandt Basa Resources Inc. Crim, J.F. 16/10 Van 5100 N/A N/A 2.1 miles north of Van