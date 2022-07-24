DRILLING
County Operator Lease/Well Field Survey Type Depth Location
Harrison Comstock Oil & Gas LLC. Massingale McClaran/1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Edwards, M.D. gas 13000 1.2 miles northeast of Waskom
Harrison Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC. Ellis Cargill HV Unit A/1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Moore, D.C. gas 13000 4 miles east of Scottsville
Harrison Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC. Ellis Cargill HV Unit B/2H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Moore, D.C. gas 13000 4 miles east of Scottsville
Nacogdoches Aethon Energy Operating LLC. Clous Gas Unit/2H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Flores, HRS J. gas 14100 2 miles south of Martinsville
Nacogdoches Aethon Energy Operating LLC. Waylon Unit/1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Flores, HRS J. gas 14100 2 miles south of Martinsville
Nacogdoches Aethon Energy Operating LLC. Giants Gas Unit/2HB Carthage (Haynesville Shale) YBarbo, J.I. gas 13700 4 miles southeast of Martinsville
Nacogdoches Aethon Energy Operating LLC. Jude-Abbey Road/1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Chirino, J.A. gas 14200 6 miles southwest of Martinsville
Nacogdoches Aethon Energy Operating LLC. Jude-Abbey Road/2H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Chirino, J.A. gas 14200 6 miles southwest of Martinsville
Panola Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC. Stough Sisters HV Unit D/4H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Smith, J. gas 13000 1.5 miles west of DeBerry
Panola Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC. Stough Sisters HV Unit E/5H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Smith, J. gas 13000 1.5 miles west of DeBerry
Panola Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC. Stough Sisters HV Unit F/6H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Smith, J. gas 13000 1.5 miles west of DeBerry
Panola Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC. Stough Sisters HV Unit G/7H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Smith, J. gas 13000 1.5 miles west of DeBerry
Panola Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC. Harrison HV Unit B/2H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Smith, J. gas 13000 2 miles west of DeBerry
Panola Blue Dome Operating LLC. Tiller Birdwell/2H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Wornick, J. gas 11500 6.5 miles south of Waskom
Robertson Aethon Energy Operating LLC. Topsy/1H Bald Prairie Reid, J. gas 16900 5.3 miles southwest of Marquez
Robertson Aethon Energy Operating LLC. Topsy/2HB Bald Prairie Reid, J. gas 16900 5.3 miles southwest of Marquez
San Augustine Pine Wave Energy Partners LLC. Williams-Chumley WW/1HB Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Sublett, P.A. gas 13300 3 miles east of San Augustine
Shelby Legacy Reserves Operating LP USA Cothrom Unit T1/1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Lindsey, C. gas 12500 3.9 miles southeast of Shelbyville
Shelby Legacy Reserves Operating LP USA Cothrom Unit T2/2H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Lindsey, C. gas 12500 4.3 miles southeast of Shelbyville
Shelby Legacy Reserves Operating Cornhuskers-Hurricanes A/4H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Anderson, J. gas 20000 10.2 miles southeast of Shelbyville
Shelby Eagle Oil & Gas Co. Windham Gas Unit/1 Wildcat Parker, J.O.B./Bailey, J.E. oil or gas 12000 5.4 miles northwest of Center
COMPLETIONS
County Operator Lease/Well Field Depth Flow Rate (42 Hrs.) Choke Size Location
Anderson Trueblood Resources Inc. Fitzgerald/11 Slocum 647 N/A N/A 2 miles northwest of Slocum
Angelina Aethon Energy Operating LLC. Rainier Gas Unit/3H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 16884 N/A N/A 10 miles east of Lufkin
Dallas GHA Barnett LLC. Appaloosa/14H Newark, East 8885 8348 N/A within Grand Prairie
Harrison Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC. Stroud HV Unit D/4H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 10992 17088 29/64 4.5 miles northeast in Harrison
Panola Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC. Hooper HV Unit E/5H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 11401 26529 32/64 9 miles north of DeBerry
Panola Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC. Hooper HV Unit G/7H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 11432 31690 32/64 9 miles north of DeBerry
Panola Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC. Hooper HV Unit H/8H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 11344 30310 32/64 9 miles north of DeBerry
Panola Sabine Oil & Gas Corporation North Hickey/2H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 11017 26189 32/64 13 miles northeast of Carthage
Rusk Basa Resources Inc. Kinney/26W East Texas 3726 N/A N/A 10 miles southwest of Henderson
San Augustine Aethon Energy Operating LLC. Hudson/5HB Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 13202 N/A N/A 2.3 miles northwest of San Augustine
Shelby Aethon Energy Operating LLC. Blackstone BL/2HB Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 12657 N/A N/A 6.6 miles northeast of San Augustine
Smith Vess Oil Corporation Sand Flat Unit/35 Sand Flat 7085 N/A N/A 8 miles north of Tyler
Wood Strand Energy L.C. Ray ‘A’/3 Crow 7338 N/A N/A 6.3 miles northwest of Hawkins
Wood Strand Energy L.C. Ray/1 Crow 7295 N/A N/A 6.4 miles northeast of Hawkins
Wood Strand Energy L.C. Matthews-Ray/2 Crow 7298 N/A N/A 6.4 miles northwest of Hawkins
Wood Valence Operating Company Catfish/2H Como 7880 N/A N/A 4.5 miles northeast of Yantis