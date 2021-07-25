DRILLING
County Operator Lease/Well Field Survey Type Depth Location
Cass Rose City Resources LLC. REX/1 Hidden Rock (Cotton Valley Lime) B. Hawkins oil 11400 3.6 miles southwest of Linden
Cass Rose City Resources LLC. Beverly/1 Hidden Rock (Cotton Valley Lime) B. Hawkins oil 11400 4.2 miles southwest of Linden
Harrison Brookston Energy Inc. Currie/7 Waskom (Travis Peak 1) Teal, P. oil or gas 9800 3.5 miles north of Waskom
Houston ETX Energy LLC. Eastham State Prison Farm/0104 BSR (Sub-Clarksville) Fitzsimmons, E. oil 12102 6.8 miles southeast of Midway
Panola Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC. Hooper HV Unit C/3H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Humphries, J. gas 13000 9 miles north of DeBerry
Panola Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC. Hooper HV Unit D/4H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Humphries, J. gas 13000 9 miles north of DeBerry
Panola Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC. Hooper HV Unit F/6H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Gray, R. gas 13000 9 miles north of DeBerry
Panola Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC. Hooper HV Unit H/8H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Gray, R. gas 13000 9 miles north of DeBerry
Panola Sabine Oil & Gas Corporation Miles-Davis (AW)/4H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) White, J.L. gas 12000 7.5 miles southeast of DeBerry
Panola Sabine Oil & Gas Corporation Miles-Davis (AW)/5H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) White, J.L. gas 12000 7.9 miles southeast of DeBerry
Panola Sabine Oil & Gas Corporation Miles-Davis (AW)/8H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) White, J.L. gas 12000 7.9 miles southeast of DeBerry
Panola Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC. Alexander-McLaurin HV Unit A/1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Thorp, J. gas 13000 4.5 miles southeast of Elysian Field
Panola Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC. Alexander-McLaurin HV Unit B/2H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Thorp, J. gas 13000 4.5 miles southeast of Elysian Field
Panola Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC. Alexander-McLaurin HV Unit C/3H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Thorp, J. gas 13000 4.5 miles southeast of Elysian Field
Rusk Sabine Oil & Gas Corporation Alford JB-Birdwell/2H Minden (Cotton Valley) Jackson, T.J. gas 11700 6.5 miles southwest of Henderson
COMPLETIONS
County Operator Lease/Well Field Depth Flow Rate (42 Hrs.) Choke Size Location
Anderson La Roca Energy LP. Thompson/1 Wildcat 699 N/A N/A 2.5 miles northwest of Slocum
Harrison Comstock Oil & Gas LLC. Abercrombie, Vincent ‘H’/3H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 10972 25251 34 2 miles southwest of Waskom
Panola Slant Operating LLC. Dobbins GU/9 Carthage (Travis Peak) 10267 41 48/64 12.3 miles northwest of Carthage
Panola Sabine Oil & Gas Corporation Hudson GO/1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 11169 N/A N/A 7.5 miles southeast of DeBerry
Panola Sabine Oil & Gas Corporation Hudson GO/2H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 11161 N/A N/A 7.5 miles southeast of DeBerry
Panola Sabine Oil & Gas Corporation Hudson GO/3H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 11195 N/A N/A 7.5 miles southeast of DeBerry
Panola Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC. Keller-LaGrone HV Unit G/7H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 11041 18869 30/64 3.5 miles south of DeBerry
Panola Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC. Keller-LaGrone HV Unit H/8H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 10998 17445 30/64 3.5 miles south of DeBerry
Rusk Sabine Oil & Gas Corporation Alford JB-Birdwell (AW)/2H Minden (Cotton Valley) 10704 10325 42/64 6.5 miles southwest of Henderson
Shelby Aethon Energy Operating LLC. Orion Unit/1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 11590 15232 21/64 18.3 miles southeast of Center
Shelby Buffco Production Inc. Southern Egg Ranch/2 Stockman (Travis Peak) 10556 N/A N/A 4.8 miles southwest of Center
Smith Valence Operating Company Chapel Hill SWD/1 Chapel Hill 4700 N/A N/A 5 miles northwest of Arp