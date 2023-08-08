DRILLING
County Operator Lease/Well Field Survey Type Depth Location
Angelina; Aethon Energy Operating LLC.; TTops Gas Unit/3H; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); Finch, J.H.; gas; 16500; 7 miles north of Huntington
Angelina; Aethon Energy Operating LLC.; TTops Gas Unit/4HB; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); Finch, J.H.; gas; 16500; 7 miles north of Huntington
Cass; Barrow-Shaver Resources Co.; Ayers-Humphrey/1H; Hidden Rock; Callison, J.H.; oil; 12000; 4.76 miles north of Avinger
Cass; Barrow-Shaver Resources Co.; James/1; Hidden Rock; Kimbell, W.H.; oil; 12000; 2.7 miles northwest of Avinger
Harrison; Sabine Oil & Gas Corporation; Smith-Lindsey D/4H; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); Nolin, J.; gas; 12000; 6.1 miles west of Waskom
Harrison; Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC.; T.P. Smith HV Unit A/1H; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); Holloway, S.; gas; 13000; 3.5 miles southwest of Waskom
Harrison; Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC.; T.P. Smith HV Unit B/2H; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); Holloway, S.; gas; 13000; 3.5 miles southwest of Waskom
Leon; Comstock Oil & Gas LLC.; Farley GD/1H; Bald Prairie; Ferrell, H.; gas; 22000; 3.1 miles southwest of Marquez
Limestone; New Horizon Global Inc.; Tippie-3A Roberson/1; Wildcat; Bates, A.W.; oil; 2600; 4.5 miles east of Prairie Hill
Limestone; Atmos Energy Corp.; ATE509/1; Wildcat; Anglin, E.; cathodic protection well; 400; 2 miles northeast of Groesbeck
Nacogdoches; Aethon Energy Operating LLC.; Blackbird GU/2H; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); Y'Barbo, J.I.; gas; 14200; 1.9 miles northwest of Attoyac
Nacogdoches; Aethon Energy Operating LLC.; Blackbird GU/3H; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); Y'Barbo, J.I.; gas; 14200; 1.2 miles north of Attoyac
Nacogdoches; Aethon Energy Operating LLC.; Blackbird GU/4H; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); Y'Barbo, J.I.; gas; 14200; 1.2 miles north of Attoyac
Nacogdoches; Aethon Energy Operating LLC.; Glass Onion/GU/5H; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); Y'Barbo, J.I.; gas; 14300; 1.9 miles northwest of Attoyac
Nacogdoches; Aethon Energy Operating LLC.; Glass Onion/GU/6H; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); Y'Barbo, J.I.; gas; 14300; 1.9 miles northwest of Attoyac
Nacogdoches; Exco Operating Company LP.; Gomez SU B-C Alloc/2HB; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); Chirino, J.A.; gas; 14000; 6.1 miles southwest of Chireno
Panola; Sheridan Production CO. III; Wilson Unit/8; Carthage; Everly, A.; oil or gas; 9650; 2.5 miles east of Carthage
San Augustine; Pine Wave Energy Partners; Kiawah KI/1H; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); Cartwright, T.; gas; 13650; 3 miles southeast of San Augustine
San Augustine; Aethon Energy Operating LLC; BSI Blue Jays Unit/1H; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); SP RR CO/Kirby, J.H.; gas; 15500; 8 miles southwest of San Augustine
San Augustine; Aethon Energy Operating LLC; BSI Blue Jays Unit/2HB; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); SP RR CO/Kirby, J.H.; gas; 15500; 8 miles southwest of San Augustine
Wood; TTK Energy LLC.; Dierks, J.W./1L; Quitman; Anderson, H.; oil; 5000; 4 miles northwest of Quitman
COMPLETIONS
County Operator Lease/Well Field Depth Flow Rate (42 Hrs.) Choke Size Location
Angelina; Merit Energy Company; Sessions Heirs/15W; Doyle Creek; 9350; N/A; N/A; 3.4 miles northeast of Wells
Angelina; Aethon Energy Operating LLC.; Sarge Unit/2H; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); 15848; 25296; 20/64; 8 miles northeast of Lufkin
Angelina; Aethon Energy Operating LLC.; Sarge Unit/3HB; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); 15507; 26463; 20/64; 8 miles northeast of Lufkin
Cass; Rose City Resources LLC.; Stanley/1H; Hidden Rock; 10881; N/A; N/A; 3.8 miles southeast of Linden
Cass; Stetson Petroleum Corp.; Shelton, W.L./1; Linden, East; 10656; N/A; N/A; 3 miles northwest of Kildare
Freestone; Crescent Pass Energy LLC.; Daniel, Peter/9; Dew; 12537; N/A; N/A; 3.9 miles southwest of Dew
Harrison; Trinity Operating LLC.; Rudd Unit/1H; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); 10825; 16776; 28; 5.5 miles northwest of Waskom
Harrison; Sabine Oil & Gas Corporation; Colda Farms/2H; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); 2014; N/A; N/A; 15 miles southeast of Marshall
Harrison; Sabine Oil & Gas Corporation; Elum-Furrh-Collier/1H; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); 2012; N/A; N/A; 15 miles southeast of Marshall
Harrison; Sabine Oil & Gas Corporation; Furrh-Elum-Harper/2H; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); 2013; N/A; N/A; 15 miles southeast of Marshall
Harrison; Sabine Oil & Gas Corporation; Lyons TB A/1H; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); 11257; 16322; 22/64; 9 miles south of Marshall
Harrison; Sabine Oil & Gas Corporation; Lyons TB B/2H; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); 11132; 16969; 22/64; 9 miles south of Marshall
Houston; Wagner Oil Company; PWX Gas Unit/1; Wildcat; 9992; N/A; N/A; 18.9 miles west of Crockett
Limestone; Crescent Pass Energy LLC.; Vance, Mae B. A/3; Pokey; 11300; N/A; N/A; 8.75 miles east of Groesbeck
Limestone; Crescent Pass Energy LLC.; Worsley/1; Personville; 11217; 384; 16/64; 6.2 miles southwest of Teague
Nacogdoches; Aethon Energy Operating LLC.; Scoggins Gas Unit/2H; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); 13441; N/A; N/A; 2.3 miles northeast of Chireno
Nacogdoches; Aethon Energy Operating LLC.; Attoyac River Gas Unit/3H; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); 13372; N/A; N/A; 2.7 miles northeast of Chireno
Panola; Petroquest Energy LLC.; Pace CV Unit/2H; Carthage; 9474; 11345; 50/64; 17.2 miles southeast of Carthage
Panola; Silver Hill Energy Operating LLC.; Sharp Miles Bell Roberson/3H; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); 10698; N/A; N/A; 1.77 miles southwest of DeBerry
Panola; Silver Hill Energy Operating LLC.; Lewis Miles Bell Roberson/5H; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); 10542; N/A; N/A; 2.55 miles southwest of DeBerry
Rusk; TGNR East Texas LLC.; Busby Estate A Gas Unit/5TP; Oak Hill; 10896; N/A; N/A; 7.8 miles northeast of Henderson
San Augustine; XTO Energy Inc.; BSI Skyhawks DU/B3; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); 14114; N/A; N/A; 11.6 miles southwest of San Augustine
Shelby; Sheridan Production Co. LLC.; Adams/6; Stockman; 9000; 982; 64/64; 10.9 southwest of Center
Smith; Goldston Oil Corporation; Sand Flat N. Paluxy Unit 1/11; Sand Flat N.; 7628; N/A; N/A; 0.8 miles northeast of Sandflat