DRILLING
County Operator Lease/Well Field Survey Type Depth Location
Harrison Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC. McJimsey-Woolworth HV Unit A/1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Tiller, W. gas 13000 4.5 miles northeast of DeBerry
Harrison Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC. Stroud HV Unit E/5H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Mitchell, B. gas 13000 4.5 miles northeast of Elysian Field
Harrison Sabine Oil & Gas Corporation Floyd-Hope/1D Bethany Maximillian, J. injection well 7600 7.5 miles southeast of Marshall
Navarro Contour Expl. and Production LLC. Edens/P1G Corsicana Shire, M. oil 1850 3.5 miles southwest of Corsicana
Navarro Enterprise Products Operating LLC. BLRIRF5921/1 Wildcat Millican, W. cathodic protection well 400 4.8 miles northeast of Chatfield
Panola Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC. Minnie Bell HV Unit B/2H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Shandoin, J. gas 13000 6.5 miles east of Elysian Field
Panola Sponte Operating Inc. Cinco/1HH Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Bowles, A. gas 12000 3.4 miles southeast of Tatum
Panola Sponte Operating Inc. Mr. Otis/2HH Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Bowles, A. gas 12000 3.4 miles southeast of Tatum
Panola R. Lacy Services LTD. Longino HV E/19HH Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Duboise, A. Jr. gas 12000 8.5 miles north of Carthage
Panola R. Lacy Services LTD. Longino HV F/20HH Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Duboise, A. Jr. gas 12000 8.5 miles north of Carthage
Panola Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC. Harrison HV Unit A/1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Smith, J. gas 13000 2 miles west of DeBerry
Panola Comstock Oil & Gas LLC. Carthage Gas Unit/12H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Brewer, B.H. gas 13000 6 miles northeast of Carthage
Panola Comstock Oil & Gas LLC. Carthage Gas Unit/13H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Brewer, B.H. gas 13000 6 miles northeast of Carthage
Panola Comstock Oil & Gas LLC. Carthage Gas Unit/11H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Brewer, B.H. gas 13000 6 miles northeast of Carthage
Panola Sponte Operating Inc. Belle Sharp/6 Carthage Gooden, W. oil or gas 10419 2.2 miles north of Beckville
Rusk Sabine Oil & Gas Corporation Kangerga 2/6 Oak Hill Smith, J. oil or gas 10908 1.2 miles south of Henderson
San Augustine Pine Wave Energy Partners OP. LLC. S. Kardell KS/1HB Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Quirk, E. gas 13500 2 miles east of San Augustine
San Augustine XTO Energy Inc. Black Knights/5HM Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Zanco, C. gas 19000 8.6 miles northwest of San Augustine
Shelby Legacy Reserves Operating LP. USA Cothrom Unit T3/3H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Lindsey, C. gas 12500 4.3 miles southeast of Shelbyville
Shelby Legacy Reserves Operating LP. USA Cothrom Unit T4/4H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Lindsey, C. gas 12500 4.3 miles southeast of Shelbyville
Smith Sabine Oil & Gas Corporation Dyer-Swinney/1H Overton Lockhart, W. oil or gas 12800 3.4 miles northwest of Arp
COMPLETIONS
County Operator Lease/Well Field Depth Flow Rate (42 Hrs.) Choke Size Location
Cass Rose City Resources LLC. Samuel/1 Hidden Rock 11454 N/A N/A 4.3 miles southwest of Linden
Dallas GHA Barnett LLC. Appaloosa/11H Newark, East 8900 5310 N/A within Grand Prairie
Harrison T W Clemons Operating Co. LLC. Durkee Gas Unit 1/5 Woodlawn 6860 N/A N/A 5.8 miles north of Marshall
Harrison Merit Energy Company Caldwell Gas Unit/7U Woodlawn 7280 N/A N/A 3.8 miles southwest of Woodlawn
Leon Woodbine Production Corporation OSR-Halliday Unit/341 Halliday 7867 N/A N/A 5.5 miles southeast of Leona
Leon Valence Operating Company Grizzly/2 Farrar 14937 N/A N/A 7.9 miles west of Jewett
Limestone Stroud Petroleum Inc. Sims, Kenneth/1 Oletha 7102 N/A N/A 8 miles southwest of Personville
Nacogdoches Exco Operating Company LP Walker SU B-A/1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 14572 N/A N/A 4.6 miles southwest of Chireno
Panola Glassell Producing Company Inc. Dunaway Gas Unit/8 Carthage 6150 179 N/A 9 miles northeast of Carthage
Panola Glassell Producing Company Inc. Panola Development Co./12 Carthage 6360 374 24/64 8 miles northeast of Carthage
Panola Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC. Hooper HV Unit F/6H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 11380 28296 32/64 9 miles north of DeBerry
Rusk Basa Resources Inc. Burton, R.J./2W East Texas 3692 N/A N/A 4 miles south of Turnertown
Smith Strand Energy L.C. Hale/1 Wildcat 4865 N/A N/A 8.3 miles northeast of Lindale