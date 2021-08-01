DRILLING
County Operator Lease/Well Field Survey Type Depth Location
Angelina ...Aethon Energy Operating LLC. Rainier Gas Unit/3H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Odell, S. gas 16500 10 miles east of Lufkin
Angelina ...Aethon Energy Operating LLC. Rainer Gas Unit/4H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Odell, S. gas 16500 10 miles east of Lufkin
Cass ...Rose City Resources LLC. Kessler/1 Hidden Rock (Cotton Valley Lime) Hawkins, B. oil 11400 4.9 miles west of Linden
Panola ...Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC. Hooper HV Unit B/2H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Humphries, J. gas 13000 9 miles north of DeBerry
Robertson ...Treadstone Energy PRTNR OP LLC. Ellie Grace/1HA Giddings (Austin Chalk-3) Nixon, G.A. oil 6100 16.5 miles southwest of Franklin
San Augustine ...Aethon Energy Operating LLC. Henry/2H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Bittick, J. gas 14000 3.5 miles northeast of San Augustine
San Augustine ...Aethon Energy Operating LLC. Polo/2HB Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Bittick, J. gas 14000 3.7 miles north of San Augustine
Shelby ...Sheridan Production Co. III, LLC. Noble Unit/4 Stockman (Cotton Valley) Goss, G. gas 12600 9.7 miles southwest of Center
Wood ...Southwest Operating Inc. Monte Jo Winkle/1 Wildcat Brooks, S. oil 4500 5.7 miles east of Winnsboro
COMPLETIONS
County Operator Lease/Well Field Depth Flow Rate (42 Hrs.) Choke Size Location
Freestone Crescent Pass Energy LLC. Peyton, MT GU1/10 Nan-Su-Gail (CV Consolidated) 12801 N/A N/A 4.7 miles northeast of Fairfield
Harrison Merit Energy Company W.E. Jackson Gas Unit/5 Woodlawn (Travis Peak) 10065 N/A 12/64 2.2 miles southeast of Woodlawn
Harrison Comstock Oil & Gas LLC. Abercrombie Vincent ‘H’/4H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 10809 16023 32 2 miles southwest of Waskom
Nacogdoches BP America Production Company Rhea Gas Unit/1HB Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 14389 13032 18/64 6.4 miles west of Chireno
Nacogdoches BP America Production Company Rhea Gas Unit/2HU Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 14435 12288 19/64 6.4 miles west of Chireno
Panola Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC. Keller-LaGrone HV Unit F/6H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 10869 12400 30/64 3.5 miles south of DeBerry
Panola XTO Energy Inc. Brown, J.C./1U Carthage (Pettit, Lower gas) 6425 7 64 2.5 miles south of Carthage
Panola Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC. Furrh-Carter HV Unit B/2H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 10859 18702 30/64 3.5 miles south of DeBerry
Smith BRG Lone Star LTD. Gilliam, I.E./3 Chapel Hill (Pettit) 8500 4 64 5 miles southwest of Chapel Hill
Wood Valence Operating Company Catfish/1H Como (Rodessa Hill, L.O.) 7958 N/A N/A 3.8 miles northeast of Yantis