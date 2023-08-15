DRILLING
County Operator Lease/Well Field Survey Type Depth Location
Harrison; Rose City Resources LLC.; Warlick/1H; Whelan; Wilson, R.P.; oil; 7350; 4.3 miles northwest of Harleton
Nacogdoches; Aethon Energy Operating LLC.; Chenzo Gas Unit/1H; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); Flores, HRS J.; gas; 14300; 2.1 miles south of Martinsville
Nacogdoches; Aethon Energy Operating LLC.; Chenzo Gas Unit/3H; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); Flores, HRS J.; gas; 14300; 2.1 miles south of Martinsville
Nacogdoches; Aethon Energy Operating LLC.; Chenzo Gas Unit/4HB; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); Flores, HRS J.; gas; 13900; 2.1 miles south of Martinsville
Nacogdoches; Aethon Energy Operating LLC.; Willow-Nilla-Leo A/1H; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); Flores, HRS J.; gas; 14700; 4.5 miles southwest of Martinsville
Nacogdoches; Aethon Energy Operating LLC.; Willow-Nilla A/1H; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); Flores, HRS J.; gas; 14700; 4.5 miles southwest of Martinsville
Nacogdoches; Aethon Energy Operating LLC.; Leo-Nilla-Willow A/1H; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); Flores, HRS J.; gas; 14700; 3.2 miles southwest of Martinsville
Nacogdoches; Aethon Energy Operating LLC.; Leo-Nilla-Willow A/2HB; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); Flores, HRS J.; gas; 14450; 3.2 miles southwest of Martinsville
Panola; Chevron U.S.A. Inc.; DWD Friar Tuck A/0621HV; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); Burton, W.M.; gas; 11700; 14.8 miles east of Carthage
Panola; R. Lacy Services LTD.; Red Wings HV I/9HH; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); Duboise, A. Sr.; gas; 12000; 5 miles northeast of Beckville
San Augustine; Aethon Energy Operating LLC.; Sacagawea/5H; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); Holman, S.; gas; 14400; 4 miles northwest of San Augustine
San Augustine; Aethon Energy Operating LLC.; Sacagawea/7H; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); Holman, S.; gas; 14400; 4 miles northwest of San Augustine
Van Zandt; Mud Creek Operating LLC.; North Grand Saline/1; Wildcat; Neal, H.; oil or gas; 8500; 5.7 miles northwest of Grand Saline
COMPLETIONS
County Operator Lease/Well Field Depth Flow Rate (42 Hrs.) Choke Size Location
Cass; Rose City Resources LLC.; Givens/1; Hidden Rock; 11955; N/A; N/A; 4.2 miles southwest of Linden
Cass; Barrow-Shaver Resources Co.; Goode-McMahan/1H; Hidden Rock; 11485; N/A; N/A; 7.9 miles southwest of Linden
Cherokee; Buffco Production Inc.; Bomar, John L.R. et al./1; P.L.; 8613; N/A; N/A; 10 miles southeast of Troup
Nacogdoches; Aethon Energy Operating LLC.; Barbo-Sgt. Pepper A/1H; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); 14080; N/A; N/A; 2.5 miles northwest of Chireno
Nacogdoches; Aethon Energy Operating LLC.; Barbo-Sgt. Pepper B/2HB; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); 13671; N/A; N/A; 2.5 miles northwest of Chireno
Nacogdoches; Aethon Energy Operating LLC.; Cayenne GU1/6HB; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); 13636; 14197; 19/64; 1.9 miles southeast of Chireno
Nacogdoches; Aethon Energy Operating LLC.; Cayenne GU1/5H; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); 13636; 14001; 1026; 1.9 miles southeast of Chireno
Panola; Bowles Energy Inc.; Katy SWD/3D; Carthage; 5811; N/A; N/A; within Carthage
Panola; Chevron U.S.A. Inc.; Powell A-2 Unit/5; Carthage; 10700; N/A; N/A; 12.9 miles east of Carthage
Panola; R. Lacy Services LTD.; Emerald HV B/2HH; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); 10560; 13871; 32; 17 miles northeast of Carthage
Panola; Sheridan Production Co. LLC.; Fite Unit/11; Carthage; 9475; 31; 64/64; 4.35 miles north of Carthage
Panola; Sheridan Production Co. LLC.; Black Unit/7; Carthage; 9665; N/A; N/A; 3.6 miles northeast of Carthage
Robertson; Aethon Energy Operating LLC.; River Ranch Gas Unit/1H; Bald Prairie; 17547; 31080; 19/64; 7 miles southwest of Marquez
Rusk; Basa Resources Inc.; Bradford-B/17; East Texas; 3668; N/A; N/A; 3 miles northeast of Turnertown
Rusk; TGNR East Texas LLC.; Buford & Blow G.U. 1/7TP; Oak Hill; 10420; N/A; N/A; 6 miles northwest of Tatum
Upshur; Sulphur River Exploration Inc.; Indian Rock Gas Unit 5/2; Gilmer; 12009; N/A; N/A; 2.3 miles southeast of Gilmer
Wood; Fair Oil LTD.; McAllister/1; Merigale-Paul; 8415; N/A; N/A; 2.5 miles northeast of Quitman
Wood; Atlas Operating LLC.; Goldsmith, J.B./45; Quitman; 6513; N/A; N/A; 3.3 miles northwest of Quitman