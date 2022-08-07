DRILLING
County Operator Lease/Well Field Survey Type Depth Location
Cass Performance Operating Partners Gipson-Morris/1H McLeod, north Taylor, J. oil 10300 4.5 miles east of Kildare
Cass Barrow-Shaver Resources Co. Grubbs/1 Hidden Rock Boon, J. oil 12000 2.8 miles northwest of Avinger
Harrison Sponte Operating Inc. Brune-Harris/3H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Austin, G.J. gas 12000 9 miles southwest of Marshall
Harrison Sponte Operating Inc. George-Harris/5H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Martin, G. gas 12000 9 miles southwest of Marshall
Harrison Sponte Operating Inc. George-Harris/6H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Martin, G. gas 12000 9 miles southwest of Marshall
Houston Big Creek Operating Company LLC. Pouncy/1 Navarro Crossing Thompson, J.G. oil 6390 13 miles southwest of Grapeland
Panola R. Lacy Services LTD. Longino HV D/18HH Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Duboise, A. Jr. gas 12000 8.5 miles north of Carthage
Panola Tanos Exploration II LLC. Williams A-Tatum A/2H Brachfield, S.E. McAdams, J. gas 9936 2.6 miles southwest of Long Branch
Panola Tanos Exploration II LLC. Williams A-Tatum A/3H Brachfield, S.E. McAdams, J. gas 9926 2.6 miles southwest of Long Branch
Panola Glassell Producing Company Inc. Panola Development Company/13 Carthage Gillaspy, G. gas 6950 8 miles northeast of Carthage
Rusk Craton Operating LLC. Gladney/9 Wildcat Lee, I. oil or gas 10575 20.7 miles southwest of Marshall
Smith Sabine Oil & Gas Corporation Stewart-Corley/1H Overton Lockhart, W. oil or gas 12800 3.4 miles northwest of Arp
COMPLETIONS
County Operator Lease/Well Field Depth Flow Rate (42 Hrs.) Choke Size Location
Angelina Aethon Energy Operating LLC. Gasosaurus Gas Unit/2H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 15870 N/A N/A 6 miles northeast of Lufkin
Angelina Aethon Energy Operating LLC. Gasosaurus Gas unit/3HB Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 15520 N/A N/A 6 miles northeast of Lufkin
Harrison Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC. Stroud HV Unit E/5H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 11065 17638 29/64 4.5 miles northeast of Elysian Field
Harrison Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC. Coleman Gas Unit 1/2 Scottsville, N. 9900 67 64/64 7.5 miles northwest of Waskom
Harrison Brookston Energy Inc. Currie/6 Waskom 9800 145 64 3.3 miles north of Waskom
Limestone Stroud Petroleum Inc. Rogers Gas Unit/5 Freestone 11400 N/A N/A 8.7 miles west of Donie
Panola Pine Wave Energy Partners LLC. Tiller Crenshaw Alloc/2H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 10993 27979 34/64 2.25 miles southeast of Panola
Panola Pine Wave Energy Partners LLC. Tiller Crenshaw Alloc/3H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 11000 24468 34/64 2.25 miles southeast of Panola
Panola Tanos Exploration II LLC. Turner-Moss/1H Brachfield, S.E. 9690 3175 32 0.9 miles southeast of Longbranch
Panola Chevron U.S.A. Inc. Werner-Goodson/1 Carthage 6167 21 N/A 15 miles southeast of Carthage
Panola Glassell Producing Company Inc. Dunaway Gas Unit/17 Carthage 9900 86 64/64 9 miles northeast of Carthage
Panola Sheridan Production Co. III LLC. Brumble Unit/3 Bethany, East 9560 N/A N/A 4 miles northeast of DeBerry
San Augustine Aethon Energy Operating LLC. BSI Hokies DU/2H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 14716 N/A N/A 12.1 miles southwest of San Augustine
Shelby Aethon Energy Operating LLC. Battery Gas Unit/1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 11916 N/A N/A 12 miles east of Shelbyville
Smith Vess Oil Corporation Sand Flat Unit/18W Sand Flat 7336 N/A N/A 9 miles north of Tyler
Smith Breitburn Operating L.P. Cameron Gas Unit/5H Overton 11415 N/A N/A 5 miles northeast of Troup