DRILLING
County Operator Lease/Well Field Survey Type Depth Location
Gregg BuffCo Production Inc. McGrede/2 Willow Springs (Travis Peak) Sanchez, D. oil 10800 6.7 miles northwest of Longview
Harrison Comstock Oil & Gas LLC. Harrison LH ‘H’/2H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Carrol, E. gas 13000 9 miles south of Marshall
Harrison Merit Energy Company Hurd Gas Unit/3 Woodlawn (Travis Peak) Watkins, L. gas 10105 7.3 miles north of Marshall
Harrison Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC. Moseley HV Unit D/4H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Shandoin, J. gas 13000 4.5 miles northeast of Elysian Field
Harrison Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC. Moseley HV Unit E/5H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Shandoin, J. gas 13000 4.5 miles northeast of Elysian Field
Harrison Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC. Moseley HV Unit F/6H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Shandoin, J. gas 13000 4.5 miles northeast of Elysian Field
Panola KJ Energy LLC. Church-Claud Holder-Dillen/1H Brachfield, S.E. (Cotton Valley) Lindsey, C. gas 9800 13 miles southwest of Carthage
Panola Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC. Guill-Furrh HV Unit A/1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Thompson, S. gas 12000 3.5 miles south of DeBerry
Rusk Sabine Oil & Gas Corporation Shelton/5 Oak Hill (Pettit) Walling, J. oil or gas 10608 5.6 miles west of Tatum
COMPLETIONS
County Operator Lease/Well Field Depth Flow Rate (42 Hrs.) Choke Size Location
Harrison Brookston Energy Inc. Currie/7 Waskom (Cotton Valley) 9800 194 64 3.5 miles north of Waskom
Harrison Buffco Production Inc. McCowan Oil Unit/1 Gooch (Pettit) 7606 20 48/64 8 miles northwest of Marshall
Nacogdoches BP America Production Company Ganymede Gas Unit/1HB Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 14548 17484 .359 6.2 miles west of Chireno
Nacogdoches BP America Production Company Ganymede Gas Unit/1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 14980 21768 .375 6.2 miles west of Chireno
Nacogdoches BP America Production Company Rhea Gas Unit/1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 15173 13032 .2968 6.4 miles west of Chireno
Panola Slant Operating LLC. H.D. Browning Gas Unit No. 1/4 Carthage (Travis Peak) 10121 1365 24/67 2.2 miles north of Fair Play
Panola Sabine Oil & Gas Corporation Dunaway-Wiener WB/1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 10965 N/A N/A 9.7 miles northeast of Carthage
Panola Slant Operating LLC. Weir Estate/6 Carthage (Travis Peak) 10207 423 24/65 11.6 miles northwest of Carthage
Panola Harleton Oil & Gas Inc. Sepaugh/1 Carthage (Cotton Valley) 9900 N/A N/A 10.9 miles northeast of Carthage
Panola Sheridan Production Co. III LLC. C.E. Moore Unit/5 Carthage (Pettit, lower) 9756 169 16/64 3.3 miles east of Carthage
Panola Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC. Furrh-Carter JV Unit A/1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 10932 17549 30 3.5 miles south of DeBerry
Panola Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC. Furrh-Carter JV Unit C/3H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 11035 23154 30 3.5 miles south of DeBerry
Panola Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC. Furrh-Carter JV Unit D/4H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 10980 19355 30 3.5 miles south of DeBerry
Panola Sheridan Production Co. III LLC. Brumble Unit/6L Bethany, East (Cotton Valley) 9710 N/A N/A 5.2 miles northeast of DeBerry
Panola Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC. Guill-Furrh HV Unit A/1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 10966 13818 30 3.5 miles south of DeBerry
Rusk TGNR East Texas LLC Barksdale Estate Oil Unit/1PG Henderson (Rusk Co. Pettit) 7830 N/A N/A 8.1 miles northwest of Henderson
Rusk TGNR East Texas LLC. Lake Oil Unit 1/9PG Minden (Travis Peak Cons.) 7639 N/A N/A 4.5 miles southwest of Henderson
Rusk Scout Energy Management LLC. Watkins, M./23W East Texas 3809 N/A N/A 2.4 miles southeast of Sexton City
Smith Faulconer Energy LLC. Wright, David et al./4 Overton (Travis Peak) 11730 N/A N/A 1.5 miles south of Arp
Smith Faulconer Energy LLC. Wilkinson et al./2 Good Omen (Woodbine, North) 4115 N/A N/A 3.3 miles southwest of Arp
Upshur Sulphur River Exploration Inc. Indian Rock Gas Unit No. 5/2 Gilmer (Jurassic) 12009 N/A N/A 2.3 miles southeast of Gilmer
Wood Pure Oilfield Waste MGMT, Inc. Hainesville Terminal/4 Hainesville Dome (Woodbine) 1482 N/A N/A 1.66 southeast of Hainesville
Wood Pure Oilfield Waste MGMT, Inc. Hainesville Terminal/6 Hainesville Dome (Woodbine) 1588 N/A N/A 1.66 southeast of Hainesville
Wood Pure Oilfield Waste MGMT, Inc. Hainesville Terminal/5 Hainesville Dome (Woodbine) 1628 N/A N/A 1.66 southeast of Hainesville