DRILLING
County Operator Lease/Well Field Survey Type Depth Location
Anderson Petro-Chem Operating Company Inc. Ficken/1 Wildcat Sanchez, S. oil or gas 5500 12.9 miles southwest of Palestine
Harrison Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC. McJimsey-Woolworth HV Unit B/2H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Tiller, W. gas 13000 4.5 miles northeast of DeBerry
Harrison Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC. McJimsey-Woolworth HV Unit C/3H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Tiller, W. gas 13000 4.5 miles northeast of DeBerry
Harrison Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC. McJimsey-Woolworth HV Unit D/4H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Tiller, W. gas 13000 4.5 miles northeast of DeBerry
Panola Glassell Producing Company Inc. Dunaway Gas Unit/10 Carthage Cotton, J. oil or gas 9750 9 miles northeast of Carthage
Panola Glassell Producing Company Inc. Panola Development Company/7 Carthage Gillaspy, George oil or gas 10000 9 miles northeast of Carthage
Panola Tanos Exploration II LLC. Murvaul-Chadwick/1H Carthage (Cotton Valley) Davis, H. gas 9658 2.2 miles southeast of Longbranch
Panola Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC. Harrison HV Unit C/3H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Smith, J. gas 13000 2 miles west of DeBerry
Panola R. Lacy Services LTD. Cameron Unit 2/4R Briggs Lagrone, W.A. oil or gas 9830 7 miles north of Carthage
San Augustine Pine Wave Energy Partners OP LLC. Williams-Chumley WW/1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Sublett, P.A. gas 13450 3 miles east of San Augustine
Shelby XTO Energy Inc. Cornhuskers-Hurricanes/2B Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Anderson, J. gas 20000 10.2 miles southeast of Shelbyville
Shelby XTO Energy Inc. CHB/3H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Anderson, J. gas 20000 10.2 miles southeast of Shelbyville
Shelby XTO Energy Inc. CHB/3B Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Anderson, J. gas 20000 10.2 miles southeast of Shelbyville
Wood TTK Energy LLC. Green/3 Quitman Purse, S.G. oil 8600 3.9 miles northwest of Quitman
COMPLETIONS
County Operator Lease/Well Field Depth Flow Rate (42 Hrs.) Choke Size Location
Anderson McGowan Working Partners Inc. Edens, J.N./8 Cayuga 4051 N/A N/A 211 miles west of Cayuga
Navarro B&J Oil Company Bennett, Tom/2B Corsicana 1053 N/A N/A 5.3 miles southeast of Corsicana
Rusk M.E. Operating & Services Inc. Alford/2 Minden 11100 82 20/64 2.2 miles west of Minden
Van Zandt Basa Resources Inc. Shivers, J.R./12 Van 2453 N/A N/A 0.5 mile north of Van