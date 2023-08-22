DRILLING
County Operator Lease/Well Field Survey Type Depth Location
Cass; Barrow-Shaver Resources Co.; Thornton/1; Hidden Rock; Duncan, A.C.; oil; 12000; 6.4 miles southwest of Linden
Harrison; RFE Operating LLC.; Collier-Eldridge Bivins/1H; Woodlawn; McNutt, H.; oil or gas; 9720; 6.6 miles southeast of Jefferson
Harrison; RFE Operating LLC.; Osceola-Eldridge Bivins/1H; Woodlawn; Hamilton McNutt; oil or gas; 9750; 6.6 miles southeast of Jefferson
Henderson; O'Ryan Oil and Gas; Henderson Smackover Unit/6; Cedar Creek, S.; Pelham, T.E.; oil; 11114; 17.9 miles northwest of Athens
Limestone; Crescent Pass Energy LLC.; Lenamon-Thurman-Jackson C./1H; Personville, N.; Palacios, M.R.; gas; 11000; 6.2 miles southeast of Groesbeck
Panola; Chevron U.S.A. Inc.; DWD Friar Tuck C/0623HV; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); Burton, W.M.; gas; 11700; 14.8 miles east of Carthage
Panola; Chevron U.S.A. Inc.; DWD Robin Hood A/0961HV; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); Herren, W.M.; gas; 11700; 14.8 miles east of Carthage
Panola; Sabine Oil & Gas Corporation; Sawmill LW A/1H; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); Pearce, S.; gas; 12000; 14 miles northeast of Carthage
Panola; Sabine Oil & Gas Corporation; Sawmill LW B/2H; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); Pearce, S.; gas; 12000; 14 miles northeast of Carthage
Panola; Sabine Oil & Gas Corporation; Sawmill LW C/3H; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); Pearce, S.; gas; 12000; 3.8 miles east of Hallsville
Robertson; Wildfire Energy Operating LLC.; Youngblood A Allocation Well/3H; Aguila Vado; Wheelock, E.L.R.; oil or gas; 8500; 12.8 miles southeast of Franklin
Robertson; BBL Operating Company LLC.; Little sister/1H; Giddings; Nixon, G.A.; oil; 6000; 6.7 miles southeast of Hearne
San Augustine; Aethon Energy Operating LLC.; Sacagawea/6HB; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); Holman, S.; gas; 14100; 4 miles northwest of San Augustine
San Augustine; Aethon Energy Operating LLC.; Sacagawea/8HB; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); Holman, S.; gas; 14100; 4 miles northwest of San Augustine
San Augustine; Aethon Energy Operating LLC.; BSI Blue Jays Unit/1H; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); SP RR CO/Kirby, J.H.; gas; 15500; 8 miles southwest of San Augustine
San Augustine; Aethon Energy Operating LLC.; BSI Blue Jays Unit/2HB; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); SP RR CO/Kirby, J.H.; gas; 15500; 8 miles southwest of San Augustine
COMPLETIONS
County Operator Lease/Well Field Depth Flow Rate (42 Hrs.) Choke Size Location
Angelina; Aethon Energy Operating LLC.; Sarge Unit/4H; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); 15867; 26832; 19/64; 8 miles northeast of Lufkin
Angelina; Aethon Energy Operating LLC.; Sarge Unit/5HB; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); 15512; 260406; 18/64; 8 miles northeast of Lufkin
Freestone; Crescent Pass Energy LLC.; A.O. Evans Jr. GU/13; Dew; 13400; 381; 20/64; 3.8 miles southwest of Dew
Harrison; Trinity Operating LLC.; Snider Industries/1; Longwood; 7973; N/A; N/A; 5.5 miles northwest of Waskom
Harrison; Trinity Operating LLC.; Snider Industries/2; Longwood; 8203; N/A; N/A; 5.5 miles northwest of Waskom
Harrison; RFE Operating LLC.; Osceola-McElroy heirs/2H; Woodlawn; 10000; 4591; 36/64; 7.2 miles southeast of Jefferson
Henderson; Atmos Pipeline Texas; Tri-Cities gas storage unit/32BH; Tri-Cities; 7590; N/A; N/A; 7.5 miles southwest of Athens
Leon; Wildfire Energy Operating LLC.; AFWDU/901; Alabama Ferry; 8330; N/A; N/A; 11.5 miles southeast of Centerville
Nacogdoches; Aethon Energy Operating LLC.; Attoyac River-Scoggins/2H; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); 13411; N/A; N/A; 3.8 miles northeast of Chireno
Panola; R. Lacy Services LTD.; Emerald HV A/1HH; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); 10430; 10446; 30; 17 miles northeast of Carthage
Panola; Silver Hill Energy Operating LLC.; Lewis Miles Bell Roberson/4HR; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); 10588; 11184; 22/64; 2.55 miles southwest of DeBerry
Rusk; Scout Energy Management LLC.; Dickerson, C.N./7W; East Texas; 3710; N/A; N/A; 1.5 miles southeast of Sexton City