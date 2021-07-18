DRILLING
County Operator Lease/Well Field Survey Type Depth Location
Harrison Shelby Operating Company KDB/1 Longwood (Goodland Lime) Martin, G.W. gas 3984 1 mile south of Waskom
Harrison Comstock Oil & Gas LLC. Harrison LH ‘H’/1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Carrol, E. gas 13000 9 miles south of Marshall
Panola Sabine Oil & Gas Corporation IPCO-E Johnson/1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) English, W. gas 12000 14 miles northeast of Carthage
Panola Sabine Oil & Gas Corporation IPCO-E Johnson/2H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) English, W. gas 12000 14 miles northeast of Carthage
Panola Sabine Oil & Gas Corporation IPCO-E Johnson/3H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) English, W. gas 12000 14 miles northeast of Carthage
Panola Sabine Oil & Gas Corporatoin IPCO-E Johnson/4H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) English, W. gas 12000 14 miles northeast of Carthage
Panola Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC. Hooper HV Unit A/1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Humphries, J. gas 13000 9 miles north of DeBerry
Panola Tanos Exploration II LLC. Beckham/11H Carthage (Cotton Valley) Johnson, A. gas 9614 2.4 miles southwest of Clayton
Panola Sheridan Production Co. C.E. Moore Unit/5 Carthage (Pettit, Lower) Mann, M.V. oil or gas 9850 3.3 miles east of Carthage
Panola Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC. Sabine Royalty North HV Unit B/2H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Baker, D. gas 13000 12 miles southeast of DeBerry
Panola Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC. Sabine Royalty North HV Unit C/3H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Baker, D. gas 13000 12 miles southeast of DeBerry
Panola Sabine Oil & Gas Corporation Miles-Davis/6H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) White, J.L. gas 12000 7.9 miles southeast of DeBerry
Rusk Scout Energy Management LLC. Crim, L.D./22 Slocum, NW Sevier, E.G. oil 4100 2.9 miles southwest of Kilgore
Shelby Legacy Reserves Operating LP USA Cothrom Unit MBS C8/8H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Mosley, J.H. gas 12000 7.9 miles east of Shelbyville
Shelby Legacy Reserves Operating LP USA Cothrom Unit MBS C11/11H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Mosley, J.H. gas 12000 7.9 miles east of Shelbyville
COMPLETIONS
County Operator Lease/Well Field Depth Flow Rate (42 Hrs.) Choke Size Location
Harrison Brookston Energy Inc. Trammell/5 Waskom (Cotton Valley) 9800 138 12 5.5 miles northwest of Waskom
Harrison Comstock Oil & Gas LLC. Abercrombie Abney ‘H’/1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 10825 23716 32 2 miles south of Waskom
Harrison Comstock Oil & Gas LLC. Abercrombie Vincent ‘H’/1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 10998 25764 32 2 miles southwest of Waskom
Harrison Comstock Oil & Gas LLC. Abercrombie Vincent ‘H’/2H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 10782 22925 34 2 miles southwest of Waskom
Panola Sabine Oil & Gas Corporation Caddo Lake (AW)/4H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 10946 16660 29 18 miles southeast of Marshall
Rusk Tanos Exploration II LLC. H.D. Maxwell et al./8 Shiloh (Rodessa) 10813 36 12 1.97 miles east of Minden