DRILLING
County Operator Lease/Well Field Survey Type Depth Location
Angelina; Aethon Energy Operating LLC.; Dracorex Gas Unit/3H; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); Finch, J.H.; gas; 16500; 7 miles north of Huntington
Angelina; Aethon Energy Operating LLC.; Dracorex Gas Unit/4HB; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); Finch, J.H.; gas; 16500; 7 miles north of Huntington
Angelina; Aethon Energy Operating LLC.; TTops Gas Unit/5H; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); Jones, J.H. Jr.; gas; 16500; 7 miles north of Huntington
Angelina; Aethon Energy Operating LLC.; TTops Gas Unit/6HB; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); Jones, J.H. Jr.; gas; 16500; 7 miles north of Huntington
Angelina; Aethon Energy Operating LLC.; TTops Gas Unit/8HB; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); Jones, J.H. Jr.; gas; 16500; 7 miles north of Huntington
Angelina; Aethon Energy Operating LLC.; TTops-ACLCO Hay G.U. 2A/1H; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); Jones, J.H. Jr.; gas; 16500; 7 miles north of Huntington
Angelina; Aethon Energy Operating LLC.; TTops-ACLCO Hay G.U. 2A/2HB; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); Jones, J.H. Jr.; gas; 16500; 7 miles north of Huntington
Angelina; Aethon Energy Operating LLC.; Rainier Gas Unit/5HB; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); Odell, S.; gas; 17000; 2.5 miles northeast of Huntington
Angelina; Aethon Energy Operating LLC.; Rainier Gas Unit/6HB; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); Odell, S.; gas; 17000; 2.5 miles northeast of Huntington
Cass; Rose City Resources LLC.; CCI/1H; Hidden Rock; Meyer, E.; oil; 10900; 3.8 miles southeast of Linden
Dallas; GHA Barnett LLC.; Appaloosa/6H; Newark, East; Bradshaw, D.; oil or gas; 9000; within Grand Prairie
Dallas; GHA Barnett LLC.; Appaloosa/10H; Newark, East; Bradshaw, D.; oil or gas; 9000; within Grand Prairie
Harrison; Trinity Operating LLC.; Haddad Unit/1H; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); Anderson, J.; gas; 12000; 5.94 miles north of Waskom
Harrison; Trinity Operating LLC.; Haddad Unit/2H; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); Anderson, J.; gas; 12000; 5.94 miles north of Waskom
Harrison; Trinity Operating LLC.; Haddad Unit/3H; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); Anderson, J.; gas; 12000; 5.94 miles north of Waskom
Limestone; Crescent Pass Energy LLC.; Fowler A/1; Oletha; Chavert, J.L.; gas; 10375; 2.5 miles northwest of Oletha
Panola; R. Lacy Services LTD.; Red Wings HV H/8HH; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); Duboise, A. Sr.; gas; 12000; 5 miles northeast of Beckville
Panola; TGNR East Texas LLC.; SC4 Smith/5HH; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); Soape, J.J.; gas; 11500; 7.1 miles southeast of Carthage
Panola; TGNR East Texas LLC.; SC4 Smith B/6HH; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); Soape, J.J.; gas; 11500; 7.1 miles southeast of Carthage
Panola; TGNR East Texas LLC.; SC4 Smith C/7HH; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); Soape, J.J.; gas; 11500; 7.1 miles southeast of Carthage
Panola; TGNR East Texas LLC.; SC4 Smith D/8HH; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); Soape, J.J.; gas; 11500; 7.1 miles southeast of Carthage
Smith; Sabine Oil & Gas Corporation; Dyer-Swinney A/1H; Overton; Lockhart, W.; oil or gas; 12800; 3.4 miles northwest of Arp
COMPLETIONS
County Operator Lease/Well Field Depth Flow Rate (42 Hrs.) Choke Size Location
Camp; Scout Energy Management LLC.; Newsome Unit/271; Newsome; 8300; N/A; N/A; 2 miles southwest of Leesburg
Cass; Rose City Resources LLC.; Nellie/1; Hidden Rock; 11175; N/A; N/A; 4.3 miles southeast of Linden
Harrison; Sabine Oil & Gas Corporation; Bergin, L.L./2; Beckville, North; 10250; N/A; N/A; 8.3 miles south of Marshall
Harrison; Tanos Exploration II LLC.; Jenkins-East-Doyh-Mekh/3H; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); 11424; N/A; N/A; 9 miles south of Marshall
Harrison; Trinity Operating LLC.; Rudd Unit 1/2H; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); 10837; 19022; 29; 5.5 miles northwest of Waskom
Henderson; Atmos Pipeline-Texas; Tri-Cities Gas Storage Unit/36BH; Tri-Cities; 7627; N/A; N/A; 7.5 miles southwest of Athens
Limestone; Crescent Pass Energy LLC.; Smythe, E.L./8; Personville, North; 11503; N/A; N/A; 9.5 miles southeast of Groesbeck
Nacogdoches; Aethon Energy Operating LLC.; Attoyac River-Scoggins/1H; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); 13471; N/A; N/A; 3.8 miles northeast of Chireno
Nacogdoches; Sonerra Resources Corporation; Moon Pie/54; Nacogdoches; 410; N/A; N/A; 15 miles southeast of Nacogdoches
Panola; Sheridan Production Co. LLC; Hull Unit B/B15L; Carthage; 9711; N/A; N/A; 3.2 miles northeast of Carthage
Panola; Sheridan Production Co. LLC.; Hull Unit B/B15U; Carthage; 9666; N/A; N/A; 3.2 miles northeast of Carthage
San Augustine; Pine Wave Energy Partners LLC.; BSM GU/1HB; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); 13150; 20344; 32/64; 7 miles east of San Augustine
San Augustine; Pine Wave Energy Partners LLC.; BSM GU/2HB; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); 13104; 23105; 31/64; 7 miles east of San Augustine
— The drilling report was produced with data from the Texas Railroad Commission from May 14-20, 2023. The following counties were searched: Anderson, Angelina, Camp, Cass, Cherokee, Dallas, Ellis, Franklin, Freestone, Gregg, Harrison, Henderson, Houston, Kaufman, Leon, Limestone, Marion, Nacogdoches, Navarro, Panola, Rains, Robertson, Rusk, San Augustine, Shelby, Smith, Upshur, Van Zandt and Wood.