DRILLING
County Operator Lease/Well Field Survey Type Depth Location
Harrison Rose City Resources LLC. Warlick/1H Whelan Wilson, R.P. oil 7350 4.3 miles northwest of Harleton
Houston Trailblazer Energy Resources LLC. Crespi/1 Eastham State Farm Blunt, J.S. oil 12200 7.8 miles southwest of Lovelady
Nacogdoches Sonerra Resources Corporation Moon Pie/55 Nacogdoches Mora, J.M. oil 650 15 miles southeast of Nacogdoches
Panola Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC. Hooper HV Unit K/11H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Thompson, A. gas 13000 16 miles east of Carthage
Panola Chevron U.S.A. Inc. DWD Friar Tuck B/0633HV Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Burton, W.M. gas 11700 14.8 miles east of Carthage
Panola Chevron U.S.A. Inc. DWD Robin Hood C/0963HV Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Herren, W.M. gas 11700 15.23 miles east of Carthage
Panola R. Lacy Services LTD. Red Wings HV G/7HH Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Duboise, A. Sr. gas 12000 5 miles northeast of Beckville
Panola Chevron U.S.A. Inc.....................................DWD Nottingham Sheriff B/0032HV....Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Dixon, F.B. gas 12100 13.87 miles east of Carthage
Panola Chevron U.S.A. Inc.....................................DWD Nottingham Sheriff C/0033HV....Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Dixon, F.B. gas 12100 13.87 miles east of Carthage
Panola Chevron U.S.A. Inc.....................................DWD Nottingham Sheriff D/0034HV....Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Dixon, F.B. gas 12100 13.87 miles east of Carthage
San Augustine Brahma Services LLC. Bland Lake 1 SWD/1 Carthage Quirk, E. injection well 7339 3.4 miles northeast of San Augustine
San Augustine XTO Energy Inc. Buffaloes DU/4B Carthage (Haynesville Shale) McCauley, J. gas 21000 9.5 miles southwest of Center
COMPLETIONS
County Operator Lease/Well Field Depth Flow Rate (42 Hrs.) Choke Size Location
Anderson New Horizon Resources LLC. Jerald Lambright Unit/1D Carroll Springs 10475 N/A N/A 3.1 miles northwest of Bradford
Anderson McGowan Working Partners Inc. Wortham, V.C. et al Gas unit/12 Cayuga 10747 N/A N/A 1.2 miles northwest of Cayuga
Cass Stetson Petroleum Corp. Shelton, W.L./1 Linden, East 10656 N/A N/A 3 miles northwest of Kildare
Cass Stetson Petroleum Corp. Shelton, W.L./2 Linden, East 10658 N/A N/A 6.4 miles southeast of Linden
Harrison New Century Exploration Inc. Duke/2H Woodlawn 10013 3799 40/64 4.7 miles northwest of Marshall
Harrison Sponte Operating Inc. Brune-Harris/1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 11368 23900 31 9 miles southwest of Marshall
Harrison Sheridan Production Co. LLC. Cargill, G.E./9 Waskom 9800 N/A N/A 3 miles west of Waskom
Harrison Sabine Oil & Gas Corporation Bergin G/7H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 11300 22006 28/64 13 miles south of Marshall
Harrison Sabine Oil & Gas Corporation Furrh-Findley Gas Unit/2H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 11059 N/A N/A 15.3 miles southeast of Marshall
Harrison Sabine Oil & Gas Corporation Furrh-Elum-Harper/1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 11024 N/A N/A 15.3 miles southeast of Marshall
Houston Trailblazer Energy Resources LLC. Crespi/1 Eastham State Farm 11801 N/A N/A 7.8 miles southwest of Lovelady
Leon Crescent Pass Energy LLC. Watson, Ike No. 1 Gas Unit/3 Jewett 11530 109 16/64
Nacogdoches Aethon Energy Operating LLC. Clous Gas Unit/3H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 13168 16533.4 19/64 2 miles south of Martinsville
Nacogdoches Aethon Energy Operating LLC. Attoyac River Gas Unit/5H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 13340 N/A N/A 2.7 miles northeast of Chireno
Panola Tanos Exploration LLC. Brady EST GU 2-Holly/1H Brachfield, S.E. 9836 N/A N/A 1.9 miles south of Longbranch
Panola Tanos Exploration LLC. Lily-Birch/1H Brachfield, S.E. 9903 6584 18 3.2 miles south of Longbranch
Panola R. Lacy Services LTD. Emerald HV D/4HH Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 10605 15430 32 17 miles northeast of Carthage
Panola R. Lacy Services LTD. Emerald HV C/3HH Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 10471 10320 32 17 miles northeast of Carthage
Robertson Comstock Oil & Gas LLC. Campbell EO B/2H Bald Prairie 15701 36205 28 3.9 miles northeast of Franklin
Rusk Sabine Oil & Gas Corporation Brown, David Gas Unit No. 1/3 Minden 10762 20.4 48/64 5.9 miles southeast of Henderson
Shelby XTO Energy Inc. Panthers-Broncos/4B Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 12884 41809 0/64 7.2 miles northwest of San Augustine
Smith Linder, John Operating Co. South Tyler Paluxy Unit/5 Tyler 7800 N/A N/A 3 miles south of Tyler
— The drilling report was produced with data from the Texas Railroad Commission from June 11-17, 2023. The following counties were searched: Anderson, Angelina, Camp, Cass, Cherokee, Dallas, Ellis, Franklin, Freestone, Gregg, Harrison, Henderson, Houston, Kaufman, Leon, Limestone, Marion, Nacogdoches, Navarro, Panola, Rains, Robertson, Rusk, San Augustine, Shelby, Smith, Upshur, Van Zandt and Wood.