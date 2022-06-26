DRILLING
County Operator Lease/Well Field Survey Type Depth Location
Cass Rose City Resources LLC. Gina/1 Hidden Rock Duncan, A.C. oil 11400 5.5 miles south of Linden
Kaufman Explorer Pipeline Company MP 282.21/1 Wildcat Pruitt, L. cathodic protection well 300 30 miles northwest of Dallas
Panola R. Lacy Services LTD. Longino HV E/19HH Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Duboise, A. Jr. gas 12000 8.5 miles north of Carthage
Panola Sheridan Production Co. Fite Unit/11 Carthage Roberts, G.B. oil or gas 8500 4.35 miles north of Carthage
Rusk KJ Energy LLC. Pro/1H Brachfield, S.E. Vansickle, B.A. gas 10505 12 miles southeast of Henderson
Rusk KJ Energy LLC. Pro/2H Brachfield, S.E. Vansickle, B.A. gas 10215 12 miles southeast of Henderson
San Augustine XTO Energy Inc. Keydets-A 47/4H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Hall, W.H. gas 21000 12 miles southwest of San Augustine
Smith Linder, John Operating Co. South Tyler Paluxy Unit/8 Tyler Marshall Univ. oil 8000 3 miles south of Tyler
Smith Faulconer Energy LLC. Milton Anderson Oil Unit 1/13 Overton Henriquez, M.G. oil or gas 11740 3.5 miles southwest of Arp
COMPLETIONS
County Operator Lease/Well Field Depth Flow Rate (42 Hrs.) Choke Size Location
Anderson Trueblood Resources Inc. Fitzgerald/14 Slocum 631 N/A N/A 2 miles northwest of Slocum
Cass Rose City Resources LLC. Balentine/1 Hidden Rock 11305 N/A N/A 3.7 miles southwest of Linden
Cass Rose City Resources LLC. Glover/1 Hidden Rock 11305 N/A N/A 3.7 miles southwest of Linden
Franklin XTO Energy Inc. Talco West Unit/03071 Talco 4604 N/A N/A 6.06 miles southwest of Talco
Gregg Dallas Production Company LLC. Clemens-Castleberry/1H Willow Springs 10749 2976 40/64 1.25 miles north of Spring Hill
Panola Glassell Producing Company Inc. Dunaway G.U./8 Carthage 6475 341 0 9 miles northeast of Carthage
Panola Glassell Producing Company Inc. Panola Development Co./12 Carthage 6950 198 32/64 8 miles northeast of Carthage
Panola Slant Operating LLC. Reed Estate Unit/1 Carthage 9700 23 22/64 8 miles southwest of Carthage
Panola Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC. McLaurin HV Unit A/1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 11114 16827 29/64 3 miles east of Elysian Field
Panola Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC. McLaurin HV Unit C/3H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 11107 17523 29/64 3 miles east of Elysian Field
Panola Sponte Operating Inc. Wagstaff-Beckville/4HH Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 11400 8351 40 2.8 miles northeast of Tatum
Panola Buffco Production Inc. Bowen/6 Carthage 9900 66 64/64 4.7 miles southeast of Tatum
San Augustine Aethon Energy Operating LLC. Henry/1HB Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 12837 10036 16/64 3.5 miles northeast of San Augustine
Shelby Legacy Reserves Operating LP USA Cothrom Unit HN N/8H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 11407 22644 35 4.1 miles southeast of Shelbyville
Smith Breitburn Operating LP Swann-McElroy/1H Overton 11743 N/A N/A 1.75 miles northeast of Troup
Van Zandt Basa Resources Inc. Swain, W. 14/8 Van 5300 N/A N/A 0.5 mile northeast of Van