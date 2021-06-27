DRILLING
County Operator Lease/Well Field Survey Type Depth Location
Angelina Aethon Energy Operating LLC. Rainier Gas Unit/4H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Odell, S. gas 16500 10 miles east of Lufkin
Cass Rose City Resources LLC. Samuel/1 Hidden Rock (Cotton Valley Lime) Wellborn, K. oil 11450 4.3 miles southwest of Linden
Freestone Vantage Operating LLC. Lane/1 Wildcat Galbrath, C.J. oil 5900 6.7 miles north of Buffalo
Panola Petroquest Energy LLC. Werner-White/1H Carthage (Cotton Valley) Dollahite, J.W. oil or gas 10000 15.1 miles southeast of Carthage
Panola Sabine Oil & Gas Corporation Miles-Davis/1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Beck, J. gas 12000 7.5 miles southeast of DeBerry
Panola Glassell Producing Company Inc. Co Christian Heirs/3 Carthage (L. Pettit) A.T. Nicholson gas 6100 8.5 miles northeast of Carthage
Van Zandt Basa Resources Inc. Brawner, L.M. 10/20 Van Walling, J. oil or gas 5592 2.1 miles north of Van
COMPLETIONS
County Operator Lease/Well Field Depth Flow Rate (42 Hrs.) Choke Size Location
Anderson Mud Creek Operating LLC. Glucksman/1 Boggy Creek 3751 276 16/64 8.3 miles southeast of Frankston
Cherokee Breitburn Operating L.P. Murray/1 Overton (Travis Peak) 12100 N/A N/A 1.1 miles southeast of Troup
Harrison Sheridan Production Co. III LLC., Abney, C.M./3C Waskom (Page Sand) 6710 N/A N/A 5 miles southwest of Waskom
Harrison T W Clemons Operating Co. LLC. Durkee Gas Unit 1/7 Woodlawn (Pettit) 10100 N/A N/A 5.5 miles north of Marshall
Harrison Sheridan Production Co. III LLC. Abney 1215/11H Waskom (Cotton Valley) 9491 N/A N/A 5.6 miles southwest of Waskom
Harrison Sabine Oil & Gas Corporation Hall-Jolin (AW)/1H Woodlawn, SW (Cotton Valley) 10088 N/A N/A 4.65 miles west of Marshall
Harrison Sheridan Production Co. III LLC. Taylor, W.B./12 Waskom (Travis Peak, Upper) 6800 N/A N/A 5 miles southwest of Waskom
Panola AC Exploration LLC. Williams/1A Minden (Travis Peak Cons.) 7500 N/A N/A 6 miles southwest of Clayton
Rusk Buffco Production Inc. Hilburn, John Gas Unit No. 1/1 Minden 10890 326 24/64 within Henderson
Rusk Basa Resources Inc. Jobe, WM./14B East Texas 3700 N/A N/A 2 miles northwest of Turner Town