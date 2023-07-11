DRILLING
County Operator Lease/Well Field Survey Type Depth Location
Cass; Barrow-Shaver Resources Co.; Templeton-Goodson/1H; Hidden Rock; Renfro, A.C.; oil; 11750; 4.2 miles north of Avinger
Harrison; Trinity Operating LLC.; Rudd Unit 2/2H; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); Anderson, J.; gas; 12000; 5.94 miles north of Waskom
Harrison; Sponte Operating Inc.; Brune-Harris C/3H; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); Patterson, J.; gas; 12000; 9 miles southwest of Marshall
Harrison; RFE Operating LLC.; Osceola McElroy heirs/3H; Woodlawn; McNutt, H.; oil or gas; 9750; 6.4 miles southeast of Jefferson
Harrison; Valence Operating Company; Garrett heirs/4H: Carthage (Haynesville Shale); Harper, H.; gas; 12000; 2.4 miles east of Crossroads
Panola; Buffco Production Inc.; Vice Shivers Harris CV/1H; Beckville; Gooden, W.; gas; 11000; 3.5 miles south of Tatum
San Augustine; XTO Energy Inc.; Bears DU/1B; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); McCauley, J.; gas; 21000; 10.7 miles south of Center
San Augustine; Pine Wave Energy Partners LLC.; Kiawah KA/1H; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); Cartwright, J.; gas; 13750; 3 miles southeast of San Augustine
San Augustine; Aethon Energy Operating LLC.; BSI Mountain Hawks DU/1HB; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); Johnson, J.; gas; 15000; 12.6 miles southwest of San Augustine
San Augustine; Aethon Energy Operating LLC.; BSI Mountain Hawks DU/2HB; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); Johnson, J.; gas; 15000; 12.6 miles southwest of San Augustine
San Augustine; Aethon Energy Operating LLC.; BSI Mountain Hawks DU/3HB; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); Johnson, J.; gas; 15000; 12.6 miles southwest of San Augustine
Smith; Faulconer Energy LLC.; Milton Anderson TP/8; Overton; Henriquez, M.G.; oil or gas; 11950; 3 miles southwest of Arp
COMPLETIONS
County Operator Lease/Well Field Depth Flow Rate (42 Hrs.) Choke Size Location
Angelina; Aethon Energy Operation LLC.; Velo-Aclco Hay/3H; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); 15700; N/A; N/A; 6.5 miles northeast of Huntington
Cherokee; XTO Energy Inc.; Chronister heirs/8; Doyle Creek; 13769; N/A; N/A; 5.1 miles east of Alto
Harrison; RFE Operating LLC.; Taylor/1; Woodlawn; 9990; N/A; N/A; 4 miles northwest of Karnak
Harrison; RFE Operating LLC.; McElroy heirs/2H; Woodlawn; 9742; 1291; 38/64; 7.2 miles southeast of Jefferson
Harrison; Sabine Oil & Gas Corporation; Bergin D/4H; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); 11204; 9837; 26/64; 13 miles south of Marshall
Harrison; Merit Energy Company; Nesbitt, Stroud B. Gas Unit/1; Hallsville, NE.; 10400; N/A; N/A; 6 miles northwest of Marshall
Nacogdoches; Aethon Energy Operating LLC.; Clous Gas Unit/2H; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); 13139; 16667; 19/64; 2 miles south of Martinsville
Nacogdoches; Aethon Energy Operating LLC.; Lucy Unit/1H; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); 13810; 18435; 19; 6 miles northeast of Woden
Nacogdoches; Aethon Energy Operating LLC.; Julia GU/2H; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); 13913; 17464; 20; 5 miles northeast of Woden
Panola; Davis Elite Energy Services LLC.; Davis Elite SWD/1; Carthage; 6193; N/A; N/A; 4 miles west of Carthage
Panola; Sheridan Production Co.; Morgan Unit/5; Carthage; 9658; N/A; N/A; 3.2 miles northeast of Carthage
Panola; Silver Hill Energy Operating LLC; Lewis Miles Bell Roberson/4HR; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); 10588; N/A; N/A; 2.55 miles southwest of DeBerry
San Augustine; Aethon Enery Operating LLC.; BSI Mountain Hawks DU/3HB; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); 14154; N/A; N/A; 12.6 miles southwest of San Augustine
San Augustine; Aethon Enery Operating LLC.; BSI Mountain Hawks DU/2HB; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); 14293; N/A; N/A; 12.6 miles southwest of San Augustine
San Augustine; Aethon Enery Operating LLC.; BSI Mountain Hawks DU/1HB; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); 14272; N/A; N/A; 12.6 miles southwest of San Augustine
Shelby; Legacy Reserves Operating LP; USA Cothrom/14H; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); 12058; 17463; 36; 8.7 miles west of Shelbyville
Smith; Linder, John Operating Co. LLC.; South Tyler Paluxy Unit/6; Tyler; 7820; N/A; N/A; 3 miles south of Tyler
— The drilling report was produced with data from the Texas Railroad Commission from May 14-20, 2023. The following counties were searched: Anderson, Angelina, Camp, Cass, Cherokee, Dallas, Ellis, Franklin, Freestone, Gregg, Harrison, Henderson, Houston, Kaufman, Leon, Limestone, Marion, Nacogdoches, Navarro, Panola, Rains, Robertson, Rusk, San Augustine, Shelby, Smith, Upshur, Van Zandt and Wood.