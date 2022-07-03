DRILLING
County Operator Lease/Well Field Survey Type Depth Location
Cass Rose City Resources Peggy Sue/1 Hidden Rock Peters, J. oil 11850 3.6 miles northwest of Avinger
Harrison Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC. Bryson A1 HV Unit G/7H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Field, C.W. gas 13000 3.5 miles southwest of Waskom
Harrison Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC. Bryson A1 HV Unit H/8H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Field, C.W. gas 13000 3.5 miles southwest of Waskom
Nacogdoches Sonerra Resources Corporation Moon Pie/50 Nacogdoches Mora, J.M. oil 650 15 miles southeast of Nacogdoches
Nacogdoches Aethon Energy Operating LLC. Clous Gas Unit/1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Flores, HRS J. gas 14100 2 miles south of Martinsville
Nacogdoches Aethon Energy Operating LLC. Waylon Unit/1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Flores, HRS J. gas 14100 2 miles south of Martinsville
Nacogdoches Aethon Energy Operating LLC. Clous Gas Unit/2H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Flores, HRS J. gas 14100 2 miles south of Martinsville
Nacogdoches Aethon Energy Operating LLC. Clous Gas Unit/3H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Flores, HRS J. gas 14100 2 miles south of Martinsville
Nacogdoches Aethon Energy Operating LLC. Julia GU/2H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Mast, J. gas 15300 5 miles northeast of Woden
Nacogdoches Aethon Energy Operating LLC. Lucy Unit/1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Chirino, J.A. gas 15300 6 miles northeast of Woden
Nacogdoches Aethon Energy Operating LLC. Lucy Unit/2H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Chirino, J.A. gas 15300 6 miles northeast of Woden
Panola Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC. Tiller McJimsey HV Unit A/1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Mitchusson, E.F. gas 13000 4.5 miles northeast of DeBerry
Panola Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC. Tiller McJimsey HV Unit B/2H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Mitchusson, E.F. gas 13000 4.5 miles northeast of DeBerry
Panola Sheridan Production Co. LLC. Carthage Gas Unit 110/3 Carthage Willis, R. gas 9550 6.5 miles southwest of Carthage
Panola Glassell Producing Company Inc. W.B. Wiener Jr. et al./1 Carthage, S. Greer, W.B. oil or gas 9950 9 miles east of Carthage
Panola KJ Energy LLC. Taylor South/1H Brachfield, S.E. Flores, P. gas 10130 12.2 miles southwest of Carthage
Rusk Mud Creek Operating LLC. Jones/1 Pleasant Grove May, G. oil 4200 13.2 miles southwest of Henderson
San Augustine Aethon Energy Operating LLC. Sacagawea-Meir Alloc/2HB Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Holman, S. gas 13700 4 miles northwest of San Augustine
San Augustine XTO Energy Inc. Skyhawks/H2 Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Sowell, D.B. gas 20000 11.7 miles southwest of San Augustine
San Augustine XTO Energy Inc. Skyhawks/B2 Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Sowell, D.B. gas 20000 11.7 miles southwest of San Augustine
San Augustine XTO Energy Inc. Skyhawks/H3 Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Redmond, Z. gas 20000 11.6 miles southwest of San Augustine
San Augustine XTO Energy Inc. Skyhawks/B3 Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Redmond, Z. gas 20000 11.6 miles southwest of San Augustine
COMPLETIONS
County Operator Lease/Well Field Depth Flow Rate (42 Hrs.) Choke Size Location
Angelina Aethon Energy Operating LLC. Apato Unit/1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 15882 22692 .3438 7.5 miles northeast of Lufkin
Angelina Aethon Energy Operating LLC. Denali Gas Unit/1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 16780 N/A N/A 14.2 miles southeast of Lufkin
Cherokee Martin Foree Operating LLC. Palmer/1 Charles S. Cook 5073 N/A N/A 3.5 miles southwest of Jacksonville
Cherokee Breitburn Operating L.P. McElroy A Murray/1H Overton 11795 N/A N/A 2.6 miles southeast of Troup
Cherokee Breitburn Operating L.P. Pond/2H Overton 12065 N/A N/A 2.2 miles southeast of Troup
Cherokee Breitburn Operating L.P. Wilkinson-McElroy A/1H Overton 11814 N/A N/A 2.1 miles east of Troup
Gregg Buffco Production Inc. McKinley/2 Willow Springs 11008 430 16/64 1 mile northwest of Longview
Harrison Valence Operating Company STW/1H Oak Hill 10283 1948 64/64 5 miles northeast of Easton
Harrison Brangus Energy LLC. Bennett/2 Woodlawn 7104 386 16/64 9 miles northeast of Marshall
Harrison Trinity Operating LLC. Jones Unit 2/3H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 10671 N/A N/A 4.81 miles north of Waskom
Harrison RFE Operating LLC. McElroy heirs/3 Woodlawn 10050 85 16/64 10.9 miles northeast of Marshall
Marion Enerquest Corporation West/1 Whelan 7958 N/A N/A 13.5 miles southwest of Jefferson
Nacogdoches Aethon Energy Operating LLC. Blue Jay GU/2H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 13136 N/A N/A 4.5 miles southeast of Martinsville
Nacogdoches Aethon Energy Operating LLC. Piccolo Gas Unit/1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 13331 17192.7 19/64 2 miles southwest of Martinsville
Nacogdoches Aethon Energy Operating LLC. Michelle GU/4HB Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 12856 N/A N/A 5 miles north of Chireno
Nacogdoches Aethon Energy Operating LLC. Michelle GU/5HB Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 12820 N/A N/A 5 miles north of Chireno
Panola Select Energy Services LLC. Bethany SWD/1 Carthage 5300 N/A N/A 7.1 northeast of DeBerry
Panola Tanos Exploration II LLC. Castleberry-Chadwick/1H Carthage 9738 6821 20 4.1 miles southwest of Clayton
Panola TGNR East Texas LLC. CGU 12/8TP Carthage 9784 42 12/64 4.8 miles northwest of Carthage
Panola Tanos Exploration II LLC. Chadwick-Brannon/1H Brachfield, S.E. 9702 7514 20 4.1 miles southwest of Clayton
Panola Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC. Jackson-Furrh HV Unit A/1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 11087 21065 32/64 2.5 miles southeast of Elysian Field
Panola Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC. Jackson-Furrh HV Unit B/2H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 11031 21997 32/64 2.5 miles southeast of Elysian Field
Panola Pine Wave Energy Partners LLC. Sharp/3H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 10755 N/A N/A 1.77 miles southeast of DeBerry
Panola Pine Wave Energy Partners LLC. Sharp Lewis-Alloc/2H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 10853 N/A N/A 1.77 miles southeast of DeBerry
Panola Sabine Oil & Gas Corporation North Hickey/1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 11100 24490 34/64 13 miles northeast of Carthage
Panola Sabine Oil & Gas Corporation Salt Creek/3H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 11073 24426 31/64 13 miles northeast of Carthage
Robertson BBL Operating Company LLC. Long Tall Sally A/2H Giddings 6722 N/A N/A 7 miles east of Hearne
San Augustine Aethon Energy Operating LLC. Henry/2H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 13172 20088 25/64 3.5 miles northeast of San Augustine
San Augustine Aethon Energy Operating LLC. Polo/2HB Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 8348 22339 19/64 3.7 miles north of San Augustine
San Augustine C6 Operating LLC. Wilma Richards B/1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 12887 20859 22/64 4.8 miles east of San Augustine
San Augustine Aethon Energy Operating LLC. Lewis-Whitton-Bishop Allocation/1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 13325 13569 21/64 5.3 miles northwest of San Augustine
Shelby Aethon Energy Operating LLC. Battery Gas Unit/2HB Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 11525 N/A N/A 12 miles east of Shelbyville
Smith Faulconer Energy LLC Kickapoo Creek Gas Unit/6 Overton 11770 N/A N/A 3.5 miles southwest of Arp
Smith Breitburn Operating L.P. Moore-Swann-McElroy/1H Overton 11188 N/A N/A 1.75 miles northeast of Troup