DRILLING
County Operator Lease/Well Field Survey Type Depth Location
Angelina Aethon Energy Operating LLC. Rainer Gas Unit/3H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Odell, S. gas 16500 10 miles east of Lufkin
Cass Rose City Resources LLC. Holder/1 Hidden Rock (Cotton Valley Lime) Wellborn, K. oil 11450 3.7 miles southwest of Linden
Nacogdoches Sonerra Resources Corporation Moon Pie/45 Nacogdoches J.M. Mora oil 650 15 miles southeast of Nacogdoches
Panola Sponte Operating Inc. Wagstaff-Beckville/2HH Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Walden, T.W. gas 11500 2.8 miles northeast of Tatum
Panola Sponte Operating Inc. Wagstaff-Beckville/3HH Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Walden, T.W. gas 11500 2.8 miles northeast of Tatum
Panola Glassell Producing Company Inc. Co Christian Heirs/4 Carthage (Travis Peak) John Parmer oil 6518 8.5 miles northeast of Carthage
Panola Glassell Producing Company Inc. Co Christian Heirs/4 Carthage (Travis Peak) John Parmer oil or gas 6465 8.5 miles northeast of Carthage
Panola Glassell Producing Company Inc. Co Christian Heirs/4 Carthage (Glen Rose) Parmer, J. oil or gas 3620 8.5 miles northeast of Carthage
Panola Glassell Producing Company Inc. Bird, G.W. Gas Unit/3 Carthage (Travis Peak-Collins) Harrell, Sarah gas 7780 10.5 miles northeast of Carthage
Panola Glassell Producing Company Inc. Bird, G.W. Gas Unit/3 Carthage (Travis Peak) Harrell, S. gas 8500 10.5 miles northeast of Carthage
Panola Glassell Producing Company Inc. Dunaway, G.U./16 Carthage (Travis Peak-Yates) Gillaspy, G. gas 8250 8 miles northeast of Carthage
Panola Glassell Producing Company Inc. Dunaway, G.U./16 Carthage (Pettit, lower) Gillaspy, G. oil or gas 6065 8 miles northeast of Carthage
Panola Glassell Producing Company Inc. Dunaway, G.U./8 Carthage (Pettit, lower) Tarpley, Sterling O. oil or gas 6150 9 miles northeast of Carthage
Smith Valence Operating Company Hemphill/1H Girlie Caldwell (Goodland LM) Quevedo, T. oil 9400 2.2 miles southwest of Noonday
Van Zandt Basa Resources Inc. Bracken, J.A. 503/4 Van Walling, J. oil or gas 2983 .25 mile north of Van
Van Zandt Basa Resources Inc. York, W.A. 13/18 Van Walling, J. oil or gas 3078 1 mile north of Van
COMPLETIONS
County Operator Lease/Well Field Depth Flow Rate (42 Hrs.) Choke Size Location
Panola Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC. Jordan-Caldwell HV Unit C/3H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 11042 28991 30/64 7 miles east of Deberry
Panola Sheridan Production Co. III LLC. Fender, H.R./2 Carthage (Travis Peak) 9501 N/A N/A 5 miles southwest of Carthage