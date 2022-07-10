DRILLING
County Operator Lease/Well Field Survey Type Depth Location
Cass; Rose City Resources LLC.; El Dorado/1; Hidden Rock; Kirkpatrick, J.W.; oil; 12050; 4.1 miles southeast of Lone Star
Harrison; TW Clemons Operating Co.; Davis, Frank estate G/U/2/3; Woodlawn; Husband, J.; gas; 6800; 5.8 miles north of Marshall
Nacogdoches; Aethon Energy Operating LLC.; Lucy-Julia/1H; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); Mast, J.; gas; 15300; 5 miles northeast of Woden
Nacogdoches; Aethon Energy Operating LLC.; Lucy-Julia/2H; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); Mast, J.; gas; 15300; 5 miles northeast of Woden
Panola; Sheridan Production Co. III/Beckworth/3; Carthage; Killion, D.; oil or gas; 9700; 8 miles northeast of Carthage
Panola; Tanos Exploration II LLC./Jordan-Williamson/1H; Carthage; Lewis, E.; gas; 9745; 4.9 miles southwest of Longbranch
Panola; Tanos Exploration II LLC./Wedgeworth et al. Williamson/1H; Carthage; Lewis, E.; gas; 9742; 4.9 miles southwest of Longbranch
Robertson; Comstock Oil & Gas LLC.; Campbel EO C/3H; Bald Prairie; Morrell, J.W.; gas; 16000; 3.9 miles northeast of Franklin
San Augustine; XTO Energy Inc.; Black Knights/2H; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); Zanco, C.; gas; 21000; 8.6 miles northwest of San Augustine
Shelby; XTO Energy Inc.; Cornhuskers-Hurricanes/2H; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); Anderson, J.; gas; 20000; 10.2 miles southeast of Shelbyville
Smith; Breitburn Operating L.P.; Chapel Hill 10/1H; Chapel Hill; Payne, T.P.; oil or gas; 12000; 11 miles east of Tyler
Smith; Breitburn Operating L.P.; Chapel Hill 11/1H; Chapel Hill; Payne, T.P.; oil or gas; 12000; 11 miles east of Tyler
COMPLETIONS
County Operator Lease/Well Field Depth Flow Rate (42 Hrs.) Choke Size Location
Anderson; Scout Energy Management LLC.; Delaney A/1R; Lake Mary; 5502; N/A; N/A; 4 miles southeast of Elkhart
Angelina; Aethon Energy Operating LLC.; Brachi Unit/1H; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); 15907; 23325; .3438; 7.5 miles northeast of Lufkin
Dallas; GHA Barnett LLC.; Appaloosa/13H; Newark, East; 8982; 5472; 0; within Grand Prairie
Harrison; Sabine Oil & Gas Corporation; Bergin, L.L./2; Beckville, North; 10250; N/A; N/A; 8.3 miles south of Marshall
Harrison; Brookston Energy Inc.; Narramore/12; Waskom; 9840; 1470; 64; 1.25 miles northeast of Jonesville
Harrison; Brookston Energy Inc.; Trammell/6; Waskom; 9800; N/A; N/A; 5.5 miles northwest of Waskom
Harrison; Rose City Resources LLC.; Buford/1H; Whelan; 7498; N/A; N/A; 3.4 miles northwest of Harleton
Harrison; Comstock Oil & Gas LLC.; Harrison LH A/1H; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); 11196; 27311; 34; 9 miles south of Marshall
Harrison; Comstock Oil & Gas LLC.; Harrison LH B/2H; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); 11379; 30457; 34; 9 miles south of Marshall
Harrison; Brookston Energy Inc.; North Jonesville A/12; Waskom; 9800; 641; 16; 1 mile northwest of Jonesville
Harrison; Valence Operating Company; Harris, James Gas Unit/8; Blocker; 10320; N/A; N/A; 2.7 miles southeast of Darco
Houston; ETX Energy LLC.; Eastham State Prison Farm/0103; BSR (Sub-Clarksville); 11935; N/A; N/A; 6.4 miles southeast of Midway
Nacogdoches; Aethon Energy Operating LLC.; Blue Jay GU/3H; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); 13127; 14481; 20/64; 4.5 miles southeast of Martinsville
Nacogdoches; Sonerra Resources Corporation; Moon Pie/48; Nacogdoches; 413; N/A; N/A; 15 miles southeast of Nacogdoches
Panola; Pine Wave Energy Partners LLC.; Tiller Crenshaw Alloc 1H/1H; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); 10890; 23562; 34/64; 2.25 miles southeast of Panola
Panola; Sabine Oil & Gas Corporation; Salt Creek/4H; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); 10916; 21612; 32/64; 13 miles northeast of Carthage
Panola; Buffco Production Inc.; Holland/1; Carthage; 9267; N/A; N/A; 1.5 miles southwest of Clayton
Rusk; Basa Resources Inc.; Kinney/12W; East Texas; 3670; N/A; N/A; 10 miles southwest of Henderson
Rusk; East Tex Salt Water Disposal Co.; Chester-Kee/5; East Texas; 3901; N/A; N/A; 0.8 mile southeast of Overton
Rusk; Buffco Production Inc.; Sledge/1; Minden; 10850; N/A; N/A; within Minden
San Augustine; Aethon Energy Operating LLC.; S. Timber-Knox Alloc/2HB; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); 13292; N/A; N/A; 6.2 miles northwest of San Augustine
Shelby; Aethon Energy Operating LLC.; Speights BL/3H; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); 12978; 17527; 18/64; 6.6 miles northeast of San Augustine