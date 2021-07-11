DRILLING
County Operator Lease/Well Field Survey Type Depth Location
Harrison ...McBride Operating McBride/4 Waskom (Gloyd) Reynolds, S. injection 6000 14 miles southeast of Marshall
Harrison ...Buffco Production Co. McCowan Oil Unit/1 Gooch (Pettit) John Riley gas 7606 8 miles northwest of Marshall
Harrison ...Sheridan Production Co. Abney, J.K./1 Waskom (Travis Peak 1) Wilson, T.D. oil or gas 6500 3 miles west of Waskom
Navarro ...Kilmarnock Oil Company Inc. Bancroft/1 Powell Clark, W.W. oil 4100 1 mile west of Powell
Panola ...TGNR East Texas LLC. CGU 10/10TP Carthage (Travis Peak) Duncan, S. oil 9640 2.8 miles northwest of Carthage
Rusk ...Sabine Oil & Gas Corporation Bowman-Goldsberry (AW)/1H Henderson, E. (Cotton Valley) Langham, R. gas 12140 6.5 miles southwest of Henderson
Rusk ...Sabine Oil & Gas Corporation Gladney Gas Unit/13 Lake Cherokee, S. (Travis Peak) Lee, I. oil or gas 10643 5.9 miles west of Tatum
Shelby ...Legacy Reserves Operating LP. USA Cothrom Unit HN N/2H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Williams, W. gas 13000 4.1 miles southeast of Shelbyville
Shelby ...Legacy Reserves Operating LP. USA Cothrom Unit HN N/8H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Williams, W. gas 12385 4.1 miles southeast of Shelbyville
Smith ...Cameron Exploration Inc. Jamestown/1 Wildcat McAdams, W.R. oil or gas 5000 11 miles northwest of Lindale
Smith ...Faulconer Energy LLC. Arnold Gas Unit 1/1 Overton (Travis Peak) Henriquez, M.G. oil or gas 12340 2.2 miles southwest of Arp
Van Zandt ...JL E&P LLC. Presswood (Travis Peak) Unit/1 Van (Sub-Clarksville) Mason, P. oil 7380 2.5 miles northwest of Van
COMPLETIONS
County Operator Lease/Well Field Depth Flow Rate (42 Hrs.) Choke Size Location
Harrison Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC. G.D. McKay HV Unit A/1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 11112 20350 28/64 3.5 miles northwest of Elysian Field
Harrison Sabine Oil & Gas Corporation Strong-Lowry (AW)/1H Oak Hill (Cotton Valley) 10374 N/A N/A 9.2 miles west of Marshall
Harrison Brookston Energy Inc. Trammell/7 Waskom (Cotton Valley) 9800 199 12 6 miles northwest of Waskom
Panola Sabine Oil & Gas Corporation Hudson Go/6H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 11235 18293 26/64 7.9 miles southeast of De Berry
Panola Sabine Oil & Gas Corporation Hudson Go/8H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 11303 16582 25/64 8.4 miles southeast of De Berry
Panola Sabine Oil & Gas Corporation Caddo Lake (AW)/2H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 10321 16997 27/64 18 miles southeast of Marshall
Panola Sabine Oil & Gas Corporation Caddo Lake (AW)/3H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 11000 16827 27/64 18 miles southeast of Marshall
Rusk CCI East Texas Upstream LLC. Lake Oil Unit 1/9PG Minden (Travis Peak Cons.) 7639 N/A N/A 4.5 miles southwest of Henderson
Rusk Sabine Oil & Gas Corporation Alford JB-Birdwell (AW)/1H Minden (Cotton Valley Cons.) 10739 11728 38/64 6.6 miles southwest of Henderson
Wood GTG Operating LLC. Coke (Paluxy) Unit/0705 Coke 6600 N/A N/A 10.4 miles northeast of Quitman