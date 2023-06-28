DRILLING
County Operator Lease/Well Field Survey Type Depth Location
Cass Barrow-Shaver Resources Co. Bray/1 Hidden Rock Hampton, A. oil 12000 6.2 miles southwest of Linden
Harrison Sponte Operating Inc. Brune-Harris/1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Netherly, A. gas 12000 9 miles southwest of Marshall
Harrison Trinity Operating LLC. Rudd Unit 2/1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Anderson, J. gas 12000 5.94 miles north of Waskom
Nacogdoches Aethon Energy Operating LLC. Glass Onion GU/6H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Y’Barbo, J.I. gas 14300 1.9 miles northwest of Attoyac
Panola Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC. Furrh-Cooper HV Unit A/1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Cheairs, J. gas 13000 2.5 miles southeast of Elysian Field
Panola Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC. Furrh-Cooper HV Unit D/4H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Cheairs, J. gas 13000 2.5 miles southeast of Elysian Field
Panola Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC. Furrh-Cooper HV Unit E/5H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Cheairs, J. gas 13000 2.5 miles southeast of Elysian Field
Panola Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC. Furrh-Cooper HV Unit F/6H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Cheairs, J. gas 13000 2.5 miles southeast of Elysian Field
San Augustine XTO Energy Inc. Buffaloes DU/3B Carthage (Haynesville Shale) McCauley, J. gas 21000 9.5 miles southwest of Center
Smith Faulconer Energy LLC. Kickapoo Creek TP/2 Overton Lively, P. oil or gas 11840 4 miles southwest of Arp
COMPLETIONS
County Operator Lease/Well Field Depth Flow Rate (42 Hrs.) Choke Size Location
Gregg Linder, John Operating Co. LLC. Key, Dolly Bell/15 3650 N/A N/A 2 miles east of White Oak
Harrison Sabine Oil & Gas Corporation Bergin E./5H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 11134 16771 26/64 13 miles south of Marshall
Nacogdoches Aethon Energy Operating LLC. Waylon Unit/1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 13133 20259 19/64 2 miles south of Martinsville
Nacogdoches Aethon Energy Operating LLC. Jude-Abbey Road/2H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 13908 21948 19 6 miles southwest of Martinsville
Nacogdoches Aethon Energy Operating LLC. Jude-Abbey Road/1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 13891 19523 19 6 miles southwest of Martinsville
Nacogdoches Aethon Energy Operating LLC. Attoyac River Gas Unit/4H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 13358 N/A N/A 2.7 miles northeast of Chireno
Panola TGNR East Texas LLC. Kyle, Fred A Unit/3D Carthage 3011 N/A N/A 5 miles southeast of Carthage
Panola Sabine Oil & Gas Corporation Hudson Go/9H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 11348 N/A N/A 8.4 miles southeast of DeBerry
Robertson Northfield Enterprises Inc. SVR B/298 Aguila Vado 7500 N/A N/A 1 mile north of Benchley
Rusk TGNR East Texas LLC. Buford & Blow GU 1/7TP Oak Hill 10420 N/A N/A 6 miles northwest of Tatum
Rusk TGNR East Texas LLC. Beck, Fred GU/2TP Oak Hill 10950 N/A N/A 10.1 miles northwest of Henderson
Shelby Aethon Energy Operating LLC. Sherman/1 Oliver Creek 8500 N/A N/A 7.5 miles southwest of Center
Smith Maximus Operating LTD. Anderson Charitable Trust/2ST Crow 7258 N/A N/A 7.5 miles northeast of Lindale
Smith Petex Lane Chapel Unit/104 Lane Chapel 6804 N/A N/A 7 miles east of Tyler
Smith Buffco Production Inc. Kelly Gas Unit/1 Bivins-Faulkner 10900 N/A N/A 9.6 miles southwest of Tyler
Wood Fair Oil LTD. Bagby Heirs/1 Merigale-Paul 7490 N/A N/A 3.2 miles northeast of Quitman