DRILLING
County Operator Lease/Well Field Survey Type Depth Location
Cass Rose City Resources Ella/1 Hidden Rock Sharp, T. oil 11600 7 miles northeast of Avinger
Dallas GHA Barnett LLC. Appaloosa/1H Newark, East Bradshaw, D. oil or gas 9000 within Grand Prairie
Dallas GHA Barnett LLC. Appaloosa Cobra/14H Newark, East Bradshaw, D. oil or gas 9000 within Grand Prairie
Dallas GHA Barnett LLC. Cobra Appaloosa Palomino/13H Newark, East Bradshaw, D. oil or gas 9000 within Grand Prairie
Dallas GHA Barnett LLC. Cobra Palomino/12H Newark, East Bradshaw, D. oil or gas 9000 within Grand Prairie
Gregg Neches Exploration LLC. Flewellen/7 Willow Springs Rains, P.P. oil or gas 10799 4.5 miles northwest of Longview
Harrison Comstock Oil & Gas LLC. McClaran/3H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Edwards, M.D. gas 13000 1.4 miles northeast of Waskom
Navarro Contour Expl and Prod LLC. Allen Edens/20 Corsicana Shire, M. oil 750 5.7 miles southeast of Corsicana
Panola Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC. Tillery-Koch HV Unit A/1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Thorp, J. gas 13000 5 miles northeast of DeBerry
Panola Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC. Tillery-Koch HV Unit B/2H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Thorp, J. gas 13000 5 miles northeast of DeBerry
Panola Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC. Tillery-Koch HV Unit C/3H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Thorp, J. gas 13000 5 miles northeast of DeBerry
Panola Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC. Tillery-Koch HV Unit D/4H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Thorp, J. gas 13000 5 miles northeast of DeBerry
Panola R. Lacy Services LTD. Longino HV D/18HH Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Duboise, A. Jr. gas 12000 8.5 miles north of Carthage
Panola Pinnergy LTD. Panola SWD/1 Bethany (Rodessa) Thorp, J. injection well 5200 3.1 miles southwest of Bethany
San Augustine Aethon Energy Operating LLC. Sacagawea-Meir Alloc/1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Holman, S. gas 14000 4 miles northwest of San Augustine
San Augustine Aethon Energy Operating LLC. Sacagawea-Meir Alloc/2HB Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Holman, S. gas 13700 4 miles northwest of San Augustine
Shelby Legacy Reserves Operating USA Cothrom Unit HN N/8H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Williams, W. gas 12385 4.1 miles southeast of Shelbyville
Shelby Hibbard Energy LP. Griffin, Robert/6 Stockman Cordova, J. gas 12040 0.6 mile southwest of Stockman
Smith Faulconer Energy LLC. Arnold Oil Unit 1/6 Overton Henriquez, M.G. oil or gas 11879 2.2 miles southwest of Arp
Smith Breitburn Operating LP. Chapel Hill 7.2/1H Chapel Hill Barbee, M.E. oil or gas 12000 14 miles east of Tyler
COMPLETIONSCounty Operator Lease/Well Field Depth Flow Rate (42 Hrs.) Choke Size Location
Anderson Trueblood Resources Inc. Fitzgerald/10 Slocum 730 N/A N/A 2 miles northwest of Slocum
Anderson Trueblood Resources Inc. Fitzgerald/2 Slocum 627 N/A N/A 2 miles northwest of Slocum
Anderson Trueblood Resources Inc. Fitzgerald/3 Slocum 639 N/A N/A 2 miles northwest of Slocum
Anderson Trueblood Resources Inc. Fitzgerald/4 Slocum 645 N/A N/A 2 miles northwest of Slocum
Anderson Trueblood Resources Inc. Fitzgerald/5 Slocum 666 N/A N/A 2 miles northwest of Slocum
Anderson Trueblood Resources Inc. Fitzgerald/6 Slocum 663 N/A N/A 2 miles northwest of Slocum
Anderson Trueblood Resources Inc. Fitzgerald/7 Slocum 659 N/A N/A 2 miles northwest of Slocum
Anderson Trueblood Resources Inc. Fitzgerald/8 Slocum 637 N/A N/A 2 miles northwest of Slocum
Anderson Trueblood Resources Inc. Fitzgerald/9 Slocum 629 N/A N/A 2 miles northwest of Slocum
Cherokee Sabine Oil & Gas Corporation McGill0Waldrop/1H Overton 11993 18175 41/64 0.75 mile southwest of Troup
Cherokee Breitburn Operating LP. Reagan-Black Stone-Wilkinson/2H Overton 11642 N/A N/A 2.7 miles southeast of Troup
Harrison Topcat Truck Wash LLC. Furrh/4 Bethany 10200 N/A N/A 6 miles west of Elysian Field
Harrison Tri-State Vacuum and Rental LLC. Davis SWD/2RR Harrison 6000 N/A N/A 4 miles southeast of Marshall
Panola Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC. Hooper HV Unit D/4H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 11378 26051 32/64 9 miles north of DeBerry
Panola Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC. Sabine Royalty North HV Unit C/3H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 11268 29431 32/64 12 miles southeast of DeBerry
Panola Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC. Jackson-Furrh HV Unit C/3H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 11091 24511 32/64 2.5 miles southeast of Elysian Field
Panola Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC. McLaurin HV Unit B/2H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 11107 18101 29/64 3 miles east of Elysian Field
Panola TGNR East Texas LLC. Brown, H./2508C Carthage 9860 N/A N/A 6.9 miles northwest of Carthage
San Augustine Aethon Energy Operating LLC. S. Timber-Knox Alloc/1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 12780 17833 .3281 6.2 miles northwest of San Augustine