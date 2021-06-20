DRILLING
County Operator Lease/Well Field Survey Type Depth Location
Panola ...Sponte Operating, Inc. Wagstaff-Beckville/4HH Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Walden, T.W. gas 11500 2.8 miles northeast of Tatum
Robertson ...Treadstone Energy PRTNR OP LLC. Beverly Gate/1HA Giddings (Austin Chalk-3) Menchaca, A. oil 6800 16.5 miles southwest of Franklin
Smith ...Faulconer Energy LLC. Wright, David, et al./4 Overton (Travis Peak) Henriquez, M.G. oil or gas 11730 1.5 miles south of Arp
COMPLETIONS
County Operator Lease/Well Field Depth Flow Rate (42 Hrs.) Choke Size Location
Cass Rose City Resources LLC. Mavis/1 Hidden Rock (Cotton Valley Lime) 11998 N/A 64 3.3 miles northwest of Avinger
Cherokee Valence Operating Company Chiles G UB-1/2 Troup (Travis Peak) 12350 N/A 26/64 2.7 miles southwest of Troup
Freestone AP Operating, Inc. Lane, T.W./3 Kirvin (Travis Peak, Upper) 9755 405 16/64 0.9 mile north of Kirvin
Freestone Crescent Pass Energy LLC. Homer Koonce/4 Nan-Su-Gail (CV Consolidated) 12947 N/A N/A 3.5 miles southeast of Fairfield
Freestone Crescent Pass Energy LLC. S. Nan-Su-Gail GU 1/10 Nan-Su-Gail (CV Consolidated) 13120 N/A N/A 6.1 miles southeast of Fairfield
Marion Enerquest Corporation Alvis/1 Whelan (Travis Peak Prorated) 8000 N/A N/A 13.98 miles southwest of Jefferson
Panola Sheridan Production Co. III LLC. Hull Unit B/B18 Carthage (Hill, Southwest) 8130 N/A 12/64 3.6 miles northeast of Carthage
San Augustine Aethon Energy Operating LLC. KVG-King Alloc/4HB Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 13159 9669 32/64 6.1 miles northwest of San Augustine
San Augustine Aethon Energy Operating LLC. S.Timber-King-KVG Alloc/2HB Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 13191 18030 26/64 6.2 miles northwest of San Augustine