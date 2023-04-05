DRILLING

County Operator Lease/Well Field Survey Type Depth Location

Harrison Sabine Oil & Gas Corporation Smith-Lindsey B/2H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Nolin, J. gas 12000 6.1 miles west of Waskom

Harrison Sheridan Production Co. III LLC. Cargil Gas Unit/9 Waskom Long, B. oil or gas 7500 3 miles west of Waskom

Houston Big Creek Operating Company LLC. Shelby/1 Navarro Crossing Thompson, J.G. oil 6250 13 miles west of Grapeland

Panola KJ Energy LLC. Hillin SE/2H Brachfield, S.E. Handley, A.E. gas 10130 13.2 miles east of Henderson

Panola Tanos Exploration II LLC. Tatum B-Briar/1H Brachfield, S.E. McAdams, J. gas 9855 4.5 miles east of Brachfield

Panola Glassell Producing Company Inc. Panola Development Company/13 Carthage Gillaspy, G. oil or gas 6950 8 miles northeast of Carthage

Panola RFE Operating LLC. Beckville No. 1 Gas Unit/1H Beckville Walden, T.W. gas 10484 2.1 miles northeast of Tatum

Panola TGNR East Texas LLC. SC6 Caudle/2HH Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Anderson, B. Jr. gas 11500 4.5 miles southeast of Carthage

Robertson Comstock Oil & Gas LLC. Cazey MS/1H Bald Prairie Pereira, P. and Grande, J & M. gas 18000 5.3 miles northeast of Franklin

Rusk TNGR East Texas LLC. OH25 Buford/2HH Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Williamson, R. gas 11500 22.3 miles northeast of Henderson

Smith Valence Operating Company Antony/1H Girlie Caldwell Quevdo, T. oil 8800 4.3 miles northeast of Noonday

COMPLETIONS

County Operator Lease/Well Field Depth Flow Rate (42 Hrs.) Choke Size Location

Anderson McGowan Working Partners, Inc. Rampy, H.R. Unit/11 Cayuga 11155 N/A N/A 0.8 mile west of Cayuga

Angelina Aethon Energy Operating LLC. Sarge Unit/2H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 15848 N/A N/A 8 miles northeast of Lufkin

Angelina Aethon Energy Operating LLC. Rockies Gas Unit/2H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 16562 N/A N/A 3.5 miles northeast of Huntington

Cass Rose City Resources LLC. El Dorado/1 Hidden Rock 12053 N/A N/A 4.1 miles southeast of Lone Star

Franklin XTO Energy Inc. New Hope Unit/92 New Hope 8200 N/A N/A 6 miles north of Scroggins

Freestone Crescent Pass Energy LLC. Moody Estate Gas Unit 2/8H Teague 12650 460 48/64 2.3 miles southwest of Fairfield

Harrison New Century Exploration Inc. Duke/2H Woodlawn 10013 N/A N/A 4.7 miles northwest of Marshall

Harrison Sabine Oil & Gas Corporation Rhoades-Rosborough/2H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 10975 11198 24/64 15.5 miles southeast of Marshall

Harrison King Operating Corporation Brown, L.D./6A Gooch 8500 N/A N/A 10.1 miles northwest of Marshall

Limestone Crescent Pass Energy LLC. Fowler A/1 Oletha 10375 N/A N/A 2.5 miles northwest of Oletha

Panola Bigfoot Energy Services LLC. Bigfoot Harris Chapel SWD/1 Beckville, North 6750 N/A N/A 5 miles east of Tatum

Panola Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC. Richardson-LaGrone HV Unit A/1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 10938 17971 32/64 3.5 miles south of DeBerry

Panola Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC. Richardson-LaGrone HV Unit C/3H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 11091 17783 32/64 3.5 miles south of DeBerry

Panola Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC. Hooper HV Unit 1/9H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 11374 25104 32/64 17 miles east of Carthage

Panola Slant Operating LLC. Taylor/2H Carthage 10021 4308 34/64 1.4 miles northwest of Fairplay

San Augustine Pine Wave Energy Partners OP LLC. S. Kardell KS/1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 13513 21864 26/64 2 miles east of San Augustine

San Augustine Aethon Energy Operating LLC. Sally Ride Knox/3H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 13020 18119.5 20 8 miles northwest of San Augustine

San Augustine Aethon Energy Operating LLC. Blue Hens Gas Unit/4HB Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 13920 N/A N/A 7 miles southwest of San Augustine

San Augustine C6 Operating LLC. Wilma Richards B/1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 12887 N/A N/A 4.8 miles east of San Augustine

Shelby Red Rocket Ventures LLC. Cook/1D Joaquin 7544 N/A N/A 2.5 miles south of Joaquin

Shelby Legacy Reserves Operating LP. USA Cothrom Unit A/10H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 12010 N/A N/A 8.7 miles east of Shelbyville

Smith Valence Operating Company Hitts Lake Unit/1201 Hitts Lake 7500 N/A N/A 5 miles north of Tyler

— The drilling report was produced with data from the Texas Railroad Commission from March 12-18, 2023 The following counties were searched: Anderson, Angelina, Camp, Cass, Cherokee, Dallas, Ellis, Franklin, Freestone, Gregg, Harrison, Henderson, Houston, Kaufman, Leon, Limestone, Marion, Nacogdoches, Navarro, Panola, Rains, Robertson, Rusk, San Augustine, Shelby, Smith, Upshur, Van Zandt and Wood.