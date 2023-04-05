DRILLING
County Operator Lease/Well Field Survey Type Depth Location
Harrison Sabine Oil & Gas Corporation Smith-Lindsey B/2H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Nolin, J. gas 12000 6.1 miles west of Waskom
Harrison Sheridan Production Co. III LLC. Cargil Gas Unit/9 Waskom Long, B. oil or gas 7500 3 miles west of Waskom
Houston Big Creek Operating Company LLC. Shelby/1 Navarro Crossing Thompson, J.G. oil 6250 13 miles west of Grapeland
Panola KJ Energy LLC. Hillin SE/2H Brachfield, S.E. Handley, A.E. gas 10130 13.2 miles east of Henderson
Panola Tanos Exploration II LLC. Tatum B-Briar/1H Brachfield, S.E. McAdams, J. gas 9855 4.5 miles east of Brachfield
Panola Glassell Producing Company Inc. Panola Development Company/13 Carthage Gillaspy, G. oil or gas 6950 8 miles northeast of Carthage
Panola RFE Operating LLC. Beckville No. 1 Gas Unit/1H Beckville Walden, T.W. gas 10484 2.1 miles northeast of Tatum
Panola TGNR East Texas LLC. SC6 Caudle/2HH Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Anderson, B. Jr. gas 11500 4.5 miles southeast of Carthage
Robertson Comstock Oil & Gas LLC. Cazey MS/1H Bald Prairie Pereira, P. and Grande, J & M. gas 18000 5.3 miles northeast of Franklin
Rusk TNGR East Texas LLC. OH25 Buford/2HH Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Williamson, R. gas 11500 22.3 miles northeast of Henderson
Smith Valence Operating Company Antony/1H Girlie Caldwell Quevdo, T. oil 8800 4.3 miles northeast of Noonday
COMPLETIONS
County Operator Lease/Well Field Depth Flow Rate (42 Hrs.) Choke Size Location
Anderson McGowan Working Partners, Inc. Rampy, H.R. Unit/11 Cayuga 11155 N/A N/A 0.8 mile west of Cayuga
Angelina Aethon Energy Operating LLC. Sarge Unit/2H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 15848 N/A N/A 8 miles northeast of Lufkin
Angelina Aethon Energy Operating LLC. Rockies Gas Unit/2H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 16562 N/A N/A 3.5 miles northeast of Huntington
Cass Rose City Resources LLC. El Dorado/1 Hidden Rock 12053 N/A N/A 4.1 miles southeast of Lone Star
Franklin XTO Energy Inc. New Hope Unit/92 New Hope 8200 N/A N/A 6 miles north of Scroggins
Freestone Crescent Pass Energy LLC. Moody Estate Gas Unit 2/8H Teague 12650 460 48/64 2.3 miles southwest of Fairfield
Harrison New Century Exploration Inc. Duke/2H Woodlawn 10013 N/A N/A 4.7 miles northwest of Marshall
Harrison Sabine Oil & Gas Corporation Rhoades-Rosborough/2H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 10975 11198 24/64 15.5 miles southeast of Marshall
Harrison King Operating Corporation Brown, L.D./6A Gooch 8500 N/A N/A 10.1 miles northwest of Marshall
Limestone Crescent Pass Energy LLC. Fowler A/1 Oletha 10375 N/A N/A 2.5 miles northwest of Oletha
Panola Bigfoot Energy Services LLC. Bigfoot Harris Chapel SWD/1 Beckville, North 6750 N/A N/A 5 miles east of Tatum
Panola Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC. Richardson-LaGrone HV Unit A/1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 10938 17971 32/64 3.5 miles south of DeBerry
Panola Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC. Richardson-LaGrone HV Unit C/3H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 11091 17783 32/64 3.5 miles south of DeBerry
Panola Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC. Hooper HV Unit 1/9H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 11374 25104 32/64 17 miles east of Carthage
Panola Slant Operating LLC. Taylor/2H Carthage 10021 4308 34/64 1.4 miles northwest of Fairplay
San Augustine Pine Wave Energy Partners OP LLC. S. Kardell KS/1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 13513 21864 26/64 2 miles east of San Augustine
San Augustine Aethon Energy Operating LLC. Sally Ride Knox/3H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 13020 18119.5 20 8 miles northwest of San Augustine
San Augustine Aethon Energy Operating LLC. Blue Hens Gas Unit/4HB Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 13920 N/A N/A 7 miles southwest of San Augustine
San Augustine C6 Operating LLC. Wilma Richards B/1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 12887 N/A N/A 4.8 miles east of San Augustine
Shelby Red Rocket Ventures LLC. Cook/1D Joaquin 7544 N/A N/A 2.5 miles south of Joaquin
Shelby Legacy Reserves Operating LP. USA Cothrom Unit A/10H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 12010 N/A N/A 8.7 miles east of Shelbyville
Smith Valence Operating Company Hitts Lake Unit/1201 Hitts Lake 7500 N/A N/A 5 miles north of Tyler