DRILLING
County Operator Lease/Well Field Survey Type Depth Location
Anderson Trueblood Resources Inc. Fitzgerald/10A Slocum Crawford, J. oil 670 2 miles northwest of Slocum
Anderson Trueblood Resources Inc. Fitzgerald/11 Slocum Crawford, J. oil 670 2 miles northwest of Slocum
Anderson Trueblood Resources Inc. Fitzgerald/12 Slocum Crawford, J. oil 670 2 miles northwest of Slocum
Anderson Trueblood Resources Inc. Fitzgerald/13 Slocum Crawford, J. oil 670 2 miles northwest of Slocum
Anderson Trueblood Resources Inc. Fitzgerald/14 Slocum Crawford, J. oil 670 2 miles northwest of Slocum
Anderson Trueblood Resources Inc. Fitzgerald/15 Slocum Crawford, J. oil 670 2 miles northwest of Slocum
Anderson Trueblood Resources Inc. Fitzgerald/16 Slocum Crawford, J. oil 670 2 miles northwest of Slocum
Dallas GHA Barnett LLC. Thoroughbred/8H Newark, East Read, J.C. oil or gas 9500 within Grand Prairie
Dallas GHA Barnett LLC. Thoroughbred/7H Newark, East Read, J.C. oil or gas 9500 within Grand Prairie
Dallas GHA Barnett LLC. Thoroughbred/9H Newark, East Read, J.C. oil or gas 9500 within Grand Prairie
Dallas GHA Barnett LLC. Thoroughbred/10H Newark, East Read, J.C. oil or gas 9500 within Grand Prairie
Harrison Comstock Oil & Gas LLC. Furrh HFG/1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Timmins, F.G. gas 13000 14.7 miles southeast of Marshall
Houston BRG Lone Star LTD. Temple-Inland/1 Davy Crockett , NE. Theobold, W.P. oil 7930 2.7 miles northwest of Weches
Houston ETX Energy LLC. Eastham State Prison Farm/0703 BSR (Sub-Clarksville) Robbins, G. oil 11490 6.5 miles southeast of Midway
Nacogdoches Sonerra Resources Corporation Moon Pie/49 Nacogdoches Mora, J.M. oil 650 15 miles southeast of Nacogdoches
Panola Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC. Richardson-Morelock HV Unit A/1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Hallmark, J.M. gas 13000 3.5 miles southeast of DeBerry
Panola Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC. Richardson-Morelock HV Unit B/2H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Hallmark, J.M. gas 13000 3.5 miles southeast of DeBerry
Panola Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC. Richardson-Morelock HV Unit C/3H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Hallmark, J.M. gas 13000 3.5 miles southeast of DeBerry
Panola Comstock Oil & Gas LLC. Sparks McJimsey A/1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Tuttle, D. Sr. gas 13000 4.6 miles southwest of Elysian Field
Panola Comstock Oil & Gas LLC. Sparks McJimsey B/2H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Tuttle, D. Sr. gas 13000 4.6 miles southwest of Elysian Field
Panola Comstock Oil & Gas LLC. Sparks MLT/1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Tuttle, D. Sr. gas 13000 4.6 miles southwest of Elysian Field
Panola Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC. Minnie Bell HV Unit A/1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Shandoin, J. gas 13000 6.5 miles east of Elysian Field
Panola Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC. Minnie Bell HV Unit C/3H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Shandoin, J. gas 13000 6.5 miles east of Elysian Field
Panola Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC. Minnie White HV Unit B/2J Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Hallmark, J.M. gas 13000 3.5 miles southeast of DeBerry
Panola KJ Energy LLC. Church-Box-Shaw/1H Brachfield, S.E. Lindsey, C. gas 9710 13 miles southwest of Carthage
Robertson Chesapeake Operating LLC. Scamardo HCX1 AC/1H Giddings Nixon, G.A. oil 9000 6.9 mils southwest of Hearne
Shelby XTO Energy Inc. Congo/2B Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Ritter, E. gas 19800 11 miles northeast of Shelbyville
Shelby XTO Energy Inc. Congo/3B Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Ritter, E. gas 19800 11 miles northeast of Shelbyville
Shelby Bowles Energy Inc. McNeeley/1 Joaquin Duncan, M. gas 8306 4 miles southeast of Joaquin
Upshur Vinland Texas Services LLC. South Gilmer/2 Gilmer Esparcia, M.A. oil or gas 10932 9.8 miles south of Gilmer
Wood Strand Energy Ray/1 Crow (Paluxy, lower) Houston, S. oil 9900 6.4 miles northeast of Hawkins
Wood Strand Energy Matthews-Ray/2 Crow (Paluxy, lower) Houston, S. oil 9900 6.4 miles northwest of Hawkins
COMPLETIONSCounty Operator Lease/Well Field Depth Flow Rate (42 Hrs.) Choke Size Location
Anderson Trueblood Resources Inc. Fitzgerald/13 Slocum 626 N/A N/A 2 miles northwest of Slocum
Gregg Neches Exploration LLC. Castleberry/5 Willow Springs 10839 100 32/64 within Longview
Harrison Trinity Operating LLC. Jones Unit 2/1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 10694 5978 35 4.81 miles north of Waskom
Harrison Trinity Operating LLC. Jones Unit 2/2H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 10809 5845 35 4.81 miles north of Waskom
Harrison Trinity Operating LLC. Jones Unit 2/3H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 10671 3363 32 4.81 miles north of Waskom
Harrison Sabine Oil & Gas Corporation Colda Farms GU/1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 11140 N/A N/A 15.2 miles southeast of Marshall
Marion Rose City Resources LLC. Nadine/1H Lake Ferrell 7399 N/A N/A 5.8 miles northwest of Harleton
Panola Comstock Oil & Gas LLC. Carthage Gas Unit/7H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 10498 11880 34 5.3 miles northeast of Carthage
Panola Comstock Oil & Gas LLC. Carthage Gas Unit/9H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 10492 13749 34 5.3 miles northeast of Carthage
Panola Sheridan Production Co. III LLC. Smith-Bird/4 Carthage (Travis Peak) 9605 N/A N/A 0.75 mile northeast of Carthage
Rusk Buffco Production Inc. McWilliams Bros./2 Penn-Griffith, W. 11908 N/A N/A 3.1 miles southwest of Church Hill
Rusk Sabine Oil & Gas Corporation Bowman-Goldsberry/1H Henderson, E. 11057 15448 64/64 6.5 miles southwest of Henderson
Rusk Buffco Production Inc. Hammett/1 Minden 10834 35 10/64 3.8 miles southeast of Henderson
Rusk Buffco Production Inc. Sledge/1 Minden 10850 N/A N/A within Minden
San Augustine Aethon Energy Operating LLC. Byrd-Baret/2H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 13623 13939 19/64 3 miles northwest of San Augustine
San Augustine Aethon Energy Operating LLC. S. Timber-KVG-Knox-Alloc/1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 13259 22625 .3594 6.2 miles northwest of San Augustine
Smith Vess Oil Corporation Sand Flat Unit/58 Sand Flat 7404 N/A N/A 10 miles north of Tyler