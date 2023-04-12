DRILLING
County Operator Lease/Well Field Survey Type Depth Location
Angelina Aethon Energy Operating LLC. Bronto Gas Unit/1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Crafton, J.R. gas 16500 6 miles northeast of Lufkin
Angelina Aethon Energy Operating LLC. Bronto Gas Unit/2HB Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Crafton, J.R. gas 16500 6 miles southeast of Lufkin
Cass Barrow-Shaver Resources Goode-McMahan/1H Hidden Rock BBB&C RR CO. oil 12000 7.9 miles southwest of Linden
Cass Rose City Resources LLC. Cypress/1H Hidden Rock Isam, L.D. oil 11550 5.3 miles northeast of Avinger
Cass Barrow-Shaver Resources Anderson/1 Hidden Rock Prewitt, J.J. oil 12000 11.8 miles southwest of Linden
Panola Tanos Exploration LLC. Tatum B Worley/1H Brachfield, S.E. McAdams, J. gas 9941 4.1 miles east of Brachfield
Panola Tanos Exploration LLC. Tatum B Brady/1H Brachfield, S.E. McAdams, J. gas 9926 4.1 miles east of Brachfield
Panola Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC. Pope Jean West /5H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Baker, J.W. gas 13000 13 miles southeast of DeBerry
Robertson Aethon Energy Operating LLC. Vivian/1HB Bald Prairie Hill, A. gas 16050 2 miles northwest of Ridge
Robertson Aethon Energy Operating LLC. Vivian/2HB Bald Prairie Hill, A. gas 16050 2 miles northwest of Ridge
Robertson Aethon Energy Operating LLC. Topsy/2HB Bald Prairie Reid, J. gas 16900 5.3 miles southwest of Marquez
San Augustine Aethon Energy Operating LLC. Clark-Armstrong A/1HB Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Bittick, J. gas 14250 3.5 miles north of San Augustine
San Augustine Aethon Energy Operating LLC. Clark-Armstrong B/2H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Bittick, J. gas 14600 3.5 miles north of San Augustine
San Augustine Aethon Energy Operating LLC. Clark-Armstrong B/3HB Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Bittick, J. gas 14250 3.5 miles north of San Augustine
San Augustine Aethon Energy Operating LLC. Clark-Armstrong D/4H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Bittick, J. gas 14600 3.5 miles north of San Augustine
San Augustine Aethon Energy Operating LLC. Clark-Armstrong D/5HB Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Bittick, J. gas 14250 3.5 miles north of San Augustine
San Augustine Aethon Energy Operating LLC. Clark-Armstrong F/6H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Bittick, J. gas 14600 3.5 miles north of San Augustine
San Augustine Aethon Energy Operating LLC. Clark-Armstrong F/7HB Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Bittick, J. gas 14250 3.5 miles north of San Augustine
COMPLETIONS
County Operator Lease/Well Field Depth Flow Rate (42 Hrs.) Choke Size Location
Freestone Crescent Pass Energy LLC. Dent, Mary Grace/1 Nan-Su-Gail 12753 188 41/64 7 miles northeast of Fairfield
Harrison Tanos Exploration LLC. Jenkins-East-Doyh-Mekh/3H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 11273 18575 20 9 miles south of Marshall
Harrison Comstock Oil & Gas LLC. Furrh HFG/1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 11105 24554 36 14.7 miles southeast of Marshall
Harrison Comstock Oil & Gas LLC. Furrh MFG B/2H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 11276 28051 36 14.7 miles southeast of Marshall
Leon Crescent Pass Energy LLC Watson, Ike No. 1 Gas Unit/3 Jewett 11530 109 19/64 1 mile southeast of Jewett
Leon Crescent Pass Energy LLC. Thorne-Barkley GU/1 McBee 11080 262 48/64 4.6 miles southwest of Jewett
Limestone Crescent Pass Energy LLC. Ethridge/3 Personville 10266 92 21/64 9.5 miles east of Groesbeck
Limestone Crescent Pass Energy LLC. Quinn Estate/3 Personville 11418 277 20/64 3 miles southeast of Box Church
Limestone Crescent Pass Energy LLC. Rothermel, Paul/5 Personville 10313 999 18/64 7.5 miles southeast of Groesbeck
Limestone Crescent Pass Energy LLC. Spence, Ralph/2 Personville 11250 617 48/64 6 miles east of Thornton
Nacogdoches Aethon Energy Operating LLC. Lucy-Julia/2H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 13923 N/A N/A 5 miles northeast of Woden
Nacogdoches Aethon Energy Operating LLC. Clous Gas Unit/2H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 13139 N/A N/A 2 miles south of Martinsville
Nacogdoches Aethon Energy Operating LLC. Jude-Abbey Road/1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 13891 N/A N/A 6 miles southwest of Martinsville
Panola Glassell Producing Company Inc. Panola Development Company/13 Carthage 6950 N/A N/A 8 miles northeast of Carthage
Panola Heckmann Water Resources Inc. Deadwood SWD/1 Carthage 5500 N/A N/A 5.5 miles north of Joaquin
Panola Slant Operating LLC. Brooks/1H Carthage 9997 3340 34/64 1.4 miles northwest of Fairplay
Panola Sheridan Production Co. LLC. Neal/5 Carthage 9670 215 32/64 1 mile east of Carthage
Robertson Wildfire Energy Operating LLC. Holland Unit/2H Aguila Vado 8030 N/A N/A 12.09 miles southeast of Franklin
Rusk Mud Creek Operating LLC. Jones/1 Pleasant Grove 4250 N/A N/A 13.2 miles southwest of Henderson
San Augustine XTO Energy Inc. BSI Skyhawks DU/B2 Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 14102 N/A N/A 11.7 miles southwest of San Augustine
San Augustine Aethon Energy Operating LLC. Sally Ride Knox/1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 12996 14561 18 8 mils northwest of San Augustine
San Augustine C6 Operating LLC. Black Stone/B1 Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 13176 N/A N/A 6.6 miles northeast of San Augustine
Shelby Brookston Energy Inc. Childress, J.W./6 Joaquin 8498 N/A N/A within Joaquin
Smith Linder, John Operating Co. LLC. South Tyler Paluxy Unit/8 Tyler 7850 N/A N/A 3 miles south of Tyler
Van Zandt Basa Resources Inc. Swain, W.F.9/14 Van 5500 N/A N/A 0.5 mile northeast of Van
Wood Valence Operating Company Bird heirs unit/1 Yantis, West 13300 N/A N/A 3.8 miles northwest of Yantis