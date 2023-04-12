DRILLING

County Operator Lease/Well Field Survey Type Depth Location

Angelina Aethon Energy Operating LLC. Bronto Gas Unit/1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Crafton, J.R. gas 16500 6 miles northeast of Lufkin

Angelina Aethon Energy Operating LLC. Bronto Gas Unit/2HB Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Crafton, J.R. gas 16500 6 miles southeast of Lufkin

Cass Barrow-Shaver Resources Goode-McMahan/1H Hidden Rock BBB&C RR CO. oil 12000 7.9 miles southwest of Linden

Cass Rose City Resources LLC. Cypress/1H Hidden Rock Isam, L.D. oil 11550 5.3 miles northeast of Avinger

Cass Barrow-Shaver Resources Anderson/1 Hidden Rock Prewitt, J.J. oil 12000 11.8 miles southwest of Linden

Panola Tanos Exploration LLC. Tatum B Worley/1H Brachfield, S.E. McAdams, J. gas 9941 4.1 miles east of Brachfield

Panola Tanos Exploration LLC. Tatum B Brady/1H Brachfield, S.E. McAdams, J. gas 9926 4.1 miles east of Brachfield

Panola Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC. Pope Jean West /5H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Baker, J.W. gas 13000 13 miles southeast of DeBerry

Robertson Aethon Energy Operating LLC. Vivian/1HB Bald Prairie Hill, A. gas 16050 2 miles northwest of Ridge

Robertson Aethon Energy Operating LLC. Vivian/2HB Bald Prairie Hill, A. gas 16050 2 miles northwest of Ridge

Robertson Aethon Energy Operating LLC. Topsy/2HB Bald Prairie Reid, J. gas 16900 5.3 miles southwest of Marquez

San Augustine Aethon Energy Operating LLC. Clark-Armstrong A/1HB Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Bittick, J. gas 14250 3.5 miles north of San Augustine

San Augustine Aethon Energy Operating LLC. Clark-Armstrong B/2H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Bittick, J. gas 14600 3.5 miles north of San Augustine

San Augustine Aethon Energy Operating LLC. Clark-Armstrong B/3HB Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Bittick, J. gas 14250 3.5 miles north of San Augustine

San Augustine Aethon Energy Operating LLC. Clark-Armstrong D/4H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Bittick, J. gas 14600 3.5 miles north of San Augustine

San Augustine Aethon Energy Operating LLC. Clark-Armstrong D/5HB Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Bittick, J. gas 14250 3.5 miles north of San Augustine

San Augustine Aethon Energy Operating LLC. Clark-Armstrong F/6H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Bittick, J. gas 14600 3.5 miles north of San Augustine

San Augustine Aethon Energy Operating LLC. Clark-Armstrong F/7HB Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Bittick, J. gas 14250 3.5 miles north of San Augustine

COMPLETIONS

County Operator Lease/Well Field Depth Flow Rate (42 Hrs.) Choke Size Location

Freestone Crescent Pass Energy LLC. Dent, Mary Grace/1 Nan-Su-Gail 12753 188 41/64 7 miles northeast of Fairfield

Harrison Tanos Exploration LLC. Jenkins-East-Doyh-Mekh/3H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 11273 18575 20 9 miles south of Marshall

Harrison Comstock Oil & Gas LLC. Furrh HFG/1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 11105 24554 36 14.7 miles southeast of Marshall

Harrison Comstock Oil & Gas LLC. Furrh MFG B/2H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 11276 28051 36 14.7 miles southeast of Marshall

Leon Crescent Pass Energy LLC Watson, Ike No. 1 Gas Unit/3 Jewett 11530 109 19/64 1 mile southeast of Jewett

Leon Crescent Pass Energy LLC. Thorne-Barkley GU/1 McBee 11080 262 48/64 4.6 miles southwest of Jewett

Limestone Crescent Pass Energy LLC. Ethridge/3 Personville 10266 92 21/64 9.5 miles east of Groesbeck

Limestone Crescent Pass Energy LLC. Quinn Estate/3 Personville 11418 277 20/64 3 miles southeast of Box Church

Limestone Crescent Pass Energy LLC. Rothermel, Paul/5 Personville 10313 999 18/64 7.5 miles southeast of Groesbeck

Limestone Crescent Pass Energy LLC. Spence, Ralph/2 Personville 11250 617 48/64 6 miles east of Thornton

Nacogdoches Aethon Energy Operating LLC. Lucy-Julia/2H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 13923 N/A N/A 5 miles northeast of Woden

Nacogdoches Aethon Energy Operating LLC. Clous Gas Unit/2H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 13139 N/A N/A 2 miles south of Martinsville

Nacogdoches Aethon Energy Operating LLC. Jude-Abbey Road/1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 13891 N/A N/A 6 miles southwest of Martinsville

Panola Glassell Producing Company Inc. Panola Development Company/13 Carthage 6950 N/A N/A 8 miles northeast of Carthage

Panola Heckmann Water Resources Inc. Deadwood SWD/1 Carthage 5500 N/A N/A 5.5 miles north of Joaquin

Panola Slant Operating LLC. Brooks/1H Carthage 9997 3340 34/64 1.4 miles northwest of Fairplay

Panola Sheridan Production Co. LLC. Neal/5 Carthage 9670 215 32/64 1 mile east of Carthage

Robertson Wildfire Energy Operating LLC. Holland Unit/2H Aguila Vado 8030 N/A N/A 12.09 miles southeast of Franklin

Rusk Mud Creek Operating LLC. Jones/1 Pleasant Grove 4250 N/A N/A 13.2 miles southwest of Henderson

San Augustine XTO Energy Inc. BSI Skyhawks DU/B2 Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 14102 N/A N/A 11.7 miles southwest of San Augustine

San Augustine Aethon Energy Operating LLC. Sally Ride Knox/1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 12996 14561 18 8 mils northwest of San Augustine

San Augustine C6 Operating LLC. Black Stone/B1 Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 13176 N/A N/A 6.6 miles northeast of San Augustine

Shelby Brookston Energy Inc. Childress, J.W./6 Joaquin 8498 N/A N/A within Joaquin

Smith Linder, John Operating Co. LLC. South Tyler Paluxy Unit/8 Tyler 7850 N/A N/A 3 miles south of Tyler

Van Zandt Basa Resources Inc. Swain, W.F.9/14 Van 5500 N/A N/A 0.5 mile northeast of Van

Wood Valence Operating Company Bird heirs unit/1 Yantis, West 13300 N/A N/A 3.8 miles northwest of Yantis

— The drilling report was produced with data from the Texas Railroad Commission from March 19-25, 2023 The following counties were searched: Anderson, Angelina, Camp, Cass, Cherokee, Dallas, Ellis, Franklin, Freestone, Gregg, Harrison, Henderson, Houston, Kaufman, Leon, Limestone, Marion, Nacogdoches, Navarro, Panola, Rains, Robertson, Rusk, San Augustine, Shelby, Smith, Upshur, Van Zandt and Wood.