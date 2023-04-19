DRILLING
County Operator Lease/Well Field Survey Type Depth Location
Angelina Aethon Energy Operating LLC. Apato Unit/2HB Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Fenner, R. gas 16500 7.5 miles northeast of Lufkin
Angelina Aethon Energy Operating LLC. Brachi Unit/2HB Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Fenner, R. gas 16500 7.5 miles northeast of Lufkin
Angelina Aethon Energy Operating LLC. Brachi Unit/3H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Holloway, C. gas 16500 7.5 miles northeast of Lufkin
Angelina Aethon Energy Operating LLC. Brachi Unit/4HB Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Holloway, C. gas 16500 7.5 miles northeast of Lufkin
Cherokee Walker Operating Company Jones/1 Wildcat Stephens, H.B. oil or gas 4900 2.8 miles northeast of Gallatin
Cherokee Walker Operating Company Jones/2 Wildcat Stephens, H.B. oil or gas 4900 3 miles northwest of Gallatin
Harrison Brookston Energy Inc. Texas/1 Waskom S.C. Wadlington gas 6457 1 mile north of Jonesville
Limestone Crescent Pass Energy LLC. Little, W.P./5 Personville Acosta, J.N. gas 11500 6.9 miles east of Groesbeck
Panola KJ Energy LLC. Joe Bailey Hillin Gas Unit/5H Brachfield, S.E. Handley, A.E. gas 10130 13.2 miles east of Henderson
Panola Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC. Pope Jean West HV Unit C/3H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Baker, J.W. gas 13000 13 miles southeast of DeBerry
Panola Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC. Pope Jean West HV Unit D/4H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Baker, J.W. gas 13000 13 miles southeast of DeBerry
COMPLETIONS
County Operator Lease/Well Field Depth Flow Rate (42 Hrs.) Choke Size Location
Camp Basa Resources Inc. Pittsburg Unit/1D Pittsburg 4550 N/A N/A 8 miles southwest of Pittsburg
Cass Rose City Resources LLC. Peggy Sue/1 Hidden Rock 11940 N/A N/A 3.6 miles northwest of Avinger
Freestone Crescent Pass Energy LLC. Daniel, Peter Est./9 Dew 12534 127 48/64 3.9 miles southwest of Dew
Gregg Titan Rock E&P LLC. Horton, Joe Clyde O.U. No. 1/5 Danville 8098 14 64/64 4 miles northeast of Kilgore
Gregg Buffco Production Inc. McKinley/5 Willow Springs 11008 N/A N/A 1 mile northwest of Longview
Gregg Neches Exploration LLC. Culpepper/6 Willow Springs 10875 N/A N/A within Longview
Harrison Rose City Resources LLC. Peteet/1H Whelan 7468 N/A N/A 3.7 miles northwest of Harleton
Henderson Atmos Pipeline Tri-Cities Gas Storage Unit/4B Tri-Cities 7797 N/A N/A 7.5 miles southwest of Athens
Leon Crescent Pass Energy LLC. Baron-Hartman GU 1/5 Branton 11100 112 48/64 1 mile east of Jewett
Panola Sheridan Production Co. III LLC. Hull Oil Unit A2/A85 Carthage 9700 N/A N/A 3 miles east of Carthage
Rusk XTO Energy Inc. Temple Industries Inc./4 Trawick 8874 340 0/64 5 miles northeast of Cushing
San Augustine Pine Wave Energy Partners LLC. S. Kardell KS/1HB Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 13192 34536 31/64 2 miles east of San Augustine
San Augustine XTO Energy Inc. Sun Devils DU/4H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 12779 N/A N/A 10 miles south of Center
Shelby Heckmann Water Resources Corp. Harvco/2 Joaquin 5365 N/A N/A 5 miles southeast of Joaquin
Smith Valence Operating Company Hitts Lake Unit/121 Hitts Lake 7365 N/A N/A 5 miles north of Gladewater
Van Zandt Basa Resources Inc. Central Van Woodbine Unit/5062 Van 3100 N/A N/A within Van