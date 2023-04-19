DRILLING

County Operator Lease/Well Field Survey Type Depth Location

Angelina Aethon Energy Operating LLC. Apato Unit/2HB Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Fenner, R. gas 16500 7.5 miles northeast of Lufkin

Angelina Aethon Energy Operating LLC. Brachi Unit/2HB Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Fenner, R. gas 16500 7.5 miles northeast of Lufkin

Angelina Aethon Energy Operating LLC. Brachi Unit/3H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Holloway, C. gas 16500 7.5 miles northeast of Lufkin

Angelina Aethon Energy Operating LLC. Brachi Unit/4HB Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Holloway, C. gas 16500 7.5 miles northeast of Lufkin

Cherokee Walker Operating Company Jones/1 Wildcat Stephens, H.B. oil or gas 4900 2.8 miles northeast of Gallatin

Cherokee Walker Operating Company Jones/2 Wildcat Stephens, H.B. oil or gas 4900 3 miles northwest of Gallatin

Harrison Brookston Energy Inc. Texas/1 Waskom S.C. Wadlington gas 6457 1 mile north of Jonesville

Limestone Crescent Pass Energy LLC. Little, W.P./5 Personville Acosta, J.N. gas 11500 6.9 miles east of Groesbeck

Panola KJ Energy LLC. Joe Bailey Hillin Gas Unit/5H Brachfield, S.E. Handley, A.E. gas 10130 13.2 miles east of Henderson

Panola Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC. Pope Jean West HV Unit C/3H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Baker, J.W. gas 13000 13 miles southeast of DeBerry

Panola Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC. Pope Jean West HV Unit D/4H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Baker, J.W. gas 13000 13 miles southeast of DeBerry

COMPLETIONS

County Operator Lease/Well Field Depth Flow Rate (42 Hrs.) Choke Size Location

Camp Basa Resources Inc. Pittsburg Unit/1D Pittsburg 4550 N/A N/A 8 miles southwest of Pittsburg

Cass Rose City Resources LLC. Peggy Sue/1 Hidden Rock 11940 N/A N/A 3.6 miles northwest of Avinger

Freestone Crescent Pass Energy LLC. Daniel, Peter Est./9 Dew 12534 127 48/64 3.9 miles southwest of Dew

Gregg Titan Rock E&P LLC. Horton, Joe Clyde O.U. No. 1/5 Danville 8098 14 64/64 4 miles northeast of Kilgore

Gregg Buffco Production Inc. McKinley/5 Willow Springs 11008 N/A N/A 1 mile northwest of Longview

Gregg Neches Exploration LLC. Culpepper/6 Willow Springs 10875 N/A N/A within Longview

Harrison Rose City Resources LLC. Peteet/1H Whelan 7468 N/A N/A 3.7 miles northwest of Harleton

Henderson Atmos Pipeline Tri-Cities Gas Storage Unit/4B Tri-Cities 7797 N/A N/A 7.5 miles southwest of Athens

Leon Crescent Pass Energy LLC. Baron-Hartman GU 1/5 Branton 11100 112 48/64 1 mile east of Jewett

Panola Sheridan Production Co. III LLC. Hull Oil Unit A2/A85 Carthage 9700 N/A N/A 3 miles east of Carthage

Rusk XTO Energy Inc. Temple Industries Inc./4 Trawick 8874 340 0/64 5 miles northeast of Cushing

San Augustine Pine Wave Energy Partners LLC. S. Kardell KS/1HB Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 13192 34536 31/64 2 miles east of San Augustine

San Augustine XTO Energy Inc. Sun Devils DU/4H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 12779 N/A N/A 10 miles south of Center

Shelby Heckmann Water Resources Corp. Harvco/2 Joaquin 5365 N/A N/A 5 miles southeast of Joaquin

Smith Valence Operating Company Hitts Lake Unit/121 Hitts Lake 7365 N/A N/A 5 miles north of Gladewater

Van Zandt Basa Resources Inc. Central Van Woodbine Unit/5062 Van 3100 N/A N/A within Van

— The drilling report was produced with data from the Texas Railroad Commission from March 26-April 1, 2023. The following counties were searched: Anderson, Angelina, Camp, Cass, Cherokee, Dallas, Ellis, Franklin, Freestone, Gregg, Harrison, Henderson, Houston, Kaufman, Leon, Limestone, Marion, Nacogdoches, Navarro, Panola, Rains, Robertson, Rusk, San Augustine, Shelby, Smith, Upshur, Van Zandt and Wood.