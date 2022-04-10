DRILLING
County Operator Lease/Well Field Survey Type Depth Location
Anderson Fair Oil LTD. Boy Howdy/1R Wildcat Wright, C.F. oil or gas 5600 16 miles southeast of Palestine
Angelina Aethon Energy Operating LLC. Sarge Unit/4H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Jones, J.H. Jr. gas 16500 8 miles northeast of Lufkin
Angelina Aethon Energy Operating LLC. Sarge Unit/5HB Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Jones, J.H. Jr. gas 16500 8 miles northeast of Lufkin
Angelina Aethon Energy Operating LLC. Gasosaurus Gas Unit/2H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Crafton, J.R. gas 16500 6 miles northeast of Lufkin
Angelina Aethon Energy Operating LLC. Gasosaurus Gas Unit/3HB Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Crafton, J.R. gas 16500 6 miles northeast of Lufkin
Cass Rose City Resources LLC. Ruby/1 Hidden Rock Hawkins, B. oil 11300 3.2 miles southwest of Linden
Harrison Sabine Oil & Gas Corporation Mayfield-Harris/1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Gamblin, HRS J. gas 12000 10 miles south of Marshall
Harrison Sabine Oil & Gas Corporation Mayfield-Harris/2H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Gamblin, HRS J. gas 12000 10 miles south of Marshall
Limestone Walker Operating Company Cook/1 Wildcat Trainary, J.B. oil or gas 1750 12.8 miles southwest of Coolidge
Nacogdoches Aethon Energy Operating LLC. Michelle GU/5HB Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Y’Barbo, J.I. gas 12900 5 miles north of Chireno
Navarro Walker Operating Company Brewer/1 Wildcat Allegree, W.R. oil or gas 1750 8 miles northeast of Dawson
Panola Glassell Producing Company Inc. Panola Development Co./7 Carthage Gillaspy, G. oil or gas 10000 9 miles northeast of Carthage
Panola Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC. Morelock-White HV Unit A/1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Hallmark, J.M. gas 13000 3.5 miles southeast of DeBerry
Panola Tanos Exploration II Vera Davis-Burk/1H Carthage (Cotton Valley) Copeland, J.T. gas 9646 3 miles east of Long Branch
Panola Tanos Exploration II Longbranch SWD/1 Pinehill, S.E. McAdams, J. injection well 6200 0.1 mile west of Long Branch
Robertson Chesapeake Operating LLC. Scamardo HCX2 AC/2H Giddings Nixon, G.A. oil 9000 6.9 miles southwest of Hearne
Shelby Legacy Reserves Operating USA Cothrom Unit C4/4H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Mosley, J.H. gas 12500 8.7 miles east of Shelbyville
Shelby Legacy Reserves Operating USA Cothrom Unit C1/1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Mosley, J.H. gas 12500 8.7 miles east of Shelbyville
Shelby Legacy Reserves Operating USA Cothrom Unit C3/3H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Mosley, J.H. gas 12500 8.7 miles east of Shelbyville
Shelby XTO Energy Inc. Ural-OB/2B Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Haley, M.A. gas 20000 17.1 miles southeast of Center
Shelby Advantek-Shelby County LLC. Shelby-Salty SWD/1 Coney Taylor, J. injection well 7100 7 miles southwest of Center
Smith Breitburn Operating L.P. Chapel Hill 20/1H Chapel Hill Tunnel, E. oil or gas 12000 10 miles east of Tyler
Wood Strand Energy L.C. Simon/1 Wildcat Hamby, J. oil or gas 9900 4.9 miles northwest of Hawkins
COMPLETIONSCounty Operator Lease/Well Field Depth Flow Rate (42 Hrs.) Choke Size Location
Anderson Scout Energy Management LLC. Temple Eastex/11 Camp Hill 519 N/A N/A 4.2 miles northwest of Slocum
Harrison Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC. Stroud HV Unit A/1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 11211 17169 29/64 4.5 miles northeast of Elysian Field
Harrison Comstock Oil & Gas LLC. Abercrombie Vincent H/5H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 10917 N/A N/A 2 miles southwest of Waskom
Harrison Comstock Oil & Gas LLC. Abercrombie Vincent H/6H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 10777 N/A N/A 2 miles southwest of Waskom
Henderson Atmos Pipeline-Texas Tri-Cities Gas Storage Unit/40BH Tri-Cities 7709 N/A N/A 7.5 miles southwest of Athens
Marion Rose City Resources LLC. Treadwell/1H Lake Ferrell 7325 N/A N/A 8 miles southeast of Ore City
Nacogdoches XTO Energy Inc. Thoroughbreds DU/B1 Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 12214 13317 38/64 2 miles southeast of Martinsville
Nacogdoches XTO Energy Inc. Thoroughbreds DU/H1 Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 12525 14432 21/64 2 miles southeast of Martinsville
Panola KJ Energy LLC. Church-Box/1H Brachfield, S.E. 9682 4273 41/64 12.6 miles southwest of Carthage
Panola Pine Wave Energy Partners LLC. Miles Bell Roberson-JD Furrh Al/1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 11000 25846 34/64 1.33 miles east of DeBerry
Panola Pine Wave Energy Partners LLC. Miles Bell Roberson-JD Furrh Al/2H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 10738 23993 34/64 1.33 miles east of DeBerry
Panola TGNR East Texas LLC. Moore, Tom estate/2608C Carthage 6540 N/A N/A 6.7 miles northwest of Carthage
San Augustine Aethon Energy Operating LLC. Henry/2H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 13172 N/A N/A 3.5 miles northeast of San Augustine
San Augustine Aethon Energy Operating LLC. Polo/2HB Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 8348 N/A N/A 3.7 miles north of San Augustine
Van Zandt Crest Engineering Services Inc. Heddin, A.C./1 Norcabarro 8158 N/A N/A 6.5 miles southwest of Canton