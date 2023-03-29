DRILLING
County Operator Lease/Well Field Survey Type Depth Location
Cass Rose City Resources LLC. Timbervest/1 Hidden Rock BBB&C RR. CO. oil 11800 2.6 miles southeast of Linden
Cass Rose City Resources LLC. Stanley/1H Hidden Rock Meyer, E. oil 10950 3.8 miles southeast of Linden
Cherokee Sabine Oil & Gas Corporation Northcutt-Burke B/2H Overton Gee, E. oil or gas 12800 0.65 mile south of Troup
Gregg Sabine Oil & Gas Corporation Smead heirs CV GU/1H Willow Springs Cain, M.D. gas 12000 8.5 miles northeast of Longview
Harrison Sabine Oil & Gas Corporation Smith-Lindsey A/1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Nolin, J. gas 12000 6.1 miles west of Waskom
Harrison Sabine Oil & Gas Corporation Smith-Lindsey C/3H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Nolin, J. gas 12000 6.1 miles west of Waskom
Limestone Crescent Pass Energy LLC. W.P. Little/4 Personville Acosta, J.N. gas 12000 6.7 miles west of Groesbeck
Limestone New Horizon Global Inc. Tippie-3 Langston/1 Wildcat P. Ashmore oil or gas 2400 6 miles east of Prairie Hill
Panola RFE Operating LLC. Beckville-TXU Tatum GU1/1H Beckville James Waters gas 10484 2.1 miles northeast of Tatum
Panola TGNR East Texas LLC. SC6 Caudle/1HH Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Anderson, B. Jr. gas 11500 4.5 miles southeast of Carthage
Shelby Sheridan Production Co. LLC. Adams/6 Stockman Mills, N.T. oil or gas 9000 10.9 miles southwest of Center
COMPLETIONS
County Operator Lease/Well Field Depth Flow Rate (42 Hrs.) Choke Size Location
Anderson Scout Energy Management LLC. Temple Eastex/21 Camp Hill 484 N/A N/A 4.2 miles northwest of Slocum
Cherokee Peles LLC. Green, Verneler/6D Neches 5499 N/A N/A 8 miles east of Jacksonville
Freestone XTO Energy Inc. Pollard, J.M./1SW Freestone 16347 N/A N/A 3 miles northwest of Donie
Harrison Tanos Exploration LLC. Jenkins East-Doyh-Mekh/2H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 11417 16191 18 9 miles south of Marshall
Harrison Sabine Oil & Gas Corporation Lawless GU/2H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 11134 11501 28/64 15.5 miles southeast of Marshall
Harrison Sabine Oil & Gas Corporation Lawless AW/3H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 11180 17084 29/64 15.5 miles southeast of Marshall
Limestone Crescent Pass Energy LLC. McClaran, J.C./2 Personville 11122 282 20/64 2 miles west of Personville
Marion Gaines Operating LLC. Burr, Ida/1 Marion County 2455 N/A N/A 6 miles southeast of Smithland
Robertson Eagle Oil & Gas Co. Devon Fee 7 Gas Unit/2 Bald Prairie 11000 5537 64 12.8 miles northwest of Franklin
Rusk Miken Oil Inc. Still C.C./33 East Texas 8000 N/A N/A 5 miles southwest of Kilgore
San Augustine Aethon Energy Operating LLC. Sally Ride Knox/2H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 13057 23061 20 8 miles northwest of San Augustine
San Augustine Aethon Energy Operating LLC. Blue Hens Gas Unit/1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 14212 N/A N/A 7 miles southwest of San Augustine
Smith Valence Operating Company Hitts Lake Unit/702 Hitts Lake 7350 N/A N/A 5 miles north of Tyler