DRILLING
County Operator Lease/Well Field Survey Type Depth Location
Panola KJ Energy LLC. Church-Brady-Shaw/1H Brachfield, S.E. Lindsey, C. gas 9710 13 miles southwest of Carthage
Panola Chevron U. S.A. Inc. Deadwood JV SWD/5 Carthage (Rodessa) Husband, J. injection well 5500 13.2 miles southeast of Carthage
Rusk Rebel Production Company Shaw Unit/1 Good Springs, W. W. Pettet oil 3807 2.5 miles west of Good Springs
San Augustine Aethon Energy Operating LLC. Sally Ride/2H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Davidson, A.M. gas 13680 8 miles northwest of San Augustine
San Augustine Aethon Energy Operating LLC. Sally Ride/3H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Davidson, A.M. gas 13678 8 miles northwest of San Augustine
Upshur Sabine Oil & Gas Corporation Wertz-Collie (AW)/1H Gilmer (Cotton Valley Sands) Esparcia, M.A. oil or gas 12000 9.75 miles southwest of Gilmer
Van Zandt Basa Resources Inc. White, W.H. 504/3C Van Walling, J. oil or gas 3050 0.4 mile north of Van
COMPLETIONSCounty Operator Lease/Well Field Depth Flow Rate (42 Hrs.) Choke Size Location
Anderson Atmos Pipeline-Texas Brookside SWD/3 Bethel 6538 N/A N/A 1 mile south of Bethel
Gregg Neches Exploration LLC. Castleberry/3 Willow Springs-Mackey 9108 N/A N/A 8 miles north of Longview
Houston Big Creek Operating Company LLC. Avery/1 Navarro Crossing 6250 N/A N/A 13 miles west of Grapeland
Marion Rose City Resources LLC. Sharp/2H Whelan 7227 N/A N/A 5.8 miles northwest of Harleton
Nacogdoches Aethon Energy Operating LLC. Mylo Gas Unit/1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 13042 17292.5 21/64 2 miles southwest of Martinsville
Nacogdoches Aethon Energy Operating LLC. Piccolo Gas Unit/1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 13331 17192.7 19/64 2 miles southwest of Martinsville
Nacogdoches Aethon Energy Operating LLC. Michelle GU/4HB Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 12856 13625.7 22/64 5 miles north of Chireno
Navarro Kilmarnock Oil Company Inc. Alexander “A”/3 Powell 3165 N/A N/A 6 miles southeast of Corsicana
Panola R. Lacy Services LTD Pearl HV A/1HH Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 11093 21014 28 18.5 miles southeast of Carthage
Panola Davis Elite Energy Services LLC. Davis Elite SWD/2L Carthage 6400 N/A N/A 11.9 miles southeast of Carthage
Panola R. Lacy Services LTD. Pearl HV B/2HH Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 11093 22704 26 18.5 miles southeast of Carthage
Panola R. Lacy Services LTD. Pearl HV C/3HH Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 11178 17133 24 18.5 miles southeast of Carthage
Panola R. Lacy Services LTD. Pearl HV E/5HH Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 11145 24625 284 18.5 miles southeast of Carthage
Panola Comstock Oil & Gas LLC. Daniel TP A/1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 10672 15318 34 5.2 miles southwest of Carthage
Panola Comstock Oil & Gas LLC. Daniel TP B/2H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 10621 12822 34 5.2 miles southwest of Carthage
Panola Comstock Oil & Gas LLC. Carthage Gas Unit/8H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 10586 13781 34 5.3 miles northeast of Carthage
Panola Comstock Oil & Gas LLC. Carthage Gas Unit/1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 10726 N/A N/A 5.3 miles northeast of Carthage
Panola Comstock Oil & Gas LLC. Carthage Gas Unit/2H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 10634 N/A N/A 5.3 miles northeast of Carthage
Rusk Sabine Oil & Gas Corporation Bowman-Ashmore/1H Henderson, E. 11271 11400 56/64 6.5 miles southwest of Henderson
Rusk Sabine Oil & Gas Corporation Gammel-Nichols/1H Henderson, E. 11207 N/A N/A 6.5 miles southwest of Henderson
San Augustine Aethon Energy Operating LLC. KVG-Knox-Alloc/1HB Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 13526 13491 11/64 6.1 miles northwest of San Augustine
San Augustine Aethon Energy Operating LLC. KVG-Knox-Alloc/3HU Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 12911 16222 20/64 6.1 miles northwest of San Augustine
San Augustine Aethon Energy Operating LLC. KVG-Knox-Alloc/4HB Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 13251 15263 13/64 6.1 miles northwest of San Augustine
San Augustine Aethon Energy Operating LLC. Byrd-Baret/1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 13628 15357 19/64 3 miles northwest of San Augustine
San Augustine Aethon Energy Operating LLC. Byrd-Cousteau/3H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 13347 9434 18/64 3 miles northwest of San Augustine
San Augustine Aethon Energy Operating LLC. Coronado-Cousteau/1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 13308 6739 18/64 4 miles west of San Augustine
San Augustine Aethon Energy Operating LLC. Byrd-Bly/4H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 13311 17152 20/64 3 miles northwest of San Augustine
San Augustine Aethon Energy Operating LLC. Coronado-Cousteau/2H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 13303 7605 20/64 4 miles west of San Augustine
Shelby Aethon Energy Operating LLC. Black Stone BL/2HB Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 12657 9506 22/64 6.6 miles northeast of San Augustine