DRILLING
County Operator Lease/Well Field Survey Type Depth Location
Dallas GHA Barnett LLC. Cobra Palomino Unit/12H Newark, East Bradshaw, D. oil or gas 9000 within Grand Prairie
Dallas GHA Barnett LLC. Appaloosa Cobra Unit/14H Newark, East Bradshaw, D. oil or gas 9000 within Grand Prairie
Dallas GHA Barnett LLC. Quarter Horse/1H Newark, East Bough, J.R. oil or gas 9000 within Grand Prairie
Dallas GHA Barnett LLC. Quarter Horse/2H Newark, East Bough, J.R. oil or gas 9000 within Grand Prairie
Harrison Rose City Resources LLC. Jewell/1 Whelan Simpson, S.B. oil 7450 3.6 miles northwest of Harleton
Harrison Sponte Operating Inc. Brune-Harris/1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Netherly, A. gas 12000 9 miles southwest of Marshall
Harrison Sponte Operating Inc. Brune-Harris/2H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Netherly, A. gas 12000 9 miles southwest of Marshall
Harrison Sabine Oil & Gas Corporation Bergin/4H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Lynch, J. gas 12500 13 miles south of Marshall
Harrison Sabine Oil & Gas Corporation Bergin/5H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Lynch, J. gas 12500 13 miles south of Marshall
Harrison Rockcliff Energy Operating Bryson A1 HV Unit H/7H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Field, C.W. gas 13000 3.5 miles southwest of Waskom
Harrison Rockcliff Energy Operating Bryson A1 HV Unit H/8H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Field, C.W. gas 13000 3.5 miles southwest of Waskom
LATX Operations LLC. Harrison County SWD/3 Bethany Walling, J.C. injection well 8100 5.7 miles west of Waskom
Limestone Stoud Petroleum Inc. Vickery/2 Navasota Chavert, J.L. gas 8500 3.5 miles southwest of Personville
Panola Blue Dome Operating LLC. Tiller East/4H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Wornick, J. gas 11500 6.5 miles south of Waskom
Panola Blue Dome Operating LLC. Tiller-Shelby/3H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Wornick, J. gas 11500 6.5 miles south of Waskom
Panola KJ Energy LLC. Holder-Dillen-Bounds/1H Brachfield, S.E. Kuykendall, M. gas 9680 13.6 miles southwest of Carthage
Panola Buffco Production Inc. Bowen/6 Carthage Hamilton, W. oil or gas 10360 4.7 miles southeast of Tatum
Panola Sheridan Production Co. III Davis, M.L./1 Carthage Shields, J. oil or gas 9670 9 miles southwest of Carthage
Panola Sheridan Production Co. III Williamson/19 Carthage Graves, G.N. oil or gas 9500 4.1 miles southwest of Carthage
Robertson Comstock Oil & Gas LLC. Cazey Black A/1H Bald Prairie Beeson, H.W. gas 16000 6.5 miles northeast of Franklin
San Augustine XTO Energy Inc. Keydets-A47/4H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Hall, W.H. gas 21000 12 miles southwest of San Augustine
San Augustine Pine Wave Energy Partners LLC. S. Kardell KS/1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Quirk, E. gas 13750 2 miles east of San Augustine
San Augustine Pine Wave Energy Partners LLC. S. Kardell KS/1HB Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Quirk, E. gas 13500 2 miles east of San Augustine
Shelby XTO Energy Inc. OB/4B Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Haley, M.A. gas 20000 10 miles southeast of Shelbyville
Upshur Sabine Oil & Gas Corporation Wertz-Collie/1H Gilmer Esparcia, M.A. oil or gas 12000 9.75 miles southwest of Gilmer
COMPLETIONSCounty Operator Lease/Well Field Depth Flow Rate (42 Hrs.) Choke Size Location
Cherokee Sabine Oil & Gas Corporation McGill-Murphy/1H Overton 12242 9387 41/64 0.75 mile southwest of Troup
Harrison Trinity Operating LLC. Snider Industries/1 Longwood 7973 N/A N/A 5.5 miles northwest of Waskom
Harrison Trinity Operating LLC. Snider Industries/2 Longwood 8203 N/A N/A 5.5 miles northwest of Waskom
Panola Slant Operating LLC. Williams Gas Unit/4 Carthage 10170 7 22/64 11.7 miles west of Carthage
Panola Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC. Sabine Royalty North HV Unit A/1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 11324 24732 32/64 12 miles southeast of DeBerry
Shelby Aethon Energy Operating LLC. Battery Gas Unit/2HB Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 11525 10448 19/64 12 miles east of Shelbyville
Van Zandt Basa Resources Inc. White, W.H./3C Van 3050 N/A N/A 0.4 mile north of Van