DRILLING
County Operator Lease/Well Field Survey Type Depth Location
Cass; Barrow-Shaver Resources Co.; Wilmeth-Wren/1H; Hidden Rock; Bird, J.; oil; 12000; 16.6 miles southwest of Linden
Cherokee; Crescent Pass Energy LLC.; Parker Gas Unit No. 1/3; Southern Pine; Gibbs, Z.; gas; 10990; 12.8 miles southwest of Rusk
Cherokee; Buffco Production Inc.; Haddox, Cecil F./1; Good Springs; James Hamilton; oil or gas; 8500; 9 miles southeast of Troup
Cherokee; Buffco Production Inc.; Bomar, John L.R. et al./1; P.L. Rodessa; Dikes, W.; oil or gas; 8613; 10 miles southeast of Troup
Harrison; RFE Operating LLC.; Osceola-McElroy heirs/2H; Woodlawn; Craine, J.B.; oil or gas; 10000; 7.2 miles southeast of Jefferson
Harrison; Comstock Oil & Gas LLC.; McClaran/3H; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); Edwards, M.D.; gas; 13000; 1.4 miles northeast of Waskom
Harrison; Valence Operating Company; Brune-Burnett C/7H; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); Duncan, M.; gas; 12000; 10.1 miles southwest of Marshall
Harrison; Valence Operating Company; Brune-Burnett C/8H; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); Duncan, M.; gas; 12000; 10.1 miles southwest of Marshall
Rose City Resources LLC.; Kibbe/2H; Whelan; Wilson, R.P.; oil; 7450; 4.3 miles northwest of Harleton
Panola; Chevron U.S.A. Inc.; DWD Nottingham Sheriff A/0032HV; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); Dixon, F.B.; gas; 12100; 13.87 miles east of Carthage
COMPLETIONS
County Operator Lease/Well Field Depth Flow Rate (42 Hrs.) Choke Size Location
Cherokee; NEC Operating LLC.; Wade GU/1; Reklaw; 10200; 21; 48/64; 7.9 miles east of Rusk
Cherokee; XTO Energy Inc.; Chronister heirs/49; Doyle Creek; 13000; N/A; N/A; 6.6 miles southeast of Alto
Harrison; Trinity Operating LLC.; TJT Unit/3H; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); 10582; 19368; 28; 5.5 miles northwest of Waskom
Harrison; Sponte Operating Inc.; Brune-Harris/2H; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); 11369; 32; 9 miles southwest of Marshall
Leon; BRG Lone Star LTD.; Sadler, Ann Ward/2; Alabama Ferry; 9618; N/A; N/A; 8.2 miles east of Centerville
Leon; BRG Lone Star LTD.; Sadler, Ann Ward/1; Alabama Ferry; 9650; N/A; N/A; 8.2 miles east of Centerville
Limestone; Crescent Pass Energy LLC.; Tucker/7; Personville; 9500; N/A; N/A; 6.87 miles southwest of Teague
Nacogdoches; Aethon Energy Operating LLC.; Silver Hammer-Patzakis/4HB; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); 13252; N/A; N/A; 3 miles northwest of Chireno
Panola; Comstock Oil & Gas LLC.; Carthage Gas Unit/11H; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); 10564; 15445; 30; 6 miles northeast of Carthage
Panola; Blue Dome Operating LLC.; Tiller West/1H; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); 11071; 16281; 28/64; 0.9 mile northwest of Bethany
Panola; Sabine Oil & Gas Corporation; Toledo Bend Gas Unit/1H; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); 11071; N/A; N/A; 19 miles southeast of Marshall
Panola; Sabine Oil & Gas Corporation; Toledo Bend Gas Unit/2H; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); 10935; N/A; N/A; 3.3 miles southeast of Elysian Field
Panola; Sabine Oil & Gas Corporation; Toledo Bend Gas Unit/3H; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); 10895; N/A; N/A; 3.3 miles southeast of Elysian Field
Panola; Sabine Oil & Gas Corporation; Lake Alexander/1H; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); 11006; N/A; N/A; 19 miles southeast of Marshall
Panola; Sabine Oil & Gas Corporation; Lake Furrh/1H; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); 10949; N/A; N/A; 2.9 miles east of Elysian Field
Panola; Sabine Oil & Gas Corporation; Caddo Lake/1H; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); 10965; N/A; N/A; 2.9 miles east of Elysian Field
Panola; Sabine Oil & Gas Corporation; Caddo Lake/2H; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); 10321; N/A; N/A; 18 miles southeast of Marshall
Panola; Sabine Oil & Gas Corporation; Caddo Lake/3H; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); 11000; N/A; N/A; 18 miles southeast of Marshall
Panola; Sabine Oil & Gas Corporation; Caddo Lake/4H; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); 10946; N/A; N/A; 18 miles southeast of Marshall
Panola; Chevron U.S.A. Inc.; Werner-Spradley/1; Carthage; 6266; 42; 32/64; 15 miles southeast of Carthage
Robertson; Aethon Energy Operating LLC.; Currie/2HB; Bald Prairie; 15624; 36850; 20; 7.7 miles southwest of Marquez
Rusk; Sabine Oil & Gas Corporation; Bowman-Ashmore/1H; Henderson, E.; 11271; N/A; N/A; 6.5 miles southwest of Henderson
Rusk; Sabine Oil & Gas Corporation; Strong-Crim/1H; Oak Hill; 10076; N/A; N/A; 1.3 miles northeast of Henderson
Rusk; Sabine Oil & Gas Corporation; Strong-Crim/2H; Oak Hill; 10782; N/A; N/A; 1.3 miles northeast of Henderson
San Augustine; Aethon Energy Operating LLC.; Baret Oglesbee/1H; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); 13687; 17210; 19; 3 miles west of San Augustine
San Augustine; Aethon Energy Operating LLC.; Baret Oglesbee/2H; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); 13703; 16405; 19; 3 miles west of San Augustine
San Augustine; Aethon Energy Operating LLC.; Baret Oglesbee/3H; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); 13725; 17513; 19; 3 miles west of San Augustine
Shelby; Legacy Reserves Operating LP.; USA Cothrom/12H; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); 12101; 14332; 36; 8.7 miles east of Shelbyville
Shelby; Legacy Reserves Operating LP.; Doyle Boles Federal/14H; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); 12058; N/A; N/A; 8.7 miles west of Shelbyville
Wood; XTO Energy Inc.; Hawkins Field Unit/9623; Hawkins; 4940; N/A; N/A; 1 mile west of Hawkins
— The drilling report was produced with data from the Texas Railroad Commission from May 7-13, 2023. The following counties were searched: Anderson, Angelina, Camp, Cass, Cherokee, Dallas, Ellis, Franklin, Freestone, Gregg, Harrison, Henderson, Houston, Kaufman, Leon, Limestone, Marion, Nacogdoches, Navarro, Panola, Rains, Robertson, Rusk, San Augustine, Shelby, Smith, Upshur, Van Zandt and Wood.