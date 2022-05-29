DRILLING
County Operator Lease/Well Field Survey Type Depth Location
Navarro Walker Operating Company Herrin/1 Wildcat Kinkennon, W.P. oil or gas 3950 2.5 miles northwest of Richland
San Augustine Aethon Energy Operating LLC. Baret Oglesbee/1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Hail, J. gas 14450 3 miles west of San Augustine
San Augustine Aethon Energy Operating LLC. Baret Oglesbee/2H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Hail, J. gas 14450 3 miles west of San Augustine
San Augustine Aethon Energy Operating LLC. Baret Oglesbee/3H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Hail, J. gas 14450 3 miles west of San Augustine
San Augustine Aethon Energy Operating LLC. Baret Oglesbee/4H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Hail, J. gas 14450 3 miles west of San Augustine
San Augustine XTO Energy Inc. Black Knights/5HM Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Zanco, C. gas 19000 8.6 miles northwest of San Augustine
San Augustine Aethon Energy Operating LLC. Blue Hens Gas Unit/1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) HT&B RR CO/Kirby, J.H. gas 14700 7 miles southwest of San Augustine
San Augustine Aethon Energy Operating LLC. Blue Hens Gas Unit/2HB Carthage (Haynesville Shale) HT&B RR CO/Kirby, J.H. gas 14700 7 miles southwest of San Augustine
San Augustine Aethon Energy Operating LLC. Blue Hens Gas Unit/3H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) HT&B RR CO/Kirby, J.H. gas 14700 7 miles southwest of San Augustine
San Augustine Aethon Energy Operating LLC. Blue Hens Gas Unit/4HB Carthage (Haynesville Shale) HT&B RR CO/Kirby, J.H. gas 14700 7 miles southwest of San Augustine
Shelby Advantek Shelby County LLC. Shelby Salty SWD/1 Coney Taylor, J. injection well 7100 7 miles southwest of Center
Smith Linder, John Operating Co. LLC. South Tyler Paluxy Unit/5 Tyler Marshall, Univ. oil 8000 3 miles south of Tyler
COMPLETIONSCounty Operator Lease/Well Field Depth Flow Rate (42 Hrs.) Choke Size Location
Freestone Crescent Pass Energy LLC. Whitaker/2 Stewards Mill, E. 7760 N/A N/A 7.4 miles north of Fairfield
Panola KJ Energy LLC. Cassity-Powell/2H Brachfield, S.E. 10115 10947 43/64 13.7 miles west of Carthage
Panola Sponte Operating Inc. Wagstaff-Beckville/2HH Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 11577 6261 40/64 2.8 miles northeast of Tatum
Panola Slant Operations LLC. Bill Powers A/3 Carthage 10055 82.3 22/64 2.5 miles north of Clayton
Panola Slant Operations LLC. Bill Powers A/8BP Carthage 9740 195 22/64 2 miles north of Clayton