DRILLING
County Operator Lease/Well Field Survey Type Depth Location
Anderson Trueblood Resources Inc. Fitzgerald/14 Slocum Crawford, J. oil 665 2 miles northwest of Slocum
Anderson Trueblood Resources Inc. Fitzgerald/13 Slocum Crawford, J. oil 665 2 miles northwest of Slocum
Anderson Trueblood Resources Inc. Fitzgerald/1 Slocum Crawford, J. oil 665 2 miles northwest of Slocum
Freestone AP Operating Inc. Lane, T.W./3 Kirvin (Travis Peak) White, A. gas 8800 0.9 miles north of Kirvin
Gregg Neches Exploration LLC. Castleberry/5 Willow Springs (Travis Peak) Sanchez, D. gas 10839 within Longview
Marion Rose City Resources LLC. Sharp/1H Whelan (Pettit) Rogers, N. oil 7420 5.8 miles northwest of Harleton
Panola Slant Operating LLC. Dobbins Gu/9 Carthage (Travis Peak) Golden, J.N. oil or gas 10267 12.3 miles northwest of Carthage
Robertson Treadstone Energy PRTNR OP LLC PMF/1HA Giddings (Austin Chalk-3) George Antonio Nixon oil 6400 16.7 miles southwest of Franklin
Smith Strand Energy L.C. Perdue/1 Wildcat Mann, L. oil or gas 9900 5.7 miles southwest of Lindale
Smith Valence Operating Company Shubert/1H Girlie Caldwell (Goodland LM) Quevedo, T. oil 9400 2.2 miles southwest of Noonday
COMPLETIONS
County Operator Lease/Well Field Depth Flow Rate (42 Hrs.) Choke Size Location
Harrison Merit Energy Company Hurd Gas Unit/8 Woodlawn (Travis Peak) 10148 N/A N/A 0.3 miles south of Woodlawn
Panola Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC. Herndon HV West Unit D/4H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 11292 18717 26/64 14.5 miles southeast of Deberry
Panola Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC. Mesa Minerals HV Unit C/3H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 11164 23122 28/64 8.75 miles southeast of Deberry
Panola Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC. Jordan-Caldwell HV Unit A/1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 11062 27450 30/64 7 miles east of Deberry
Panola Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC. Jordan-Caldwell HV Unit B/2H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 10967 23091 30/64 7 miles east of Deberry
Panola Sheridan Production Co. III, LLC. Collins Unit/16U Carthage (Travis Peak) 9655 9.0 64/64 3.5 miles northeast of Carthage
Panola Sabine Oil & Gas Corporation Hudson Go/4H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 11161 2050 30/64 7.9 miles southeast of Deberry
Panola Sabine Oil & Gas Corporation Hudson Go/5H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 11309 21172 26/64 7.9 miles southeast of Deberry
Panola Tanos Exploration II, LLC. Ball 2 Unit/12 Carthage (Rodessa) 9563 38 64 8.4 miles southwest of Carthage