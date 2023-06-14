DRILLING
County Operator Lease/Well Field Survey Type Depth Location
Franklin Southwest Operating Inc. Tyle Lundell Creek/1 Wildcat W. Lane oil or gas 12950 4.8 miles southeast of Mount Vernon
Kaufman Enterprise Products Texas LLC S1-270/1 Wildcat Anthony, R cathodic protection well 402 5.61 miles south of Kaufman
Nacogdoches Aethon Energy Operating LLC Blackbird GU/2H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Y’Barbo, J.I. gas 14200 1.9 miles northwest of Attoyac
Nacogdoches Aethon Energy Operating LLC. Blue Jay-Blackbird/1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Y’Barbo, J.I. gas 14200 1.9 miles northwest of Attoyac
Nacogdoches Aethon Energy Operating LLC. Blackbird GU/3H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Y’Barbo, J.I gas 14200 1.2 miles north of Attoyac
Nacogdoches Aethon Energy Operating LLC. Blackbird GU/4H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Y’Barbo, J.I. gas 14200 1.2 miles north of Attoyac
Panola Exco Operating Company LP. Bowles GU/2H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) McGee, A.T.; gas 13500 8 miles southeast of DeBerry
Panola Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC. Pope Jean West HV Unit C/3H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Baker, J.W. gas 13000 13 miles southeast of DeBerry
Panola Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC. Pope Jean West HV Unit D/4H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Baker, J.W. gas 13000 13 miles southeast of DeBerry
Panola Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC Pope Jean West HV Unit E/5H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Baker, J.W. gas 13000 13 miles southeast of DeBerry
Panola Chevron U.S.A. Inc. DWD Robinhood B/0962HV Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Herren, W.M. gas 11700 15.23 miles east of Carthage
Panola Sabine Oil & Gas Corporation North Hickey C/3H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) English, W. gas 12000 13 miles northeast of Carthage
Panola Sabine Oil & Gas Corporation North Hickey D/4H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) English, W. gas 2000 13 miles northeast of Carthage
San Augustine Aethon Energy Operating LLC Clark Armstrong A/1HB Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Bittick, J. gas 14250 3.5 miles north of San Augustine
San Augustine Aethon Energy Operating LLC Clark Armstrong B/2H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Bittick, J. gas 14600 3.5 miles north of San Augustine
San Augustine Aethon Energy Operating LLC Clark Armstrong B/3HB Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Bittick, J. gas 14250 3.5 miles north of San Augustine
San Augustine Aethon Energy Operating LLC Clark Armstrong D/4H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Bittick, J. gas 14600 3.5 miles north of San Augustine
San Augustine Aethon Energy Operating LLC Clark Armstrong D/5HB Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Bittick, J. gas 14250 3.5 miles north of San Augustine
San Augustine Aethon Energy Operating LLC Clark Armstrong F/6H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Bittick, J. gas 14600 3.5 miles north of San Augustine
San Augustine Aethon Energy Operating LLC Clark Armstrong F/7HB Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Bittick, J. gas 14250 3.5 miles north of San Augustine
COMPLETIONS
County Operator Lease/Well Field Depth Flow Rate (42 Hrs.) Choke Size Location
Cass Barrow-Shaver Resources Co. Manning-Kessler/1H Hidden Rock 11476 N/A N/A 6.2 miles northeast of Avinger
Cass Rose City Resources LLC. Corbett/1 Hidden Rock 11391 N/A N/A 4.6 miles southwest of Linden
Dallas GHA Barnett LLC. DLS-Quarter Horse C/12H Newark, East 8996 N/A N/A within Grand Prairie
Dallas GHA Barnett LLC. DLS-Quarter Horse D/13H Newark, East 8900 N/A N/A within Grand Prairie
Dallas GHA Barnett LLC. DLS-Quarter Horse E/14H Newark, East 8991 N/A N/A within Grand Prairie
Dallas GHA Barnett LLC. DLS-Quarter Horse F/15H Newark, East 8900 N/A N/A within Grand Prairie
Gregg Neches Exploration LLC. Culpepper, E.P./2 Willow Springs 7110 N/A N/A within Longview
Harrison Ark-La-Tex Energy LLC. Waskom SWD/15813 Bethany 7650 N/A N/A 7.9 miles west of Waskom
Harrison LATX Operations LLC. Harrison County SWD/3 Bethany 8000 N/A N/A 5.7 miles west of Waskom
Harrison Sabine Oil & Gas Corporation Furrh-Mims Gas Unit/1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 11124 N/A N/A 14.5 miles southeast of Marshall
Harrison Sabine Oil & Gas Corporation Furrh-Mims/2H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 11225 N/A N/A 14.5 miles southeast of Marshall
Nacogdoches Aethon Energy Operating LLC. Lucy Unit/2H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 13852 N/A N/A 6 miles northeast of Woden
Nacogdoches Aethon Energy Operating LLC. Clous Gas Unit/1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 13132 20928 19/64 2 miles south of Martinsville
Nacogdoches Aethon Energy Operating LLC. Cayenne GU 1/5H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 14001 N/A N/A 1.9 miles southeast of Chireno
Nacogdoches Aethon Energy Operating LLC. Cayenne GU 1/6HB Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 13636 N/A N/A 1.9 miles southeast of Chireno
Panola Petroquest Energy LLC. Pace CV Unit/1H Carthage 9279 220 52/64 17.2 miles southeast of Carthage
Panola Glassell Producing Company Inc. Panola Development Company/5 Carthage 9850 N/A N/A 8 miles northeast of Carthage
Panola Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC. Minnie Bell HV Unit B/2H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 10953 28139 38/64 6.5 miles east of Elysian Field
Panola Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC. Minnie Bell HV Unit D/4H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 10954 20972 32/64 6.5 miles east of Elysian Field
Panola Corsa Resources LLC. Neal Heirs Unit/1 Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 10806 565 10/64 9.2 miles southwest of Carthage
Panola Sabine Oil & Gas Corporation Hudson GO/8H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 11303 N/A N/A 8.4 miles southeast of DeBerry
Rusk Buffco Production Inc. Cannon, T.P./1 Minden 10908 N/A N/A 2 miles north of Henderson
San Augustine Aethon Energy Operating LLC. Sally Ride/1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 12989 22981 18/64 8 miles northwest of San Augustine
San Augustine XTO Energy Inc. Vandals Mustangs/2H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 12707 N/A N/A 10 miles south of Center
Upshur Buffco Production Inc. Cedar Springs Gas Unit 3/8 Cedar Springs 11773 38 64/64 3.6 miles northwest of Coffeeville
— The drilling report was produced with data from the Texas Railroad Commission from May 14-20, 2023. The following counties were searched: Anderson, Angelina, Camp, Cass, Cherokee, Dallas, Ellis, Franklin, Freestone, Gregg, Harrison, Henderson, Houston, Kaufman, Leon, Limestone, Marion, Nacogdoches, Navarro, Panola, Rains, Robertson, Rusk, San Augustine, Shelby, Smith, Upshur, Van Zandt and Wood.