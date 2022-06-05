DRILLING
County Operator Lease/Well Field Survey Type Depth Location
Freestone Stroud Petroleum Inc. McLeod/3 Nan-Su-Gail Riondo, M. gas 13000 6.2 miles east of Fairfield
Harrison Sabine Oil & Gas Corporation Colda Farms/2H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Anderson, B. gas 12500 15 miles southeast of Marshall
Harrison Rose City Resources LLC. Peteet/1H Whelan Simpson, S.B. oil 7450 3.7 miles northwest of Harleton
Harrison Sabine Oil & Gas Corporation Bergin/6H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Lynch, J. gas 12500 13 miles south of Marshall
Harrison Sabine Oil & Gas Corporation Bergin/7H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Lynch, J. gas 12500 13 miles south of Marshall
Harrison M.E. Operating & Services Inc. Downer/2 Wildcat F. Fuller oil or gas 9900 2.1 miles southeast of Leigh
Panola Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC. Hooper HV Unit A/1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Humphries, J. gas 13000 9 miles north of DeBerry
Panola Sabine Oil & Gas Corporation North Hickey/1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) English, W. gas 12000 13 miles northeast of Carthage
Panola Sabine Oil & Gas Corporation North Hickey/2H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) English, W. gas 12000 13 miles northeast of Carthage
Panola Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC. Hooper HV Unit B/2H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Humphries, J. gas 13000 9 miles north of DeBerry
Panola Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC. Hooper HV Unit C/3H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Humphries, J. gas 13000 9 miles north of DeBerry
Panola Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC. Hooper HV Unit D/4H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Humphries, J. gas 13000 9 miles north of DeBerry
Panola Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC. Jackson-Furrh HV Unit A/1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Cheairs, J. gas 13000 2.5 miles southeast of Elysian Field
Panola Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC. Jackson-Furrh HV Unit B/2H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Cheairs, J. gas 13000 2.5 miles southeast of Elysian Field
Panola Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC. Jackson-Furrh HV Unit C/3H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Cheairs, J. gas 13000 2.5 miles southeast of Elysian Field
Shelby Legacy Reserves Operating LP. USA Cothrom Unit C1/1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Mosley, J.H. gas 12500 8.7 miles east of Shelbyville
Shelby Legacy Reserves Operating LP. USA Cothrom Unit C3/3H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Mosley, J.H. gas 12500 8.7 miles east of Shelbyville
Smith Linder, John Operating Co. LLC. South Tyler Paluxy Unit/6 Tyler Marshall Univ oil 8000 3 miles south of Tyler
COMPLETIONSCounty Operator Lease/Well Field Depth Flow Rate (42 Hrs.) Choke Size Location
Angelina Aethon Energy Operating LLC. Rainier Gas Unit/3H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 16884 22781 25/64 10 miles east of Lufkin
Cass Rose City Resources LLC. Heath/1 Hidden Rock (Cotton Valley Lime) 11377 N/A N/A 4.3 miles south of Linden
Cass Rose City Resources LLC. Paris/1 Hidden Rock (Cotton Valley Lime) 12325 N/A N/A 3.5 miles southeast of Lone Star
Harrison Comstock Oil & Gas LLC. Swift WSL H/1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 10747 N/A N/A 7 miles southwest of Waskom
Harrison Comstock Oil & Gas LLC. Swift WSL H/2H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 10874 N/A N/A 7 miles southwest of Waskom
Houston BRG Lone Star LTD Temple-Inland/1 Davy Crockett 7930 N/A N/A 2.7 miles northwest of Weches
Panola Slant Operating LLC. Reed Estate Unit/16 Carthage 10050 605 22/64 9 miles southwest of Beckville
Panola Slant Operating LLC. H.D. Browning Gas Unit No. 1/14 Carthage 10150 196 22/64 2.8 miles north of Fair Play
Panola Sabine Oil & Gas Corporation IPCO-E Johnson/2H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 10564 N/A N/A 14 miles northeast of Carthage
Panola Sheridan Production Co. III LLC. Collins Unit/8 Carthage 8355 1023 14/64 3.75 miles northeast of Carthage
Rusk Sabine Oil & Gas Corporation Crim/1 Oak Hill 7509 3 14/64 4.1 miles southeast of Henderson
Rusk Sheridan Production Co. III LLC. Kruse Gas Unit/3 Appleby, N. 10051 5 64/64 4.5 miles northwest of Garrison
Smith Breitburn Operating LP. Green Bay-Echard Allocation/1H Overton 11870 N/A N/A 0.5 mile northwest of Omen