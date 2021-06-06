DRILLING
County Operator Lease/Well Field Survey Type Depth Location
Cherokee ...Merit Energy Company Shelton/4 Black Bayou (Glen Rose) Durst, J. gas 12057 2.1 miles northeast of Wells
Harrison ...Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC. G.D. McKay HV Unit H/8H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Harper, H. gas 13000 4 miles northwest of Elysian Field
Harrison ...Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC. Stroud HV Unit A/1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Mitchell, B. gas 13000 4.5 miles northeast of Elysian Field
Harrison ...Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC. Stroud HV Unit B/2H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Mitchell, B. gas 13000 4.5 miles northeast of Elysian Field
Harrison ...Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC. Stroud HV Unit C/3H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Mitchell, B. gas 13000 4.5 miles northeast of Elysian Field
Harrison ...Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC. Stroud HV Unit D/4H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Mitchell, B. gas 13000 4.5 miles northeast of Elysian Field
Harrison ...Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC. Stroud HV Unit E/5H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Mitchell, B. gas 13000 4.5 miles northeast of Elysian Field
Harrison ...Rose City Resources LLC. Buford/1H Whelan (Pettit) Simpson, BH oil 7425 3.4 miles northwest of Harleton
Panola ...Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC. McLaurin HV Unit A/1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Alstone, T.M. gas 13000 3 miles east of Elysian Field
Panola ...Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC. McLaurin HV Unit B/2H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Alstone T.M. gas 13000 3 miles east of Elysian Field
Panola ...Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC. McLaurin HV Unit C/3H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Alstone, T.M. gas 13000 3 miles east of Elysian Field
Panola ...Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC. McLaurin HV Unit D/4H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Alstone, T.M. gas 13000 3 miles east of Elysian Field
Panola ...Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC. Sabine Royalty North HV Unit A/1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Baker, D. gas 13000 12 miles southeast of Deberry
Panola ...Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC. Sabine Royalty North HV Unit B/2H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Baker, D. gas 13000 12 miles southeast of Deberry
Panola ...Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC. Sabine Royalty North HV Unit C/3H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Baker, D. gas 13000 12 miles southeast of Deberry
Panola ...Sheridan Production Co. III, LLC. Allison Unit/23 Carthage (Hill, Southwest) Lindsey, C. oil or gas 8500 2.5 miles southwest of Carthage
Van Zandt ...Basa Resources Inc. White W.H. 504/1 Van Walling, J. oil or gas 2981 0.5 miles northwest of Van
COMPLETIONS
County Operator Lease/Well Field Depth Flow Rate (42 Hrs.) Choke Size Location
Franklin Valence Operating Company Moncrief-Westland Unit/203 W.A. Moncrief (Smackover) 12377 N/A N/A 3 miles north of Winnsboro
Freestone Crescent Pass Energy LLC. Ivy “B” Gas Unit 1/3 Teague (CV-Bossier Cons.) 12685 N/A N/A 4 miles southeast of Fairfield
Freestone Crescent Pass Energy LLC. Hill, F.R. Gas Unit 1/4 Nan-Su-Gail (CV Consolidated) 12700 N/A N/A 7 miles northeast of Fairfield
Freestone Crescent Pass Energy LLC. Jones, E. Gas Unit 1/9 Nan-Su-Gail (CV Consolidated) 13000 N/A N/A 4.9 miles southeast of Fairfield
Freestone Crescent Pass Energy LLC. Ivy “B” Gas Unit 1/4 Teague (CV-Bossier Cons.) 12275 N/A N/A 4 miles southeast of Fairfield
Freestone Crescent Pass Energy LLC. Meier, Fred H./1 Nan-Su-Gail (CV Consolidated) 12850 N/A N/A 5.9 miles southeast of Fairfield
Harrison Sheridan Production Co. III, LLC. Abney, C.M./3T Waskom (Travis Peak 6115) 6710 N/A N/A 5 miles southwest of Waskom
Harrison Sheridan Production Co. III, LLC. Abney, C.M./3T Waskom (Travis Peak 6115) 6710 N/A N/A 5 miles southwest of Waskom
Harrison Merit Energy Company Pierce, Peggy R. Gas Unit/2 Woodlawn (Pettit) 10100 66 58/64 3.3 miles north of Marshall
Leon XTO Energy Inc. King, Gail/51H Bear Grass (Cotton Valley Cons) 14646 3565 13/64 6.3 miles northwest of Jewett
Leon Oak Energy LLC. Wall Ranch/2H Red Oak (Subclarksville 6060) 7066 N/A N/A 4.4 miles southwest of Centerville
Nacogdoches Sonerra Resources Corporation Moon Pie/46 Nacogdoches 418 N/A N/A 15 miles southeast of Nacogdoches
Panola Sheridan Production Co. III, LLC. Hula A-21 Unit/A21 Carthage (Travis Peak) 9614 154 16/64 4.4 miles east of Carthage
Panola Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC. Aaron Jeter Deep Gas Unit/1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 10960 22742 30/64 7 miles east of Elysian Field
Panola Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC. Aaron Jeter Dep Gas Unit/2H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 11082 24020 30/64 7 miles east of Elysian Field
Panola Sheridan Production Co. III, LLC. Davis, A.L./3 Carthage (Travis Peak) 9550 51 16/64 4 miles southwest of Carthage
Rusk Sabine Oil & Gas Corporation Wesson GU/2 Oak Hill (Travis Peak) 11020 N/A N/A 2.65 miles southwest of Henderson
San Augustine Aethon Energy Operating LLC. KVG-King Alloc/6HB Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 13160 12417 33/64 6.1 miles northwest of San Augustine
San Augustine Aethon Energy Operating LLC. KVG-King Alloc/5H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 13529 13033 26/64 6.1 miles northwest of San Augustine
San Augustine Aethon Energy Operating LLC. S. Timber-King-KVG Alloc/1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 13544 13377 27/64 6.2 miles northwest of San Augustine
San Augustine Aethon Energy Operating LLC. Von Goetz, Katherine/3 Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 13605 N/A N/A 5.49 miles northwest of San Augustine
San Augustine Aethon Energy Operating LLC. King Gas Unit/1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 13600 N/A N/A 5.63 miles northwest of San Augustine
Wood Valence Operating Company Foster, Mary Lou/1 Como (Rodessa Hill, LO.) 8800 N/A N/A 3.7 miles northwest of Rock Hill