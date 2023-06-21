DRILLING
County Operator Lease/Well Field Survey Type Depth Location
Harrison; Rose City Resources LLC.; Kibbe/1H; Whelan; Wilson, R.P.; oil; 7350; 4.3 miles northwest of Harleton
Harrison; RFE Operating LLC.; Nichols and Dimes/1; Lansing, North; Nelson, W.; injection well; 9200; 3.8 miles northwest of Hallsville
Kaufman; Enterprise Products Texas OP LLC.; S1-262.67/1; Wildcat; Falcon, D.; cathodic protection well; 402; 2.48 miles southwest of Kaufman
Nacogdoches; Aethon Energy Operating LLC.; Glass Onion GU/5H; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); Y'Barbo, J.I.; gas; 14300; 1.9 miles northwest of Attoyac
Nacogdoches; Aethon Energy Operating LLC.; Glass Onion GU/6H; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); Y'Barbo, J.I.; gas; 14300; 1.9 miles northwest of Attoyac
Nacogdoches; Aethon Energy Operating LLC.; Chenzo Gas Unit/1H; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); Flores, HRS J.; gas; 14300; 2.1 miles south of Martinsville
Nacogdoches; Aethon Energy Operating LLC.; Chenzo Gas Unit/2HB; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); Flores, HRS J.; gas; 13900; 2.1 miles south of Martinsville
Nacogdoches; Aethon Energy Operating LLC.; Chenzo Gas Unit/3H; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); Flores, HRS J.; gas; 14300; 2.1 miles south of Martinsville
Nacogdoches; Aethon Energy Operating LLC.; Chenzo Gas Unit/4HB; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); Flores, HRS J.; gas; 13900; 2.1 miles south of Martinsville
Panola; Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC.; Carter-Weiner HV Unit A/1H; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); Parmer, J.; gas; 13000; 4 miles south of DeBerry
Panola; Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC.; Carter-Weiner HV Unit B/2H; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); Parmer, J.; gas; 13000; 4 miles south of DeBerry
Panola; Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC.; Carter-Weiner HV Unit C/3H; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); Parmer, J.; gas; 13000; 4 miles south of DeBerry
Panola; KJ Energy LLC.; Smith-Cassity/3H; Brachfield, S.E.; Alred, S. Jr.; gas; 10171; 12.6 miles east of Henderson
San Augustine; Pine Wave Energy Partners OP LLC.; Williams Chumley WO A/1H; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); Churmley, J.; gas; 13250; 3 miles northeast of San Augustine
San Augustine; Pine Wave Energy Partners OP LLC.; Williams Chumley WO B/1HB; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); Churmley, J.; gas; 12950; 3 miles northeast of San Augustine
Shelby; XTO Energy Inc.; Buffaloes DU/1B; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); Kimbro, W.; gas; 21000; 9.5 miles southwest of Center
Shelby; XTO Energy Inc.; Buffaloes DU/2B; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); Kimbro, W.; gas; 21500; 9.5 miles southwest of Center
COMPLETIONS
County Operator Lease/Well Field Depth Flow Rate (42 Hrs.) Choke Size Location
Cass; Rose City Resources LLC.; Hard Rock/1; Hidden Rock; 12185; N/A; N/A; 4 miles southeast of Lone Star
Cass; Rose City Resources LLC.; Allar/1; Hidden Rock; 12132; N/A; N/A; 5.1 miles southwest of Lone Star
Harrison; Crescent Pass Energy LLC.; Wood/2; Woodlawn; 7002; N/A; N/A; 9.8 miles northeast of Marshall
Leon; Crescent Pass Energy LLC.; Golie, Milton GU/1; McBee; 11055; N/A; N/A; 4.1 miles southwest of Jewett
Limestone; Crescent Pass Energy LLC.; Little, W.P./4; Personville; 11200; 348; 20/64; 6.7 miles west of Groesbeck
Limestone; Crescent Pass Energy LLC.; Vance, Mae B. GU/3; Personville; 11164; N/A; N/A; 4.6 miles southeast of Thronton
Limestone; Crescent Pass Energy LLC.; Rothermel, Paul/7; Personville; 11197; N/A; N/A; 2.5 miles southeast of Box Church
Nacogdoches; Aethon Energy Operating LLC.; Lucy-Julia/2H; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); 13923; 17575; 20; 5 miles northeast of Woden
Nacogdoches; Aethon Energy Operating LLC.; Lucy Unit/2H; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); 13852; 17375; 19; 6 miles northeast of Woden
Panola; KJ Energy LLC.; Taylor South/2H; Brachfield, S.E.; 10065; 3083; 46/64; 12.2 miles southwest of Carthage
San Augustine; Aethon Energy Operating LLC.; Sacagawea-Meir/2HB; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); 13075; N/A; N/A; 4 miles northwest of San Augustine
San Augustine; XTO Energy Inc.; Mavericks-Broncos/1B; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); 12815; 43724; 0/64; 7.2 miles northwest of San Augustine
San Augustine; Pine Wave Energy Partners OP LLC.; S. Kardell KS/1HB; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); 13192; 34536; 31/64; 2 miles east of San Augustine
Smith; Challenger Energy SVCS Co.; Cannon, David/1; Goodson; 12168; N/A; N/A; 12.8 miles southwest of Flint
Smith; Linder, John Operating Co.; South Tyler Paluxy Unit/8; Tyler; 7850; N/A; N/A; 3 miles south of Tyler
Van Zandt; Chanze Oil Co. Inc.; York/1; Van; 5304; N/A; N/A; 2 miles northeast of Van
Wood; Blackwell EXP & Development LLC.; Jones A/4; Wildcat; 8983; N/A; N/A; 2.5 miles southwest of Hainesville
— The drilling report was produced with data from the Texas Railroad Commission from May 14-20, 2023. The following counties were searched: Anderson, Angelina, Camp, Cass, Cherokee, Dallas, Ellis, Franklin, Freestone, Gregg, Harrison, Henderson, Houston, Kaufman, Leon, Limestone, Marion, Nacogdoches, Navarro, Panola, Rains, Robertson, Rusk, San Augustine, Shelby, Smith, Upshur, Van Zandt and Wood.