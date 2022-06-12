DRILLING
County Operator Lease/Well Field Survey Type Depth Location
Panola Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC. Sabine Royalty North HV Unit B/2H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Baker, D. gas 13000 12 miles southeast of DeBerry
Panola Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC. Sabine Royalty North HV Unit C/3H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Baker, D. gas 13000 12 miles southeast of DeBerry
Panola Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC. McLaurin HV Unit A/1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Alstone, T.M. gas 13000 3 miles east of Elysian Field
Panola R. Lacy Services LTD. Longino HV F/20HH Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Duboise, A. Jr. gas 12000 8.5 miles north of Carthage
Panola Sheridan Production Co. Brumble Unit/3 Bethany Mitchusson, E.F. oil or gas 8300 4 miles east of DeBerry
San Augustine Aethon Energy Operating LLC. Sacagawea-Meir-Lasalle Alloc/1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Holman, S. gas 14000 4 miles northwest of San Augustine
COMPLETIONSCounty Operator Lease/Well Field Depth Flow Rate (42 Hrs.) Choke Size Location
Angelina Aethon Energy Operating LLC. Denali Gas Unit/1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 16780 23015 21/64 14.2 miles southeast of Lufkin
Harrison RFE Operating LLC. Ralphie East/1H Woodlawn 9630 1564 28/64 6.4 miles southeast of Jefferson
Harrison Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC. Stroud HV Unit B/2H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 10943 16968 29 4.5 miles northeast of Elysian Field
Panola KJ Energy LLC. Cassity Gas Unit/3H Brachfield, S.E. 10110 9204 43/64 13.7 miles west of Carthage
Panola Slant Operating LLC. Gleason/1H Carthage 9505 1300 48/64 1.1 miles northwest of Clayton
Panola Slant Operating LLC. Taylor heirs/1 J.G.S. (Rodessa) 10160 N/A N/A 7.7 miles southwest of Beckville
Panola Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC. Hooper HV Unit A/1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 11432 24666 32 9 miles north of DeBerry
Panola Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC. Hooper HV Unit B/2H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 11413 25070 30/64 9 miles north of DeBerry
Panola Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC. Hooper HV Unit C/3H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 11478 26507 32/64 9 miles north of DeBerry
Panola Sabine Oil & Gas Corporation Ipco-E Johnson/1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 10512 19609 31/64 14 miles northeast of Carthage
Panola Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC. Sabine Royalty North HV Unit B/2H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 11224 25583 32/64 12 miles southeast of DeBerry
Panola Slant Operating LLC. Reed Estate Gas Unit/8 Carthage 10180 84 22/64 8.9 miles southwest of Beckville
Panola Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC. McLaurin HV Unit D/4H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 11130 17072 29/64 3 miles east of Elysian Field
San Augustine Aethon Energy Operating LLC. S. Timber-Knox Alloc/3HB Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 12889 11320 20/64 6.2 miles northwest of San Augustine
San Augustine Aethon Energy Operating LLC. Lewis-Whitton-Bishop Allocation/1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 13325 13569 21/64 5.3 miles northwest of San Augustine
Smith Weathers Exploration Inc. Hill/5 Tyler, West 7997 N/A N/A 6.2 miles west of Tyler
Smith Strand Energy L.C. Gift Ranch/3 NKB 5257 N/A N/A 5.2 miles northeast of Lindale
Wood Strand Energy L.C. Matthews/1 Crow 5674 N/A N/A 7.9 miles east of Hawkins