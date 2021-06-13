DRILLING
County Operator Lease/Well Field Survey Type Depth Location
Shelby Legacy Reserves Operating USA Cothrom Unit MBS C8/8H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Mosley, J.H. gas 12000 7.9 miles east of Shelbyville
Shelby Legacy Reserves Operating USA Cothrom Unit MBS C11/11H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Mosley, J.H. gas 12000 7.9 miles east of Shelbyville
Smith Breitburn Operating L.P. Harmon/8 Overton (Travis Peak) Henriquez, M.G. oil or gas 11688 5.3 miles northeast of Troup
Smith Breitburn Operating L.P. McElroy/9 Overton (Travis Peak) Edson, Gee oil or gas 12000 1.3 miles east of Troup
Smith Strand Energy McGehee/1 Wildcat Gilkison, F. oil or gas 9900 5.1 miles northeast of Lindale
COMPLETIONS
County Operator Lease/Well Field Depth Flow Rate (42 Hrs.) Choke Size Location
Harrison Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC. G.D. McKay HV Unit H/8H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 10977 15206 29/64 4 miles northwest of Elysian Field
Nacogdoches Aethon Energy Operating LLC. Jude Gu/5H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 13757 11616 18/64 6.5 miles northwest of Chireno
Rusk CCI East Texas Upstream LLC Barksdale Estate Oil Unit/1PG Henderson (Rusk Co. Pettit) 7830 N/A N/A 8.1 miles northwest of Henderson
San Augustine Aethon Energy Operating LLC. KVG-King Alloc/3H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 13532 11117 32/64 6.1 miles northwest of San Augustine