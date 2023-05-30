DRILLING
County Operator Lease/Well Field Survey Type Depth Location
Anderson; Trueblood Resources Inc.; Fitzgerald/I10; Slocum; Crawford, J.; oil; 670; 2 miles northwest of Slocum
Angelina; Aethon Energy Operating LLC.; Bronto Gas Unit/1H; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); Crafton, J.R.; gas; 16500; 6 miles northeast of Lufkin
Angelina; Aethon Energy Operating LLC.; Bronto Gas Unit/2HB; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); Crafton, J.R.; gas; 16500; 6 miles southeast of Lufkin
Harrison; Sheridan Production Co. LLC.; Bryson A Unit/7; Waskom; Wilson, T.D.; oil or gas; 6500; 2.6 miles southwest of Waskom
Harrison; Crescent Pass Energy LLC.; Wood/2; Woodlawn; Johnson, G.; oil or gas; 7100; 9.8 miles northeast of Marshall
Leon; Comstock Oil & Gas LLC.; Neyland HRM/1H; Bald Prairie; Boulware, L.; gas; 18000; 2.8 miles northeast of Marquez
Limestone; Crescent Pass Energy LLC.; Easterling/3; Personville; Holloway, S.; gas; 11800; 6 miles southwest of Teague
Panola; Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC.; Furrh-Cooper HV Unit B/2H; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); Cheairs, J.; gas; 13000; 2.5 miles southeast of Elysian Field
Panola; Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC.; Furrh-Cooper HV Unit C/3H; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); Cheairs, J.; gas; 13000; 2.5 miles southeast of Elysian Field
COMPLETIONS
County Operator Lease/Well Field Depth Flow Rate (42 Hrs.) Choke Size Location
Harrison; LATX Operations LLC.; Harrison County SWD/3; Bethany; 8000; N/A; N/A; 5.7 miles west of Waskom
Harrison; Comstock Oil & Gas LLC.; Furrh MFG A/1H; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); 11100; 27344; 36; 14.7 miles southeast of Marshall
Leon; Jay Management Company LLC.; AFNU/1202W; Alabama Ferry; 9280; N/A; N/A; 10.8 miles northeast of Centerville
Leon; Crescent Pass Energy LLC.; Barron-Hartman GU 1/5; Branton; 11100; N/A; N/A; 1 mile east of Jewett
Nacogdoches; Aethon Energy Operating LLC.; Silver Hammer-Patzakis/3H; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); 13580; N/A; N/A; 3 miles northwest of Chireno
Panola; KJ Energy LLC.; Taylor South/1H; Brachfield, S.E.; 10070; 5876; 46/64; 12.2 miles southwest of Carthage
Panola; Tanos Exploration LLC.; Williams A-Tatum A/2H; Brachfield, S.E.; 9985; 2348; 18; 2.6 miles southwest of Long Branch
Panola; Tanos Exploration LLC.; Williams A-Tatum A/3H; Brachfield, S.E.; 9943; 5339; 16; 2.6 miles southwest of Long Branch
Panola; R. Lacy Services LTD.; Emerald HV B/2HH; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); 10560; N/A; N/A; 17 miles northeast of Carthage
Panola; Tanos Exploration LLC.; Jordan-Williamson/1H; Carthage; 9804; 4448; 22; 4.9 miles southwest of Longbranch
Panola; Tanos Exploration LLC; Wedgeworth et al. Williamson/1H; Carthage; 9794; 7415; 22; 4.9 miles southwest of Longbranch
Panola; Comstock Oil & Gas LLC.; Carthage Gas Unit/3H; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); 10676; 13079; 30; 5.3 miles northeast of Carthage
Panola; Comstock Oil & Gas LLC.; Carthage Gas Unit/4H; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); 10541; 14348; 30; 5.3 miles northeast of Carthage
Panola; Comstock Oil & Gas LLC.; Carthage Gas Unit/5H; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); 10676; 15245; 30; 5.3 miles northeast of Carthage
Panola; Tanos Exploration LLC.; Lily-Birch/1H; Brachfield, S.E.; 9908; N/A; N/A; 3.2 miles south of Longbranch
Panola; Comstock Oil & Gas LLC.; Carthage Gas Unit/12H; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); 10714; 16773; 30; 6 miles northeast of Carthage
Panola; Comstock Oil & Gas LLC.; Carthage Gas Unit/13H; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); 10597; 16975; 30; 6 miles northeast of Carthage
Panola; Silver Hill Energy Operating LLC.; Cavin Lewis/3H; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); 10482; N/A; N/A; 2.3 miles northeast of DeBerry
Panola; Sabine Oil & Gas Corporation; Werner/2H; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); 11091; N/A; N/A; 2.5 miles southeast of Deadwood
Panola; Tanos Exploration LLC.; Tatum B-Holly/2H; Brachfield, S.E.; 9813; N/A; N/A; 4.5 miles east of Brachfield
Robertson; Comstock Oil & Gas LLC.; Cazey Black A/1H; Bald Prairie; 15927; N/A; N/A; 6.5 miles northeast of Franklin
Robertson; Crescent Pass Energy LLC.; Honea Unit/9; Bald Prairie; 11470; N/A; N/A; 9.1 miles northwest of Franklin
Rusk; Sabine Oil & Gas Corporation; Miller C-Kangerga 1/1H; Minden; 10676; N/A; N/A; 4 miles southeast of Henderson
San Augustine; XTO Energy Inc.; Mavericks-Broncos/1B; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); 12815; N/A; N/A; 7.2 miles northwest of San Augustine
San Augustine; Pine Wave Energy Partners LLC.; Williams-Chumley WW/1H; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); 13225; 28368; 30/64; 3 miles east of San Augustine
San Augustine; Pine Wave Energy Partners LLC.; Williams-Chumley WW/1HB; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); 12980; 36206; 32/64; 3 miles east of San Augustine
Shelby; XTO Energy Inc.; Panthers-Broncos/4B; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); 12884; N/A; N/A; 7.2 miles northwest of San Augustine
Shelby; Legacy Reserves Operating LP.; USA Cothrom Unit A/10H; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); 12010; N/A; N/A; 8.7 miles west of Shelbyville
Smith; Vess Oil Corporation; Lyons/52; Hitts Lake; 9545; N/A; N/A; 8.5 miles north of Tyler
— The drilling report was produced with data from the Texas Railroad Commission from May 7-13, 2023. The following counties were searched: Anderson, Angelina, Camp, Cass, Cherokee, Dallas, Ellis, Franklin, Freestone, Gregg, Harrison, Henderson, Houston, Kaufman, Leon, Limestone, Marion, Nacogdoches, Navarro, Panola, Rains, Robertson, Rusk, San Augustine, Shelby, Smith, Upshur, Van Zandt and Wood.